Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb by Aerotech News • October 9, 2024 8:35 am - Updated October 8, 2024 6:35 pm • Desert Lightning News - Davis Monthan First responders, military personnel and citizens of Tucson await the official commencement of the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. Participants climbed 2,071 steps symbolizing the ones of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito) U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Marquez, 214th Attack Squadron senior enlisted leader, awaits the start of the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. Participants ran in lanes of two throughout the Tucson Convention Center to reach the total 2,071 steps for the Tower Challenge Climb. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito) A ceremonial bell is in the middle of the Tucson Convention Center for the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. After completing the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb, each participant rang the bell to finalize the 9-11 ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito) Members from the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department color guard perform at the opening ceremony for the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. Photos of fallen first responders were placed throughout the Tucson Convention Center to honor their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito) U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, provides honorary remarks at the start of the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. The mission of the 9-11 Tower Challenge Foundation is to honor all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito) U.S. Air Force Airmen pose after climbing 2,071 steps for the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. The 9-11 Tower Challenge Foundation raised $57,000 to support charitable causes that provide support for families of first responders and military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)