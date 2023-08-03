U.S. Army

Double A Services Inc.,* Henderson, Ky., was awarded a $105,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction, repair, restoration and rehabilitation of roadways. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 1, 2028. 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Campbell, Ky., is the contracting activity (W91248-23-D-3000).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $49,038,625 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for procurement of ammunition. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 2, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-23-D-0036).

Bryan Ashush JV, Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded a $35,889,240 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a life-support area. Bids were solicited via the Internet with five received. Work will be performed in Israel, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $35,889,240 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity (W912GB-23-C-0005).

Creative Times Dayschool LLC,* Ogden, Utah, was awarded a $27,547,246 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a composite aircraft antenna calibration facility. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Layton, Utah, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 5, 2025. Fiscal 2019 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $27,547,246 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-23-C-0011).

Orion Marine Construction Inc., Tampa, Fla., was awarded a $17,935,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the Internet with five received. Work will be performed in Port Arthur, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,935,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-23-C-0017).

U.S. Navy

Great Hill Solutions,* Chantilly, Va., is awarded a $98,911,789 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, contract to provide engineering, technical, software environment support, to include software license procurement, associated programmatic and administrative support associated with Naval Leveraging Innovation Frameworks and Technology, the Navy Integrated Modeling Environment; and Live Virtual Constructive Environment initiatives for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in August 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 8(a) Business Development program, Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5(b)(4). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042123D0017).

B.L. Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Ala., (N69450-21-D-0056); Balfour Beatty Construction LLC, Charlotte, N.C., (N69450-21-D-0057); Gilbane Federal, Concord, Calif., (N69450-21-D-0058); Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Orlando, Fla., (N69450-21-D-0059); The Korte Co., St. Louis, Mo., (N69450-21-D-0060); M. A. Mortenson Co., doing business as Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, Minn., (N69450-21-D-0061); RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., (N69450-21-D-0062); Sauer Construction LLC, Jacksonville, Florida (N69450-22-D-0011); Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Ill., (N69450-22-D-0012); and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Md., (N69450-22-D-0013), are awarded a combined-maximum-value $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the capacity of their previously awarded contracts. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, general building type projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast area of operations. After award of this modification, the total combined cumulative value for all 10 contracts is $950,000,000. Work will be performed within the states of Florida (15 percent); Georgia (15 percent); Louisiana (14 percent); Mississippi (14 percent); South Carolina (14 percent); Tennessee (14 percent); and Texas (14 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. NAVFAC Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Marinette, Wisc.,, is awarded a $16,672,953 firm-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2300 for procurement of long-lead time material for the land based engineering site for the Constellation-class frigate. Work will be performed in Camden, N.J., (75.53 percent); Houston, Texas (14.66 percent); Mokena, Ill., (2.31 percent); and Marinette, Wisc., (7.50 percent), and is expected to be completed by Oct. 1, 2025. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $16,672,953 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Transportation Command

Raytheon BBN Technologies Corp., Cambridge, Mass., (HTC71118DD001), is awarded a $25,000,000 contract modification (P00010) for continued operational and development support of the Analysis of Mobility Platform program, within the Defense Transportation System. This is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee with a fixed-priced contract line item for sustainment. Work performance is Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Scott Air Force Base, Ill., during an extended base period, from Sept. 30, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024. Funding will be obligated at the individual task order level. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott AFB, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

D7 LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo., is awarded an $11,244,353 modification (P00007) to their current firm-fixed-price commercial contract (HT001121C0024). This award, titled “Market Technology Integration Office (MTIO),” provides seamless technical and program management support services to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and Madigan Army Medical Center, as well as MTIO enterprise level support for the Defense Health Agency Information Operations Directorate for the implementation, management, and sustainment of a joint, integrated, and protected premier health information enterprise supporting health care delivery to the patrons of the Military Health System. To uphold the stringent uptime and maintenance, Defense Health Agency medical facilities require of their information technology systems, this requirement provides program and technical support services, to include program management, enterprise financial management, performance management, change management, technical, administrative, and subject matter expert support. The modification is funded by fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds. This contract action exercises authority under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 – Option to Extend Services to provide for continuity of services pending award of follow-on contracts. The place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia, and the period of performance is Sept. 29, 2023, to March 28, 2024. DHA Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business