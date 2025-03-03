Navy

Corvid Technologies LLC,* Mooresville, North Carolina, is awarded a $268,443,030 firm-fixed-price contract for the design, manufacture, and delivery of short/medium range sub-orbital vehicles configurations, including provision of ground test hardware, special test equipment, materials and required engineering support and launch support services. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $268,443,030. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (90%); and the governments of Australia (5%), and United Kingdom (5%), under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Moorestown, North Carolina (37%); White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico (24%); Glen Burnie, Maryland (20%); Benbecula, Scotland (6%); Las Cruces, New Mexico (4%); Woomera, Australia (3%); Conroe, Texas (2%); Huntsville, Alabama (1%); San Nicolas Island, California (1%); Kekaha, Hawaii (1%); and Wallops Island, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed by February 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through February 2030. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $80,000 will be obligated at time of award, of which $80,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with one offer received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, White Sands Detachment, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N6339425C0003).

East Coast Repair & Fabrication LLC* of Portsmouth, Virginia (N3220525D4053); Fairlead Boatworks Inc.,* Newport News, Virginia (N3220525D4049); Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corp.,* Port Arthur, Texas (N3220525D4050); GMD Shipyard Corp.,* Brooklyn, New York (N3220525D4051); and Rhoads Industries Inc.,* Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (N3220525D4052), are each being awarded a $128,728,618 maximum ceiling across all vendors, firm-fixed-price, multiple-award contract with an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity ordering type for a five-year base period to provide lay-berthing services to Military Sealift Command Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels. The contract will be performed in Newport News, Virginia; Port Arthur, Texas; Brooklyn, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, beginning on Feb. 28, 2025 and will conclude on Feb. 27, 2030. This contract was a competitive small business set aside with proposals solicited via SAM.gov website; with five timely proposals received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Hexagon US Federal Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, is awarded a $30,793,403 firm-fixed-price modification (P00014) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (M67854-23-C-4902) for sustainment of the Consolidated Emergency Response System (CERS) to provide hardware, software, and services to sustain and maintain CERS at Marine Corps installations. The total cumulative face value of this contract is $34,732,868. The contract modification is to exercise Option Year Two for the sustainment of the existing CERS. Work will be performed at Iwakuni, Japan (8.8%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (7.6%); Quantico, Virginia (7.6%); Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan (7.6%); Beaufort, South Carolina (7.6%); Parris Island, South Carolina (7.6%); Albany, Georgia (7.6%); Camp Pendleton, California (7.6%); Barstow, California (7.6%); Twentynine Palms, California (7.6%); Miramar, Florida (7.6%); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (7.6%); and Yuma, Arizona (7.6%), with an expected completion date of March 31, 2027. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $8,781,053 are obligated at time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $8,781,053 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This procurement is a sole source award to a large business in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, authorized or required by statue. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $35,005,318 cost-plus fixed-fee undefinitized contract action modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2120) for lead yard support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines. Work will be performed in the continental United States and is expected to be completed by December 2027. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded a $29,959,409 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Mine Countermeasure Unmanned Surface Vehicle software development, payload integration, and sustainment support. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $100,123,335. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (60%); Panama City, Florida (30%); and Arlington, Virginia (10%), and will complete December 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2027. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,719,886 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-6309).

Moog Inc., Blacksburg, Virginia, is being awarded $28,923,732 for a firm-fixed-price, long-term contract for the repair of the slip ring assembly in support of V-22 aircraft. This is a three-year contract with no option periods and work will be completed by February 2028. All work will be performed in Blacksburg, Virginia. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $5,282,478 will be obligated for a delivery order (N00383-25-F-NU00) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-25-D-NU01).

Lockheed Martin Rotary Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $13,211,525 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to exercise Option Year One under a previously awarded contract (N6339424C0003) for in service engineering agent services in support of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems and Intelligence system elements specific to the Freedom variant of the Littoral Combat Ship. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $25,950,779. Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida (50%); Moorestown, New Jersey (20%); San Diego, California (10%); Baltimore, Maryland (5%); Oldsmar, Florida (5%); Orlando, Florida (5%); and Virginia Beach, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed in February 2026. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $178,705 (56%), of which $178,705 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year; fiscal 2025 operation maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 (31%), of which $100,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year; fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,000 (8%); and defense working capital funds in the amount of $15,000 (5%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N6339424C0003).

UPDATE: Ratcliff Construction Inc., Orange Park, Florida (N6945025D0021), has been added to the multiple-award contract for construction projects at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Army

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $184,193,497 firm-fixed-price contract for Upturned Exhaust System II Kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 1, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-25-D-0017).

Harper Construction Co. Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded a $106,317,555 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance hangar construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2027. Fiscal 2025 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $106,317,555 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (W912BV-25-C-0007).



Tiya Services LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was awarded a $90,266,543 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for various maintenance and repair services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed on Fort Moore, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 27, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,639,399 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W911SF-25-C-A004).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $19,999,800 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for PATRIOT missile software support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2028. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $4,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-25-F-0061).

Airtronics LLC, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $7,941,037 firm-fixed-price contract for the overhaul of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter modulating valves. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 27, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-25-D-0018)

Air Force

Space Dynamics Laboratory, North Logan, Utah, was awarded a $150,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action for Virtual Image Processing Capability (VIP-C). This contract provides for sustainment, modification, and modernization of the VIP-C system. Work will be performed in North Logan, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 29, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,800,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Command, Control, Communication and Battle Management Directorate, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

HumanIT Solutions LLC, Dayton, Ohio, was awarded a $42,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Contracting-Information Technology (CON-IT) Cloud and Lifecycle Modernization Support. This contract provides for technical and enhancement support required to navigate the CON-IT cloud expansion effort. Work will be performed in Kettering, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by July 27, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,104,032; and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $879,472, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Kettering, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA877024DB002).

Tecolote Research Institute, Goleta, California, has been awarded a $23,327,809 firm-fixed-price modification (P00060) to a previously awarded contract (FA8807-19-F-0008) for Space and Mission Systems Center acquisition and financial support efforts. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $205,339,838. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,495,862; fiscal 2025 procurement funds in the amount of $842,563; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $121,427; fiscal 2024 procurement funds in the amount of $1,003,088; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $80,511are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Impulse Space Inc., Redondo Beach, California, was awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the Helios kick stage. This contract provides the Space Force with a high-energy kick-stage to be used on the Victus Surgo mission. Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition under a Phase II Small Business Innovative Research effort. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $12,750,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA8809-25-C-B007).

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $7,833,520 modification (P00320) to previously awarded (FA8823-20-C-0004) to exercise option year six for Distributed Space Command and Control System Software Version Release. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,422,483,142 from $1,414,649,622. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,833,520 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Lord Corp., Erie, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a maximum $10,880,530 firm-fixed-price, one-time buy contract for rod end plain bearings conducted in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 13.5. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and conducted in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 13.5. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. The delivery completion date is March 27, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriations is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4A6-25-P-E048).

Raytheon Technologies Corp., East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded an estimated $9,287,830 modification (P00001) to a delivery order (SPRTA1-21-F-0344) issued against a five-year subsumable contract (SPE4AX-20-D-R001) with no option periods for the manufacture of TF-33 combustion chambers. This is a firm-fixed-price contract. The performance completion date is Feb. 28, 2027. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

*Small business