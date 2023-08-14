U.S. Navy

CNF Technologies Corp.,* San Antonio, Texas, is awarded a $135,650,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research, development, and test, and evaluation services for operational and applied computer systems for the Marine Corps. This contract provides for research, development, test, and evaluation services to improve operational effectiveness and for the advancement of computer systems utilized by the Marine Corps. Work will be performed at San Antonio, Texas (10 percent); and Quantico, Va., (90 percent), with an expected completion date of August 2028. The maximum dollar value, including the five-year ordering period, is $135,650,000. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $586,378 are being obligated at time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $586,378 will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a competitive total small business set aside acquisition via sam.gov and seven offers were received. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-23-D-7700).

EnerSys Energy Products Inc., Warrensburg, Mo., and Stryten Energy Products LLC, Alpharetta, Ga., are awarded a combined $91,850,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of submarine valve regulated lead acid battery cells, packaging, storage, trays, tray lid covers, and battery boosting. The battery cells under this procurement will be related to the Los Angeles, Ohio, Virginia, Sea Wolf, and Moored Training Ship classes of submarines. Each awardee will be awarded 256 C-Cells (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. These contracts do not include options and bring a cumulative value of $91,850,000 over a five-year period to the two vendors combined. Work will be performed in Missouri and Georgia, and is expected to be completed by August 2028. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Navy funding in the amount of $1,802,850 (52 percent); fiscal 2022 funding in the amount of $1,503,209 (44 percent); and fiscal 2021 funding in the amount of $131,234 (4 percent), will be obligated at time of award, of which $131,234 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity.

Immersion Consulting LLC.,* Annapolis, Md., is awarded a $38,901,268 firm-fixed-price and cost-only Other Transaction Authority agreement for the low-rate initial production of shipboard units as well as the procurement of computing infrastructure and Infrastructure as a service solution. This agreement includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this agreement to $47,140,597. Work will be performed in King George, Va., (52 percent); and Annapolis, Md., (48 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2025. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $27,514,142 (71 percent); fiscal 2021 ship construction, Navy funds in the amount of $9,335,092 (24 percent); fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation, Navy funds in the amount of $1,552,698(4 percent); and fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $499,336 (1 percent), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $499,336 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This agreement was not competitively procured via SAM.gov. This agreement is a non-competitive follow-on to a prototype agreement that was awarded under 10 U.S. Code 4022(f). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

L3H Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, N.J., is awarded a $29,472,284 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the production, testing, delivery, and installation of three automated test equipment, and associated hardware to complete AN/ALQ-214 weapon replacement assembly (WRA) repairs. Additionally this contract provides for program management, integrated logistics support, training, technical documentation and drawings, facility planning, parts obsolescence, and associated technical, administrative, and financial data in support of completing the stand up and integrated defensive electronic countermeasures AN/ALQ-214 organic repair depot for WRA level repairs for the Navy. Work will be performed in Clifton, N.J., (76 percent); Elmwood Park, N.J., (13 percent); and various location within the continental U.S. (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,472,284; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,000,000, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001923C0004).

The Boeing Co., Tukwila, Wash., is awarded a $12,288,486 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price task order (N0001923F0521) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order procures one wide band satellite communications Radome A-kit, to include installation; one platform integration kit, to include lower lobe structural and electrical (auxiliary bus 1 components) components; and one mission crew workstation floor structural modification in support of P-8 wideband satellite communications upgrades for the Navy. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., (75 percent); and Tukwila, Wash., (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $200,000; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,990,618, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Girtz Industries Inc.,* Monticello, Ind., is awarded a $9,784,850 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and packaging of up to 13 900kW mobile utilities support equipment generators. Work will be performed in Monticello, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2020, and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,784,850 will be obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $3,590,869 expired at the end of fiscal 2020; and funds in the amount of $6,193,981 expired at the end of fiscal 2021. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(2) (the agency’s need for the property or services is of such an unusual and compelling urgency that the U.S. would be seriously injured unless the agency is permitted to limit the number of sources from which it solicits bids or proposals). Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N39430-23-C-2513).

Envisioneering Inc., Alexandria, Va., is being awarded a $9,173,944 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for radar engineering support for the Radar Division Advanced Concept Group. The task order includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this task order to $49,657,864. Work on the task order will be performed at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. (75 percent); and Alexandria, Va., (25 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order was competitively procured with one offer received via Seaport NxG. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0017819D7613, N0017322F3003).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,941,239 undefinitized modification to previously awarded contract N00024-11-C-2300 to support the USS Wichita (LCS 13) main propulsion diesel engine replacement. Work will be performed in Mayport, Fla., and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,705,929 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-2307 to exercise the fiscal 2023 option for construction of a DDG-51 class ship. This modification also includes options for engineering change proposals, design budgeting requirements, and post-delivery availabilities for the fiscal 2023 option. This contract includes options for construction of additional DDG-51 class ships, which may be subject to future competition in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract. Therefore, the dollar values associated with the multiyear contract are considered source selection sensitive information and will not be made public at this time (see 41 U.S. Code 2101, et seq., Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 2.101 and FAR 3.104). Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., (79 percent); and other locations below 1 percent (collectively totaling 21 percent), and this ship will deliver before the end of the contract performance by February 2035. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy funds (100 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-2307).

U.S. Army

Grunley Construction Co. Inc., Rockville, Md., was awarded a $90,608,000 firm-fixed-price contract for building renovations. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Va., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 15, 2023. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $90,608,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-23-C-0015).



Mik Construction Inc., Artesia, Calif., was awarded a $32,532,000 firm-fixed-price contract for repair and construction services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 10, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-23-D-0017).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $27,113,800 firm-fixed-price contract for beachfill and dredging services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Bay Shore, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 14, 2024. Fiscal 2010 disaster relief funds in the amount of $27,113,800 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-23-C-0013).

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $10,687,000 modification (P00013) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0031 for weapon systems software development. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $10,687,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

Great Hill Solutions LLC, Chantilly, Va., is awarded a $43,915,156 firm-fixed-price contract (HT942523C0079) to provide risk management, audit response, audit remediation, and sustainment support services in support of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Financial Reporting and Compliance Division to ensure a “clean” or unmodified audit opinion by fiscal 2028 in alignment with the goals established by the Department of Defense. Additionally, the contractor will continue supporting the unmodified audit opinion of the DHA Contract Resource Management. The award is the result of a non-competitive direct 8(a) acquisition. Fiscal 2023 Defense Health Program operation and maintenance funding will be obligated at the time of award. Place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. Period of performance is Aug. 11, 2023, to Aug. 10, 2024. The contracting activity is U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md.

Western Door Federal LLC, Fredericksburg, Va., is awarded $8,059,148 to exercise Option Year Two of a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (HT001121C0021). The purpose of this work is to provide financial and program management support to the Defense Health Agency Direct Care Financial Management Division in areas of programming, budget development and execution, accounting, and training support. Work will be primarily performed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds are obligated at the time of this award. The contract was a direct award through the Small Business Association 8(a) program in accordance with 15 U.S. Code 637 as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5(b)(4) and was executed on Sept. 27, 2021. The period of performance for this option period exercise is Sept. 30, 2023, to Sept. 29, 2024. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Raytheon Co. — Raytheon Intelligence & Space,* McKinney, Texas, has been awarded a $9,995,709 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Persistent Optical Wireless Energy Relay Program. Work will be performed at El Segundo, Calif., (75 percent); Kent, Wash., (5 percent); Albuquerque, N.M., (12 percent); and Mojave, Calif., (8 percent), with an expected completion date of May 13, 2025. Fiscal 2023 advanced research funds in the amount of $700,000 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition in accordance with the original Broad Agency Announcement (HR001123S0004). The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001123C0144).

U.S. Air Force

Phase Sensitive Innovations Inc., Newark, Del., was awarded an $8,844,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the acquisition of Advanced Thin-film Optical Modulators research and development. This contract provides for development of wafer fabrication processes of thin film lithium niobate, which advances analog photonic components and links needed for next generation communications and radar systems. Work will be performed in Newark, Del., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2027. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,844,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-21-C-5029).

Defense Logistics Agency

Coastal Mechanics Circuit Products LLC,* Houston, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $7,797,822 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for circuit card assemblies. This was a competitive acquisition with seven responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Aug. 8, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-23-D-0042).

*Small business