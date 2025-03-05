Navy

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a $98,585,373 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00002) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030247002) for support services for Nuclear Sea-Launched Cruise Missile Weapons Surety, Policy, and Compliance. Tasks to be performed include systems engineering and system integration, test/flight test engineering, modeling and simulation, prototyping oversight, system design documentation, interface management, configuration management, Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications, executive nuclear weapon subject matter expert support (SME), tactical nuclear weapons SME support, and program management and acquisition support services for the program. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (82%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (4%); Sunnyvale, California (4%); Washington, D.C. (2%); Kings Bay, Georgia (2%); Silverdale, Washington (2%); Centennial, Colorado (2%); and Magna, Utah (2%). Work is expected to be completed on July 11, 2028. This contract will be awarded subject to the availability of funds and no funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract is awarded as a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management (SAM.gov) online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Compass Systems Inc.,* Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $25,373,304 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0042125F0151) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833522G0012). This order provides for development, testing, and evaluation of command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented reality technology maturation in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III Topic N201-015 titled, “Autonomous and Intelligent Aircraft Maintenance Technologies” for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Divisions (NAWCAD) Advanced Technology Development Department. Work will be performed in Chincoteague, Virginia (25%); Yuma, Arizona (20%) (labor surplus area); Lexington Park, Maryland (15%); Prosper, Texas (15%) (labor surplus area); Laurel, Maryland (15%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (5%); San Diego, California (2%); Tampa, Florida (2%); and Huachuca City, Arizona (1%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competed. NAWCAD, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded a $15,068,510 modification (P00002) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001924F0105) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0008). This modification exercises options to continue to provide unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services in support of the Department of Defense, other government agencies, and domestic and overseas contingency operations for the Navy. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (20%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (80%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,068,510 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The order that is being modified was competed via a limited sources competition. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded an $11,807,983 modification (P00039) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001920C0071). This modification adds scope to procure operational flight software 9.15Y development in support of AIM-9X missile systems improvement program efforts for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in January 2028. FMS customer funds in the amount of $11,807,983 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Tekla Research Inc.,* Dumfries, Virginia, is awarded an $8,000,000 modification (P00020) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042118D0015). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide continued systems engineering and technical services in support of air and ship integration, systems safety, mass properties, survivability, manufacturing and quality, air platform stores integration, metrology and systems security engineering for various Naval Air programs. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (75.96%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (9.62%); Tucson, Arizona (4.81%); Lakehurst, New Jersey (1.92%); Ridgecrest, California (1.92%); Bangkok, Thailand (0.96%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (4.81%), and is expected to be completed April 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This modification was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

CACI Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, is being awarded a $7,667,734 task order (N68836-25-F-3000) under a previously awarded SeaPort E-MAC contract (N00178-19-D-7295) for professional and management services for the Naval Aviation Production Process Sustainment in support of the Chief of Naval Air Training. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three 12-month option periods and a six-month extension period in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.218-8 option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $36,019,142. Primary work will be completed in Pensacola, Florida (32%); Corpus Christi, Texas (15%); and San Diego, California (11%); with the remaining work (42%) spread among various continental U.S. locations that cannot be specifically determined at this time: Virginia, California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Washington. Base period is expected to be completed by March 2026; if all options on the contract are exercised, work will be completed by September 2029. Subject to the availability of funds, fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds (Navy) in the amount of $4,957,205 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited as a 100% full and open competition on SeaPort with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Army

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $30,000,000 modification (P00008) to contract W58RGZ-20-D-0070 for avionics support services and incidental materials. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Jan. 10, 2025)

Teledyne FLIR Defense Inc., Elkridge, Maryland, was awarded a $23,383,375 firm-fixed-price contract for Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle Sensor Suite Upgrade Capability Set 2.1 test assets, logistics support equipment and ancillary services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Elkridge, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $23,383,375 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911SR-25-F-0020).

*Small business