U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $556,114,935 modification (P00100) to contract W31P4Q-20-C-0023 for Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 production. Work will be performed in Lake Mary, Fla., Huntsville, Ala., Foothill Ranch, Calif., Joplin, Mo., Wichita, Kansas, Clearwater, Fla., Pinellas Park, Fla., Glendale, Calif., Phoenix, Ariz., Dunedin, Fla., Vergennes, Vt., Elma, N.Y., Camden, Ark., Chelmsford, Mass., Grand Prairie, Texas, Lufkin, Texas, and Ocala, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2032. Fiscal 2023 missile procurement, Army and Foreign Military Sales (Bahrain, Kuwait, Poland, Qatar, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, and United Arab Emirates) funds in the amount of $556,114,935 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla. was awarded a $501,710,581 modification (P00001) to contract W31P4Q-23-C-0005 to manufacture and deliver an Air-to-Ground Missile System. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 procurement of ammunition, Army; 2021-2023 procurement, defense-wide; and 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Australia, France, India, Netherlands) funds in the amount of $501,710,581 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $201,519,794 modification (P00003) to contract W56HZV-23-F-0182 for the Family of Medium Trucks. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2025. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Army funds; and Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of $201,519,794 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

RENK America LLC, Muskegon, Mich., was awarded a $54,608,543 modification (P00035) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0124 for Bradley Fighting Vehicle System and Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle System transmission and hardware production support. Work will be performed in Muskegon, Mich., with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2025. Fiscal 2023 procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles, Army funds in the amount of $54,608,543 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Enviro-Fix Solutions,* Burlingame, Calif., was awarded a $40,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for environmental remediation. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912P4-23-D-0010).

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc, Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $33,845,103 modification (P00046) to contract W56HZV2-2-C-0012 for Abrams system technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Mich., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army; research, development, test, and evaluation, Army; and Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of $33,845,102 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Travis Association for the Blind, Austin, Texas, was awarded an $11,709,533 modification (P00013) to contract W56HZV-18-C-0067 to clean, repair, warehouse, and distribute organizational clothing and individual equipment. Work will be performed in Austin, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $11,709,533 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, La., was awarded an $11,440,662 modification (P00004) to contract W912DY-22-F-0271 for recurring maintenance and minor and emergency repair. Work will be performed in Baton Rouge, La., with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 revolving funds in the amount of $11,440,662 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

ECS Southeast, Memphis, Tenn., (W912EQ-23-D-0001); S&ME Inc, Bartlett, Tenn., (W912EQ-23-D-0002); and Terracon Consultants, Bartlett, Tenn., (W912EQ-23-D-0003), will compete for each order of the $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for drilling and testing. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tenn., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aeronautics Systems, Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $387,813,796 fixed-price incentive (firm-target), cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00073) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1037). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering efforts in support of the production of three unique configuration E-2D Advanced Hawkeye for the Government of France. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., (57.04 percent); Marlborough, Mass., (10.84 percent); Baltimore, Md., (9.09 percent); Liverpool, N.Y., (8.55 percent); Orlando, Fla., (5.75 percent); West Chester, Ohio (2.04 percent); Woodland Hills, Calif., (1.06 percent); Cisterna di Latina, Italy (0.14 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (5.49 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2027. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $330,265,595 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $115,135,530 firm-fixed-price order (N0001923F0151) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order procures initial spares and repair equipment for the MQ-25A Stingray aircraft in support of providing readiness, maintainability, and reliability of the aircraft starting with the first deployment. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., (80 percent); and Indianapolis, Ind., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $115,135,530 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lord Corp., Erie, Penn., is awarded $27,700,598 for a five-year, long-term requirements contract for the repair of three components used in the rotor assembly in support of the V-22 Osprey. All work will be performed in Erie, Pennsylvania, and work is expected to be completed by July 2028 with no option periods. No funds will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Working capital funds (Navy) will be used as delivery orders are assigned. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-23-D-AK01).

Conti Federal Services LLC,* Orlando, Fla., is awarded a $26,539,813 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of rapid airfield damage recovery storage facilities at Aviano Air Base. The work to be performed provides for vehicle and equipment warehouse storage with supporting facilities, to include site work (landscaping, grading, and paving), site utility systems (electrical, communications, water, wastewater, and storm water), and demolition and replacement of existing privately-owned vehicle parking. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $26,580,495. Work will be performed at Aviano Air Base, Italy, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2023 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $26,539,813 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Sam.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N62470-23- C-0004).

XL Scientific LLC, doing business as Verus Research,* Albuquerque, N.M., is awarded a $15,688,404 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development, test, and evaluation of a Dual X-Band High-Power Microwave Test and Evaluation (T&E) System. The contract does not include options. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, N.M., (90 percent); and at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., (10 percent). The effort is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $6,694,242 will be obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $6,694,242 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0017323C2005).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Md., is awarded a $13,064,490 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Broad Area Triton Theater and Littoral Enhancements (BATTLE) effort. This contract provides for the development of additional advanced radar capabilities (algorithms/software) for the MQ-4C Triton Multi-Function Active Sensor Radar System. Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Md., and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2025. The total cumulative value, including a 24-month base period with no options, is $13,064,490. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,488,829 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-22-S-B001 Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology. Since proposals are received throughout the year under the Long Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-23-C-1056).

Alpha Marine Services LLC, Cut Off, La., is awarded a $12,944,322 firm-fixed-price option (P00011) with reimbursable elements contract N3220521C4030 for long-term charter of one U.S.-flagged Jones Act offshore supply vessel, MV Gary Chouest, to support Navy fleet requirements for towing, diving and salvage operations, submarine rescue, and training exercises. This contract includes a 12-month base period with two 12-month option periods, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $38,008,507. Work will be performed primarily in the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to be completed if all options are exercised, by Aug. 1, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $12,944,322 are obligated for the option period which begins in fiscal 2023, and will not expire. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and two offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220521C4030).

Alpha Marine Services LLC, Galliano, La., is awarded an option (P00032) in the amount of $11,252,385 for contract N3220520C2257. The option is a firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements to support Military Sealift Commandís contract for the time charter of seven tractor-like tugs in support of Navy bases at Kings Bay, Ga., and Mayport, Fla. This option is the third of the current contract. The current contract includes a one-year, firm period of the performance, three one-year options periods, and one 11-month option period. The cumulative value of this contract, if all options are exercised, is $52,884,546. Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Ga., (50 percent); and Mayport, Fla., (50 percent), and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by June 30, 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $11,252,385 for option three are currently available for performance under this contract action. This procurement was released under full and open competition, with an unlimited number of companies solicited via the Beta.SAM.Gov website and three offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., has been awarded an estimated $23,302,087, firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for pneumatic tire wheels. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New Jersey, with a July 31, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-23-D-0025).

McRae Industries Inc.,* Mount Gilead, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $20,465,795 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for combat hot weather boots. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is July 28, 2026. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-23-D-0060).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., has been awarded an estimated $12,520,118 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for pneumatic tire wheels. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New Jersey, with a July 31, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-23-D-0020).

*Small business