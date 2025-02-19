Headlines — February 19

News

Air Force reviewing four-day weekends amid civilian leave crackdown

The Department of the Air Force is cracking down on the unauthorized use of “Family Days” to provide extra days off for its civilian employees — and four-day weekends for airmen and guardians might be next.

In a single day, National Guard troops in Kentucky airlifted 296 people trapped by floods

After floodwaters trapped hundreds in their homes in Kentucky, National Guard personnel flew in and airlifted them to safety — and they did it in a single day.

Ukraine’s black MiG-29 ‘Ghost’ Fulcrum showcased in new video

Since at least the summer of last year, the Ukrainian Air Force has been flying an unusual, black-painted MiG-29 Fulcrum. A recently published official video shows the jet in more detail, although it remains unclear exactly why it was repainted in this way.

Ukraine appears to have destroyed its first Russian S-350 air defense system

Ukraine appears to have destroyed the first example of Russia’s S-350 Vityaz ground-based air defense system since the start of the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion. The S-350 is one of Russia’s most advanced surface-to-air missile systems and has only been rarely seen deployed in the conflict.

AH-1Z attack helicopter’s new Long Range Missile seen for the first time

The U.S. Navy has released a picture of a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter with a previously unseen long-range munition armament. The Marines are known to be in the process of developing at least one new missile, the Precision Attack Strike Missile (PASM), to dramatically extend the range at which AH-1Zs can engage targets on land and at sea. The Corps sees this as key to ensuring the relevance of the helicopters in a future major conflict, especially one in the Pacific against China.

Air Force

B-52s fly across Middle East, drop live munitions

Two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratrofortress bombers flew over the Middle East in a “force projection” demonstration Feb. 17, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

Uncertainty mounts at Space Development Agency as Air Force IG prepares probe

The Air Force will send an inspection team to Space Development Agency facilities to comb through records and interview employees, according to a memo obtained by Defense One, amid growing concerns over the future of the Pentagon’s space-acquisition “constructive disruptor.”

Air Force mission capability rates reach lowest levels in years

Aircraft readiness declined across the Air Force fleet in 2024, dropping to its lowest level in at least a decade and perhaps 20 years, according to data provided to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

PHOTOS: More than 175 aircraft fan out for huge Agile Combat exercise

“Bamboo Eagle,” the Air Force’s new advanced combat-readiness exercise, returned for its second year in recent weeks, featuring more than 175 aircraft and 10,000 personnel from four countries for the service’s latest large-scale exercise.

Space Force

Space Force picks Firefly to launch Victus Sol rapid response mission

The Space Force last week awarded Firefly Aerospace a nearly $22 million contract to launch a mission aimed at transitioning the service’s vision for rapid response capabilities from a demonstration to operations.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Defense

Ukrainian defense planners envision a drones-only front line

Ukraine has set out the goal of establishing a 15 kilometer unmanned “kill zone” along the front lines, which would see the most advanced Ukrainian drone units deploy a mix of surveillance and strike drones against Russian troops, according to government and defense-industry officials.

PHOTOS: The sights of IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi

This year’s International Defense Expo (IDEX) has been the largest to date, according to organizers, featuring scores of defense firms representing dozens of countries from the US to Germany to Russia and China.

With new MoU, GM Defense and EDGE Group’s team-up gets more ‘meat on the bone’

American contractor GM Defense and Emirati defense conglomerate EDGE Group have announced a new agreement to explore “light tactical vehicle”-focused projects, in a move that came as the two firms put on display what one such team-up could look like: a GM Defense ride boasting an EDGE drone launcher.

Buoyed by Trump ‘boom,’ General Atomics expects MQ-9 LoA with UAE this year: Exec

With an aggressive Trump administration back in office, the head of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems said he expects the long-suffering, high-dollar deal for the United Arab Emirates to acquire MQ-9B SeaGuardians will move forward swiftly, with a Letter of Offer and Acceptance expected as early as this year.

Veterans

Congress asks Trump to award Medal of Honor to trailblazing Marine Vietnam War veteran

Nearly 50 lawmakers wrote a letter to President Donald Trump last week urging him to award the Medal of Honor to a Marine veteran for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War, according to a copy of the correspondence obtained by Military.com.