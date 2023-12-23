On This Date

Dec. 23, 1941: The Douglas C-47 Skytrain made its maiden flight. The Douglas C-47 Skytrain was a military transport aircraft developed from the civilian Douglas DC-3 airliner.

It was used extensively by the Allies during World War II and remained in front-line service with various military operators for many years. The C-47 differed from the civilian DC-3 in numerous modifications, including being fitted with a cargo door, hoist attachment, and strengthened floor, along with a shortened tail cone for glider-towing shackles, and an astrodome in the cabin roof.

During World War II, the armed forces of many countries used the C-47 and modified DC-3s for the transport of troops, cargo, and wounded. The U.S. naval designation was R4D. More than 10,000 aircraft were produced in Long Beach and Santa Monica, Calif., and Oklahoma City, Okla.

The specialized C-53 Skytrooper troop transport started production in October 1941 at Douglas Aircraft’s Santa Monica plant. It lacked the cargo door, hoist attachment, and reinforced floor of the C-47. Only 380 aircraft were produced in all because the C-47 was found to be more versatile.

The C-47 was vital to the success of many Allied campaigns, in particular, those at Guadalcanal and in the jungles of New Guinea and Burma, where the C-47 and its naval version, the R4D, made it possible for Allied troops to counter the mobility of the light-traveling Japanese army.

C-47s were used to airlift supplies to the encircled American forces during the Battle of Bastogne in Belgium. Possibly its most influential role in military aviation, however, was flying “The Hump” from India into China. The expertise gained flying “The Hump” was later used in the Berlin Airlift, in which the C-47 played a major role until the aircraft were replaced by Douglas C-54 Skymasters. In Europe, the C-47 and a specialized paratroop variant, the C-53 Skytrooper, were used in vast numbers in the later stages of the war, particularly to tow gliders and drop paratroops.

During the invasion of Sicily in July 1943, C-47s dropped 4,381 Allied paratroops. More than 50,000 paratroops were dropped by C-47s during the first few days of the D-Day campaign, also known as the invasion of Normandy, France, in June 1944. In the Pacific War, with careful use of the island landing strips of the Pacific Ocean, C-47s were used for ferrying soldiers serving in the Pacific theater back to the United States.

About 2,000 C-47s (received under Lend-Lease) in British and Commonwealth service took the name “Dakota,” possibly inspired by the acronym “DACoTA” for Douglas Aircraft Company Transport Aircraft.

The U.S. Air Force’s Strategic Air Command had Skytrains in service from 1946 through 1967. The Air Force’s 6th Special Operations Squadron was flying the C-47 until 2008. With all of the aircraft and pilots having been part of the Indian Air Force prior to independence, both the Indian Air Force and Pakistan Air Force used C-47s to transport supplies to their soldiers fighting in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1947. After World War II, thousands of surplus C-47s were converted to civilian airline use, some remaining in operation in 2012, as well as being used as private aircraft.

Several C-47 variations were also used in the Vietnam War by the U.S. Air Force, including three advanced electronic-warfare variations, which sometimes were called “electric gooneys” designated EC-47N, EC-47P, or EC-47Q, depending on the engine used. In addition, HC-47s were used by the 9th Special Operations Squadron to conduct psychological warfare operations over South Vietnam and Laos.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

EC-47s were also operated by the Vietnamese, Laotian, and Cambodian air forces. A gunship variation, using three 7.62 mm miniguns, designated AC-47 “Spooky,” often nicknamed “Puff the Magic Dragon,” also was deployed. In this photography, C-47s are seen unloading supplies at Tempelhof Airport during the Berlin Airlift.

Dec. 23, 1974: The Rockwell International B-1A Lancer made its first flight from Palmdale Calif. and landed at Edwards. The aircraft commander was Rockwell test pilot and retired Air Force Col. Charles Bock, Jr., with Air Force pilot and B-1 JTF director Col. Emil “Ted” Sturmthal, and flight test engineer Richard Abrams. The 70-minute, 250-mile flight was made within reach of the Rogers Dry Lake runways during which basic flight evaluation was conducted.

Dec. 23, 1986: Richard “Dick” Rutan and Jeana Yeager landed their ultra-long-range aircraft Voyager on Rogers Dry Lake, after completing the first non-stop, unrefueled flight around the world. The Voyager stayed in the air for nine days, three minutes and 44 seconds.

Dec. 24, 1941: The 30th Bombardment Group arrived at Muroc to conduct antisubmarine patrols and train bomber crews for other units. The 2nd Reconnaissance Squadron arrived at Muroc that same evening to patrol the coastal zone. These groups flew the YB-17 Flying Fortress, like the one pictured here, B-18 Bolo and LB-30 (an export version of the B-24 Liberator) bombers.

Dec. 24, 1955: NORAD tracks Santa for the first time. This began when a Colorado-based Sears store had published a number for children to be able to call Santa Claus. A typo was made, and the number instead led to the hotline for the Director of Operations at Continental Air Defense Command. Realizing the mistake, the director told his team to give the position of Santa to whoever had called in.

Dec. 24, 1968: The three astronauts of the Apollo 8 mission — Frank Borman, James Lovell and William Anders – made a Christmas Eve television broadcast in which they read the first 10 verses from the Book of Genesis. At the time, the broadcast was the most watched TV program ever.

Dec. 25, 1914: Legendary “Christmas Truce” takes place on the battlefields of World War I between British and German troops. Instead of fighting, soldiers exchange gifts and play soccer.

Dec. 25, 1968: The crew of the Apollo 8, during their 10th orbit of the Moon, fired the Command Service Module’s service propulsion system. The trans-Earth injection maneuver would send them home to Earth.

Apollo 8 was the first crewed spacecraft to leave low Earth orbit, and the first human spaceflight to reach another astronomical body – the Moon. The three astronauts – Frank Borman, James Lovell, and William Anders – were the first humans to witness, and photograph, an Earthrise. Apollo 8 launched Dec. 21, 1968.

The crew orbited the Moon 10 times over the course of 20 hours. Apollo 8’s successful mission paved the way for Apollo 11 to fulfill U.S. president John F. Kennedy’s goal of landing a man on the Moon before the end of the 1960s. The Apollo 8 astronauts returned to Earth on Dec. 27, 1968, when their spacecraft splashed down in the northern Pacific Ocean. The crew members were named Time magazine’s “Men of the Year” for 1968 upon their return.

Dec. 25, 1999: Space Shuttle Discovery’s astronauts finished their repair job on the Hubble Space Telescope and released it back into orbit.

Dec. 26, 1956: The Convair YF-106A Delta Dart made its first flight. Convair’s chief test pilot, Richard L. “Dick” Johnson, took the delta-winged interceptor to Mach 1.9 at 57,000 feet. The 20-minute flight had to be aborted because of mechanical problems. The YF-106A was built at the Convair Division of General Dynamics in San Diego, Calif. It was trucked to Edwards on Dec. 14, and prepared for its maiden flight.

The F-106A was the primary all-weather interceptor of the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1988, when it was withdrawn from service with the Air National Guard. The airplane was a development of the earlier F-102A Delta Dagger and was initially designated F-102B. However, so many changes were made that it was considered a new aircraft.

Dec. 27, 1919: The Boeing B-1 (company designation Model 6) made its first flight. The aircraft was a small biplane flying boat designed by William Boeing shortly after World War I.

The Model 6 was the first commercial design for Boeing (as opposed to military or experimental designs), hence the B-1 designation. Its layout was conventional for its day, with a Hall-Scott engine driving a pusher propeller mounted amongst the cabane struts. The pilot sat in an open cockpit at the bow, and up to two passengers could be carried in a second open cockpit behind the first.

The design was reminiscent of the Curtiss HS-2L that Boeing had been building under license during the war. Only a single aircraft was built, as Boeing had trouble selling it in a market flooded with war-surplus aircraft.

In 1920, it was purchased by Edward Hubbard, who used it to carry air mail between Seattle, Wash., and Victoria, British Columbia. The plane flew until 1930 before being preserved and put on display at Seattle’s Museum of History and Industry in 1954.

Dec. 27, 1950: The Douglas XF4D-1 Skyray arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for evaluation of the stability and control of the Navy’s first delta-winged fighter. The Skyray (later redesignated F-6 Skyray) was an American carrier-based fighter/interceptor.

Although it was in service for a relatively short time (1956–1964) and never entered combat, it was the first carrier-launched aircraft to hold the world’s absolute speed record, at 752.943 mph, and was the first U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps fighter that could exceed Mach 1 in level flight.

It was the last fighter produced by the Douglas Aircraft Company before it merged with McDonnell Aircraft and became McDonnell Douglas. The F5D Skylancer was an advanced development of the F4D Skyray that did not go into service.

Dec. 27, 1951: The North American Aviation XFJ-2B Fury, with test pilot Bob Hoover in the cockpit, made its first flight at Los Angeles International Airport. The XFJ-2B was a prototype aircraft carrier-based fighter for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. It was modified from a standard production U.S. Air Force F-86E-10-NA Sabre day-fighter.

The primary difference was the substitution of four 20 mm Colt Mark 12 autocannon for the six .50-caliber Browning M-3 machine guns of the F-86E. 150 rounds per gun were carried. The aircraft was flown to the Naval Ordnance Test Station, Armitage Field, China Lake, Calif., for armament testing.

The second and third prototypes were unarmed but fitted with an arrestor hook, catapult points, folding wings and a lengthened nose gear strut to increase the fighter’s static angle of attack for takeoff and landings. These two prototypes were used for aircraft carrier trials.

Dec. 27, 1968: Apollo 8 splashes down in the Pacific Ocean, south of Hawaii, and within 5,000 yards of the USS Yorktown. The spacecraft arrived before sunrise, landing in 10-foot swells. The parachutes dragged the capsule and left it floating upside down. The inflatable pontoons righted it after about six minutes. The three astronauts, Frank F. Borman II, James A. Lovell, Jr., and William A. Anders were hoisted aboard a Sikorsky SH-3D Sea King helicopter and flown to the aircraft carrier.

Dec. 28, 1965: CIA pilot Mele Vojvodich, Jr. takes Lockheed A-12, 60-6929, Article 126, for a functional check flight after a period of deep maintenance, but seconds after take-off from Groom Dry Lake, Nev., the aircraft yaws uncontrollably, pilot ejecting at 100 feet after six seconds of flight, escaping serious injury. Investigation finds that the pitch stability augmentation system had been connected to the yaw SAS actuators, and vice versa. SAS connectors are changed to make such wiring mistake impossible.

Said Kelly Johnson in a history of the Oxcart program, “It was perfectly evident from movies taken of the takeoff, and from the pilot’s description, that there were some mis-wired gyros in the aircraft. This turned out to be exactly what happened. In spite of color coding and every other normal precaution, the pitch and yaw gyro connections were interchanged in rigging.”

Dec. 29, 1931: The Grumman FF made its first flight. The Grumman FF “Fifi” (company designation G-5) was an American biplane fighter aircraft operated by the U.S. Navy during the 1930s. It was the first carrier aircraft with retractable landing gear. It was produced under license in Canada and known as the Goblin in Canadian service and Delfín in Spanish service.

The FF-1 was Grumman’s first complete aircraft design for the Navy. The Navy had asked Grumman if their retractable landing gear made for the O2U-1 Scout planes could be retrofitted to the Navy’s Boeing F4B-1 fighters; instead, Grumman proposed a new fighter design.

FF-1s were delivered to Fighter Squadron VF-5B of the USS Lexington beginning in June 1933. In service the FF-1 became familiarly known as the “Fifi.” Delivery of SF-1s started on March 30, 1934, and they also served aboard the Lexington, with Scout Squadron VS-3B. Both the FF-1 and SF-1 were withdrawn from first-line U.S. Navy squadrons by the end of 1936 and reallocated to reserve units, most of the FF-1s still being in service late in 1940. Later, 22 surviving FF-1s were modified with dual controls, redesignated FF-2 and used for instructional duties.

Dec. 29, 1939: Taking off from Lindbergh Field, the San Diego Municipal Airport, with chief test pilot William “Bill” Wheatley at the controls, the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation’s XB-24 made its first flight. The flight crew included George Newman, co-pilot, and flight engineers Jack Kline and Bob Keith. The flight lasted 17 minutes. The XB-24 was the prototype of the B24 Liberator bomber.

The U.S. Army Air Corps had approached Consolidated to set up a second production line for Boeing’s B-17 Flying Fortress four-engine heavy bomber. After looking at Boeing’s Seattle operation, Consolidated’s chief executive, Reuben H. Fleet, told the Air Corps that they could build a better, more modern bomber.

During World War II, 18,482 B-24 Liberators — more than any other Allied aircraft type — were built by Consolidated at San Diego, and Fort Worth, Texas; by North American Aviation at Dallas, Texas; and by Douglas Aircraft at Tulsa, Okla. More than half of the total production was built by the Ford Motor Company at Willow Run. During World War II, the B-24 served in every combat theater. In U.S. Navy service, it was designated PB4Y-1 Privateer.

It was faster, had a longer range, and could carry a heavier bomb load than the Boeing B-17, but was thought to be less survivable to combat damage. As the war came to an end, hundreds of brand-new B-24s were accepted by the Air Corps but sent immediately to be scrapped rather than placed in service.

Dec. 29, 1949: U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Jackie Cochran flew her North American Aviation P-51C Mustang, Thunderbird, to two Fédération Aéronautique Internationale Class C-1 world speed records of 437.06 mph, and a U.S. National record of 436.995 mph over the 500 kilometer (310.7 mile) Desert Center–Mt. Wilson course in the Colorado Desert of southern California. She would later be awarded the first of three Distinguished Flying Crosses for this series of flight records.

Thunderbird was Jackie Cochran’s third P-51 Mustang. She had purchased it from Academy Award-winning actor and World War II B-24 wing commander James M. Stewart just 10 days earlier, Dec. 19, 1949.

According to Civil Aviation Administration records, the airplane had been “assembled from components of other aircraft of the same type.” It has no U.S. Army Air Corps serial number or North American Aviation manufacturer’s serial number. The C.A.A. designated it as a P-51C and assigned 2925 as its serial number. It was certificated in the Experimental category and registered N5528N.

Thunderbird had won the 1949 Bendix Trophy Race with pilot Joe De Bona, after he had dropped out of the 1948 race. Its engine had been upgraded from a Packard V-1650-3 Merlin to a V-1650-7 for the 1949 race.

Jackie Cochran set three world speed records with Thunderbird. In 1953, she sold it back to Jimmy Stewart. After changing ownership twice more, the P-51 crashed near Scott’s Bluff, Neb., on June 22, 1955.

Dec. 29, 1986: The Scaled Composites Model 133-4.62 ATTT, or Advanced Technology Tactical Transport was a technology demonstration project built by Burt Rutan’s Scaled Composites in 1986 under contract to DARPA.

In the mid-1980s, DARPA developed a concept for a tandem wing STOL transport, intended to act as a technology demonstrator and to meet a requirement for a long-range high-speed transport for U.S. Special Forces, intended to fill the gap between helicopters and larger transport aircraft such as the C-130 Hercules.

In 1986, DARPA placed a contract with Scaled Composites, a company set up by Burt Rutan to build prototypes for advanced aircraft, for a 62 percent scale proof-of-concept demonstrator for the concept, called the Advanced Technology Tactical Transport.

The ATTT had high-aspect ratio tandem wings, which were joined by long nacelles which carried the aircraft’s engines, tractor configuration turboprops, large fuel tanks and the as well as the main undercarriage units for the aircraft’s retractable tricycle landing gear. As first built, it had a conventional, cruciform tail.

A novel arrangement of eight fast acting fowler flaps was fitted, inboard and outboard of the engines on each of the wings. These would be extended rearwards in a low-drag configuration prior to commencing the take-off run then quickly lowered to increase lift at the point of take-off. The aircraft was of composite construction, mainly glassfiber and carbon fiber.

It was powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-135 turboprops. The ATTT demonstrator made its maiden flight from Mojave Airport, base of Scaled Composites. It completed its initial test program of 51 test flights, with a total of 112 flying hours, on Nov. 8, 1988. It was then rebuilt with a revised tail, with a twin-boom configuration replacing the original single cruciform tail unit, with the fuselage shortened and a rear-loading ramp fitted.

The revised layout improved handling, lowering minimum single-engine safety speed (which was previously significantly higher than the stall speed). A further 13 test flights were flown to evaluate the revised layout. The aircraft has been de-registered and is currently in storage at the Air Force Flight Test Center Museum at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.