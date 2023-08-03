PACT Act: Claims received by Aug. 9 will be eligible for 12 months backdated compensation

Thanks to the PACT Act, millions of veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances are now eligible for VA health care and benefits.

While there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act-related benefits, there is urgency. Most veterans and survivors who apply for benefits or submit an “Intent to File” by Aug. 9, 2023, if granted, will have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10 of last year — the day that President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law.

The PACT Act is the biggest expansion of veteran health care and benefits in generations. VA encourages all eligible veterans and survivors to file a claim — or submit their intent to file a claim — for PACT Act-related benefits now. Most Veterans who do so before Aug. 10 will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the day that President Biden signed the bill into law.

“Thanks to President Biden, the millions of veterans who fought our wars for the past 30 years — who breathed in debris from sandstorms, fumes from burning trash, and more while overseas — are now taken care of for the conditions that followed them home from war,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “We’re proud that 500,000-plus veterans and survivors have applied for their hard-earned benefits to date, but we won’t rest until every veteran and every survivor gets the VA health care and benefits they deserve.”

For Vietnam-era veterans

Vietnam-era veterans who served in the following locations and time periods are eligible to apply for enrollment beginning now:

Republic of Vietnam between Jan. 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975

Thailand at any U.S. or Royal Thai base between Jan. 9, 1962, and June 30, 1976

Laos between Dec. 1, 1965, and Sept. 30, 1969

Certain provinces in Cambodia between April 16, 1969, and April 30, 1969

Guam or American Samoa (or their territorial waters) between Jan. 9, 1962, and July 31, 1980

Johnston Atoll (or a ship that called there) between Jan. 1, 1972, and Sept. 30, 1977

For Gulf War-era veterans

Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, Gulf War-era veterans who served on active duty in a theater of combat operations after the Persian Gulf War may be eligible to enroll in VA health care.

This also includes veterans who, in connection with service during such period, received the following awards or recognitions:

Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal

Service Specific Expeditionary Medal

Combat Era Specific Expeditionary Medal

Campaign Specific Expeditionary Medal

Any other combat theater award established by Federal statute or Executive Order

For Post-9/11 veterans

Post-9/11 Veterans discharged before Oct. 1, 2013, can enroll in VA health care during a special 1-year enrollment period between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023. To be eligible, one of the following must be true:

They served on active duty in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War, or

They served in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after Nov. 11, 1998.

For more information on the PACT Act, visit www.va.gov/PACT.