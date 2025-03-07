Army

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi (W900KK-25-D-0021); Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida (W900KK-25-D-0022); Cubic Defense Applications Inc., San Diego, California (W900KK-25-D-0023); Ravenswood Solutions Inc.,* Fremont, California (W900KK-25-D-0024); Cole Engineering Services Inc., Orlando, Florida (W900KK-25-D-0025); Skiftech LLC,* Orlando, Florida (W900KK-25-D-0026); Athena Technologies LLC,* Orlando, Florida (W900KK-25-D-0027); Saab Inc., Orlando, Florida (W900KK-25-D-0028); General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Orlando, Florida (W900KK-25-D-0029); and Bigelow Family Holdings LLC Mettle OPS,* Sterling Heights, Michigan (W900KK-25-D-0030), will compete for each order of the $921,153,455 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials) contract to extend the useful life of fielded Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 5, 2035. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Leading Technology Composites Inc.,* Wichita, Kansas, was awarded an $856,723,398 firm-fixed-price contract for Next Generation Integrated Head Protection Systems and Night Vision Device Brackets. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 6, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-25-D-0001).

Architects Pacific Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0018); Fung Associates Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0019); Ink Arch LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0020); RIM/DPI JV LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0021); RMA Architects Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0022); Sherlock, Smith & Adams Inc.,* Montgomery, Alabama (W9128A-25-D-0023); AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W9128A-25-D-0024); Burns & McDonnell + Group 70 Ho’ohui’ia, Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0025); Jacobs And Architects Hawaii JV, Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0026); Pond-Stanley Consultants JV LP, Peachtree Corners, Georgia (W9128A-25-D-0027); and Tetra Tech-Bowers & Kubota AE Pacific JV, Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0028), will compete for each order of the $190,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 5, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded an $80,287,202 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to procure services to develop the Modular Open Systems Architecture Avionics Architecture Solution for H-60M aircraft. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 7, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-25-F-0205).

Reliance Construction Management Co.,* Cary, North Carolina, was awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide High-altitude Electromagnetic Pulse Topology maintenance, surveillance and sustainment services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 6, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-25-D-A001).

Butt Construction Co.,* Dayton, Ohio, was awarded a $13,068,600 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build renovation of a materials analysis lab. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Fairborn, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2027. Fiscal 2025 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $13,068,600 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W9126G-24-C-0038).

The Tolliver Group Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $10,777,443 modification (P00011) to contract W31P4Q-24-F-E001 for logistics support to the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Project Office. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of March 6, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds; fiscal 2025 and 2026 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds; and fiscal 2026 and 2027 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $10,777,443, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Brayman Construction Corp., Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $7,953,075 firm-fixed-price contract to gate sill rock anchor installation. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Felicity, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 21, 2025. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,953,075 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, West Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91237-25-F-0086).

Air Force

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a ceiling $265,960,280 undefinitized contract action for F-16 System Program Office Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support. This contract provides for an operational flight program update and transfer of F-16 aircraft from Denmark to Argentina. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; Denmark; and Argentina; and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2032. This contract involves FMS to Argentina. This contract was a source directed acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $53,192,056 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, F-16 FMS Contracting Division, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-25-C-B001).

Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $84,635,483 contract modification (P00055) to a previously awarded contract (FA8730-18-C-0001) for the Japan E-767 Airborne Warning and Control System Mission computing upgrade installation and checkout. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract is $330,540,575. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 23, 2028. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Japan. FMS funds in the amount of $42,005,040 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.



Science, Engineering, Management Solutions LLC (Sem Sol)*, Albuquerque, New Mexico, was awarded a ceiling $15,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development on the High-Power Electromagnetic (HPEM) Weapon Systems Transitions Program. This contract will focus on development, test, and integration of HPEM sub-systems for airborne-based HPEM weapons. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by March 3, 2029. This contract was solicited via a limited call request for proposal under an existing advanced research announcement. Three offers were solicited, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $131,989 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9451-25-D-X003).

Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $33,204,464 firm-fixed-price order (N0001925F0280) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order is for the production and delivery of 41 Distributed Targeting Processor-Networked (DTP-N) B Kits; five DTP-N B Kit Lab Assets; and nine Processor eXpress Mezzanine Cards, as well as provides associated cybersecurity, travel, and obsolescence for the DTP-N program in support of F-18 service life modifications for the Navy. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (60%); and St. Louis, Missouri (40%), and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,204,464 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

VideoRay LLC, Pottstown, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $30,735,784 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-with-no-fee pricing systems engineering and support services in support of the Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Response remotely operated vehicle system produced by VideoRay. Work will be performed in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. (100%). This contract includes a five-year ordering period that starts March 6, 2025, and ends March 5, 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as delivery orders are issued utilizing other procurement; operations and maintenance; and research, development, test and evaluation funds. This contract was awarded as a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-25-D-0010).

Defense Logistics Agency

Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Michigan (SPE607-25-D-0022, $31,730,246); Freeman Holding,* doing business as Million Air Topeka, Topeka, Kansas (SPE607-25-D-0019, $21,713,411); Signature Flight Support, Orlando, Florida (SPE607-25-D-0012, $20,141,557); West Star Aviation, Grand Junction, Colorado (SPE607-25-D-0014, $19,444,235); Indianapolis Aviation Partners, Indianapolis, Indiana (SPE607-25-D-0018, $17,108,609); Signature Flight Support, Minneapolis, Minnesota (SPE607-25-D-0015, $13,562,639); Signature Flight Support, Orlando, Florida (SPE607-25-D-0016, $7,876,024); and Monaco Air Duluth,* Duluth, Minnesota, (SPE607-25-D-0023, $7,834,275), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract under solicitation SPE607-24-R-0200 for fuel support. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. These are three-year nine-month base contracts with one six-month option period. Locations of performance are Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, and Kentucky, with a Sep. 30, 2028, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Pentaq Manufacturing Corp.,** Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $14,458,350 modification (P00021) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-23-D-0035), with four one-year option periods, for blouses and trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is March 9, 2026. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

UPDATE: Kavo Dental Technologies LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina (SPE2DH-25-D-0012, $25,000,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

UPDATE: Alliant Healthcare Products,* Grand Rapids, Michigan (SPE2DE-25-D-0009, $43,750,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for laboratory equipment, accessories and consumables for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-22-R-0006 and awarded Feb. 24, 2023. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

*Small business

**Small-disadvantaged business in historically underutilized business zones