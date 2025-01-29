2024 YIR — March by Aerotech News • January 29, 2025 5:02 pm - Updated January 30, 2025 5:05 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB Two U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team, performs in a combat arms demonstration during Luke Days 2024, March 23, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days demonstrates the Air Force’s continuing progress in building the future of airpower with military and civilian air acts including the U.S Air Demonstration team the “Thunderbirds,” F-35A Lightning II, static displays, science, technology, engineering, and math exhibits, and military operations demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger) Luke Days 2024 big success Two U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team, performs in a combat arms demonstration during Luke Days 2024, March 23, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days demonstrates the Air Force’s continuing progress in building the future of airpower with military and civilian air acts including the U.S Air Demonstration team the “Thunderbirds,” F-35A Lightning II, static displays, science, technology, engineering, and math exhibits, and military operations demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa, U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” commander and advanced pilot No. 1, signs a ball cap for a Make-a-Wish Foundation participant following a demonstration during the Luke Days air show on March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler) Luke renames FTC for beloved pilot, mentor The renaming of the Skip Hopler Fighter Training Center was revealed during a ceremony, March 29, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. U.S. Air Force Retired Lt. Col. Edwin “Skip” Hopler was a former fighter pilot and instructor responsible for the training of over 17,000 F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots. The late and retired Hopler was a renowned fighter pilot and instructor, serving 21 years as an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, which included two combat tours in Vietnam. In 1988, Hopler retired as a pilot but continued serving as an instructor at Luke AFB. He was directly responsible for the training of over 17,000 F-16 pilots, before he followed the Air Force into the F-35 Lightning II training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright) Women pilots take flight Mason HargroveU.S. Air Force pilots and crew chiefs assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron, pose for a photo, March 5, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. In honor of Women’s History Month, the 310th FS organized an all-women flight crew. Luke AFB honors the contributions of women serving in the military and DOD civilian forces, celebrating the richness and diversity of their achievements in March and throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class ) All-female weapons competition U.S. Air Force Luke Air Force Base Airmen weapon specialists pose for a photo following an all-women weapons load competition, March 15, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The load competition featured seven women from the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit and one from the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron, including three weapons load crew members who performed as competitors and four members who performed as evaluators. This competition not only enhances training but was one of several Women’s History Month events which contributed to advancing quality of life for Luke Airmen by celebrating the achievements of women, fostering an environment of diversity and excellence in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)