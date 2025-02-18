fbpx
News

Edwards tests an outdoor pavilion to expand its fitness capability and capacity

by Laisa Leao
The Air Force Service Center selected Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to test an outdoor fitness pavilion to encourage health-related fitness, including cardiovascular endurance, muscular development, flexibility, and body composition. If the pavilion’s utilization is approved locally, it may be replicated to other bases across the nation. The pavilion measures 24 by 16 feet and can accommodate 60 individuals at a time. It was installed next to the outdoor High Intensity Interval Training structure, on the west side of the Rosburg Fitness Center. (Air Force photographs by Laisa Leao)

The Air Force Service Center selected Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to test an outdoor fitness pavilion to encourage health-related fitness, including cardiovascular endurance, muscular development, flexibility, and body composition.

If the pavilion’s utilization is approved locally, it may be replicated to other bases across the nation.

The pavilion measures 24 by 16 feet and can accommodate 60 individuals at a time. It was installed next to the outdoor High Intensity Interval Training structure, on the west side of the Rosburg Fitness Center.

“The outdoor fitness pavilion and its equipment allows our base population to experience new ways to stay in shape — outdoors. It’s available to military, civilian and contractor members,” said Garrett Holloway, Fitness and Sports Director, 412th Force Support Squadron.

Those unfamiliar with fitness equipment and workouts can request assistance from the center’s front desk staff during its hour of operations, Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

The pavilion features four squat racks, more than 14 pull-up stations, a functional training wall, two 15-feet rope climb tower, four barbell landmines and two cabinets meticulously designed to self-contain 68 pieces of equipment. Items stored inside the cabinets include four pairs of HD J-Cups, four pairs of safety squad arms, four pull-up bar, four dip bar attachments, one 15-feet climbing rope, four medicine balls and eight jump ropes with magnetic handles that easily attach to the cabinet doors, just to name a few.

“It provides a great outdoor fitness alternative, especially during the high-traffic hours, when the gym is operating at its capacity limit,” said Capt. Nicole Flanagan, Operations Officer, 412th Force Support Squadron.

The structure is modular, weather-resistant and solar-powered, eliminating constructions and electricity costs, as well as embracing an environment-friendly program.

Garrett Holloway, Fitness and Sports Director, 412th Force Support Squadron, climbs the outdoor fitness pavilion tower with the help of one of the two 15-feet ropes stored inside the cabinets.
