Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

Verato Inc., McLean, Va., (HS0021-23-D-0004); and Array USA Inc., Boca Raton, Fla., (HS0021-23-D-0005), have been awarded a $330,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for credit reporting services in support of the personnel security mission by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). Work will be performed at the vendor facilities. The contract has a 10-year ordering period including a five-year base period and five one-year option periods, and an estimated date of completion of Aug. 23, 2033. Contract actions will be issued and funds obligated as individual delivery orders. The multiple award contract was the result of a full and open competitive acquisition process as a total small business set aside in which eight offers were received in response to the solicitation. DCSA Contracting and Procurement Office, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, York, Penn., was awarded a $113,072,578 modification (PZ0002) to contract W56HZV-22-F-0413 for M2A4 and M7A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles, Army funds in the amount of $113,072,578 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Honeywell International Inc., Phoenix, Ariz., was awarded a $51,224,867 firm-fixed-price contract for helicopter engines. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-23-F-0468).

Donjon Marine Co Inc., Hillside, N.J., was awarded a $45,713,700 firm-fixed-price contract for Newark Bay maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Newark, N.J., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $45,713,700 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-23-C-0015).

Columbia Helicopters Inc., Aurora, Ore., was awarded a $33,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for CH-47 maintenance and overhaul. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 22, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-23-D-0072).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Ill., was awarded an $18,087,018 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for production, engineering, technical, and logistic support services for the AN/APR-39 Radar Signal Detecting Set program. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-23-D-0058).

American International Contractors Inc., McLean, Va.,, was awarded a $15,188,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of fuel cell and maintenance hangars. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Jordan, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 8, 2026. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $15,188,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity (W912ER-23-C-0010).

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $14,938,628 firm-fixed-price contract for non-personal services to support mission training complexes. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Liberty, N.C., with an estimated completion date of March 25, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,235,853 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-23-C-0033).

U.S. Navy

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Md., is awarded a $91,500,563 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides fleet services, technical support, and operational software development and maintenance, to include test bed support; repair, fabrication, and restoration support; training support; local area network support; and quality assurance and system safety services in support of various air traffic control and landing systems and sub systems for the Navy, Marine Corps, Military Sealift Command, Coast Guard, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Md., (48.84 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (37.21 percent); Norfolk, Va., (11.62 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (2.33 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001923D0020).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded an $83,118,831 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F0041) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides for retrofit of two MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft systems (B9 and B10) and one main operating base (MB-6P) to an Integrated Functional Capability Four, multiple-intelligence configuration for the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Palmdale, Calif., (49.6 percent); San Diego, Calif., (39.5 percent); Chantilly, Va., (4.6 percent); Hauppauge, N.Y., (1.6 percent); Waco, Texas (1.4 percent); Linthicum, Md., (1.3 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $82,818,831; and Foreign Cooperative Funds in the amount of $300,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



McLean Contracting Co., Glen Burnie, Md., is awarded a $63,190,700 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement of the yard patrol craft pier and quay wall, 87NS, at Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Md. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $63,190,700 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-23-C-0010).

Eagle Systems, Inc.,* California, Md., is awarded a $30,272,057 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides supply chain management methods, practices, and procedures to include receiving, warehouse, packaging, handling, storage, and transportation processes; operations and procurement support; data asset, item unique identification, hazardous and controlled material management; and Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services support, in support of multiple projects with complete asset and data management for various Department of Defense activities. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Md., (47 percent); St. Inigoes, Md., (30 percent); Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, N.C., (21 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; five offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042123D0016).

Goodrich Corp. Engineering Polymer Products, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $20,746,527 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N0167-21-C-0006 to exercise options for manufacturing activities in support of Virginia class submarine propulsors. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed by November 2026. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy appropriation funding in the amount of $13,831,018; and fiscal 2023 other procurement, Navy appropriation funding in the amount of $6,915,509 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. With this modification, the contract will have a funded value of $43,760,354. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, West Bethesda, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lyon Shipyard Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., (N42158-22-D-S003); Colonna’s Ship Yard Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., (N42158-22-D-S004); Fairlead Boatworks, Inc.,* Portsmouth, Va., (N42158-22-D-S005); QED Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Va., (N42158-22-D-S006); and East Coast Repair & Fabrication LLC,* Hampton Roads, Va., (N42158-23-D-S002), are awarded a combined $9,875,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification in support of the previously awarded multiple award contracts for the maintenance and overhaul services to service craft (barges), small boats, and camel systems (fendering) under custodianship of Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Work will be performed in surrounding cities within Hampton Roads, Va. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2027. The contracts have a base one-year ordering period with four additional optional one-year ordering periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $23,240,000 over a five-year period to the five vendors combined. No funding will be obligated at time of modification. Funding will be obligated at the time of task order award. These contracts were competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with five offers received. This modification to award will exercise option to extend period of performance to Sept. 19, 2024. The Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Fullerton, Calif., is awarded a $9,179,678 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0042123F0738) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This order provides systems engineering and sustainment support; hardware; software; guidance quality model; interactive electronic technical manual; installation and integration, verification, validation, and accreditation; diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages support, in support of the joint precision approach and landing system for the Navy air traffic control and landing systems sustainment requirements. Work will be performed in Fullerton, Calif., and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Alion Science and Technology Corp., McLean, Va., is being awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. The total value of this contract is $78,743,257. Under this new contract, the contractor will support the Missile Defense Agency’s development and deployment of the integrated, layered Missile Defense System by providing expert independent advice, assessment, assistance, documentation, and recommendations regarding strategic, technical, programmatic, operational, policy, and organizational matters. Support includes providing assessments for policy development, acquisition planning, engineering, and testing. The work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Va., Huntsville, Ala., and Colorado Springs, Colo. The performance period is from September 2023 through September 2030. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the government-wide point of entry website with three proposals received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,112,627 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0858-23-C-0005).

U.S. Transportation Command

Vane Line Bunkering LLC, Curtis Bay, Md., (HTC71120CW003), is awarded a $27,037,548 contract modification (P00010) for continued operational and development support of the Analysis of Mobility Platform program, within the Defense Transportation System. This is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee with a fixed-priced contract line item for sustainment. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Mass., and Scott Air Force Base, Ill., during an extended base period from Sept. 30, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024. Funding will be obligated at the individual task order level. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott AFB, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Space Systems, Redondo Beach, Calif., has been awarded an $18,197,985 cost-reimbursement incentive contract for research and development. This contract provides for research, design, test, mature, and demonstration of a suite of conductive materials that will permit a diverse range of payloads to operate with minimal performance degradation while negligibly impacting system mass scope. Work will be performed at Redondo Beach, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 20, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $650,000 are obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Paterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2394-23-C-B003).

L3 Technologies Inc. — L3 Technologies, Wilmington, Mass., has been awarded a $9,232,747 cost-plus-fixed-fee type modification (P00013) to previously awarded contract FA8650-20-C-7023 for the Military Tactical Means program. Work will be performed at Wilmington, Mass., and is expected to be completed by June 17, 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $767,147 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: Landoll Co. LLC, Marysville, Kansas (SPE8EC-23-D-0019, $248,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for trucks and trailers, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0007 and awarded March 18, 2022.

*Small business