NG completes first next gen interceptor solid rocket motor booster cases

by Aerotech News
Northrop Grumman successfully manufactured the first set of solid rocket motor cases (one of the segments pictured here) for the Missile Defense Agency’s Next-Generation Interceptor program.
Northrop Grumman has successfully manufactured the first set of solid rocket motor cases for the Missile Defense Agency’s Next-Generation Interceptor program.

The NGI pathfinder motors demonstrate case designs, manufacturing processes as well as allows the teams to test and conduct integration operations. The completed cases will be filled with inert propellent and shipped to Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, where they will be integrated into an interceptor, continuing pathfinder activities and further proving out processes. Once integration is complete, the interceptor will be used for additional testing and process verification.

“Our experienced teams and cutting-edge solid rocket motor manufacturing technologies, backed by flight-proven processes, have enabled us to achieve several key milestones in rapid succession,” said Lisa Brown, vice president, NGI, Northrop Grumman. “With NGI’s mission to defend our homeland against incoming enemy threats, saving time and reducing risk is vital.”

The successful production of NGI solid rocket motor cases is a significant achievement that demonstrates our expertise and robust designs and manufacturing capabilities.

