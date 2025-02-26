Navy

General Dynamics NASSCO-Bremerton, Bremerton, Washington, is awarded a $654,668,551 cost-plus-fixed-fee/cost-plus-award fee/cost-plus-incentive fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Aircraft Carrier shipyard availabilities. This contract includes a five-year base and a one year option, for a six year total ordering period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $654,668,551. Work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington, and is expected to be completed by October 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured and solicited via the System for Award Management website. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-D-4110).

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia, was awarded $8,208,962 in a cost-plus-fixed-fee modification order to a previously awarded contract (N00024-02-C-2905) for the procurement of universal pylons with the ability to be mounted on host ships. The order is definitized for a value of $8,208,962. Work was performed in Newport News, Virginia. No funds were obligated at time of award. Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Dec. 19, 2024)

CORRECTION: The $13,064,780 cost-plus-fixed-fee order originally announced on Feb. 21, 2025, to Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding Division, Pascagoula, Mississippi, for High-Speed Diesel Generator Procurement in support of the DDG(X) Guided Missile Destroyer Design, was actually announced on Feb. 24, 2025.

Army

Augustine Consulting Inc., Hamilton, New Jersey, was awarded a $276,049,091 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for technical services in support of the Nett Warrior program. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Hamilton, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 25, 2030. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $7,568,154 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-25-F-0068).

Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $93,292,974 firm-fixed-price contract for PATRIOT spares. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2029. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Kuwait) funds in the amount of $93,292,974 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-25-C-0002).

Agile Group LLC,* Albuquerque, New Mexico (W912HQ-25-D-0001); Breakpoint Labs LLC,* Herndon, Virginia (W912HQ-25-D-0002); Crystal Management LLC,* Vienna, Virginia (W912HQ-25-D-0003); Mantech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Virginia (W912HQ-25-D-0004); 22nd Century Technologies Inc., Mclean, Virginia (W912HQ-25-D-0005); and OM Group Inc., Piscataway,* New Jersey (W912HQ-25-D-0006), will compete for each order of the $47,600,000 firm-fixed-price contract for project and program management delivery services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 2, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Humphreys Engineer Center Support Activity, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Space, Sunnyvale, California, is awarded a $211,739,333 modification (P00053) to a sole source, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price definite contract under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A result of this modification increases the total value of the contract by $211,739,333, from $517,816,701 to $729,556,034. Under this modification, the contractor will provide maintenance and sustainment for two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Batteries for UAE. The maintenance and sustainment scope of work includes providing logistics management, logistics product database, training, missile and ground repair and return, hardware/software development and sustainment, hardware in the loop, engineering services, missile field surveillance program, and country unique specialty engineering for FMS client. The work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California; Grande Prairie, Texas; Camden, Arkansas; Huntsville, Alabama; Anniston, Alabama; Troy, Alabama. The performance period is from Feb. 25, 2025, through October 31, 2027. One offer was solicited, and one offer was received. $211,739,333 of United Arab Emirates FMS funds are used to fund this effort. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-19-C-5001). (Awarded Feb. 25, 2025)

Air Force

LinQuest Corp., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $88,450,427 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00107) to a previously awarded contract (FA8808-19-C-0006) to exercise Option Year Five for systems engineering, integration, and test support. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $763,838,845. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 26, 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $11,893,618; and fiscal 2025 missile procurement funds in the amount of $8,856,877, are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

L3Harris, Greenville, Texas, was awarded a maximum $35,765,849 firm-fixed-price and cost-type contract for the Royal Saudi Air Force King Air 350ER long term sustainment contract. This contract provides for field service representatives, core support, and diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages. Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas; and Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2029. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This contract was a sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $2,772,433 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8691-25-C-B001).

Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $15,916,097 modification (P00003) to previously awarded (FA4890-24-F-0002) to exercise option year one for organizational planning, program management and technical consulting supporting U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT). This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $86,221,339. Work will be performed in Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina; and the AFCENT area of responsibility, and is expected to be completed Feb. 28, 2029. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,916,097 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Aurora Flight Sciences Corp., Manassas, Virginia, has been awarded a $24,992,979 modification (P00015) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001123C0013 to add Phase 1C work of the Liberty Lifter program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $67,499,597 from $42,506,618. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (67%); Arlington, Virginia (24%); Auburn Hills, Michigan (4%); Fairhope, Alabama (2%); Wilmington, Delaware (2%); and Indianapolis, Indiana (1%), with an estimated completion date of October 2025. Fiscal 2025 research and development funds in the amount of $8,660,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Travis Association for the Blind,** Austin, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $21,125,431 modification (P00016) exercising the second one-year option period of a two-year base contract (SPE1C1-22-D-B123) with three one-year option periods for warehousing, storage, logistics, and distribution functions. This is a firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Feb. 28, 2026. Using military services are Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

*Small business

**Mandatory source