Headlines — March 19

News

Air Force purges photos, websites on pioneering female pilots

Some Air Force webpages on pioneering female pilots — from World War II to the modern era — have been taken offline, as the Trump administration continues its drive to eliminate diversity-related materials from government sites.

Almost 21,000 DOD employees approved to resign amid workforce cuts

The Pentagon has approved nearly 21,000 employee resignations amid Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s effort to cut 5-8% of the military’s civilian workforce, according to a senior U.S. defense official.

Federal judge blocks Trump administration from banning transgender people from military service

A federal judge blocked enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender people from military service on Tuesday, the latest in a string of legal setbacks for his sweeping agenda.

Advocates push Trump administration to help Afghan allies in face of potential travel ban

Lawmakers and veterans supporting Afghans who worked for the U.S. during the country’s longest war want aid to be restored to bring these individuals and their families to the U.S., especially with a ban potentially in the works on travel to America from certain countries.

Israel breaks ceasefire with surprise airstrike, killing more than 400 Palestinians

Israel launched airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. The surprise bombardment shattered a ceasefire in place since January and threatened to fully reignite the 17-month-old war.

Air Force

Air Force sending teams to make sure bases are following executive orders

The Department of the Air Force will send small teams to “validate” compliance with President Donald Trump’s executive orders. The groups will visit nine bases before the end of the month following direction from a Pentagon task force.

US Air Force returns from Antarctica after summer mission accomplished

The last U.S. Air Force transport aircraft journeyed home on March 7 after a busy summer in Christchurch. From this New Zealand city, the Air Force made frequent flights to Antarctica in support of the National Science Foundation program there.

Allvin: Air Force needs ‘high-end penetrating capability’ in future combat

The Air Force needs a high-end aircraft that can operate in contested environments and work with new Collaborative Combat Aircraft semi-autonomous drones, the service’s top officer said March 18—requirements that still yet may be met by the Next-Generation Air Dominance fighter.

Space Force

China demonstrated ‘satellite dogfighting,’ Space Force general says

A top Space Force general said Tuesday that commercial systems have observed Chinese satellites rehearsing “dogfighting” maneuvers in low Earth orbit — the U.S. adversary’s latest show of tactical and technological advancement in space capabilities.

Space Force prepared to divest legacy systems in favor of market-ready solutions

The U.S. Space Force is preparing for a significant pivot in its technology acquisition strategy, signaling a willingness to abandon traditional procurement models in favor of commercially available solutions and allied technologies, according to Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. Michael Guetlein.

Defense

Europe’s top missile maker MBDA boosts output 33% amid record orders

MBDA, Europe’s largest missile maker, boosted production and deliveries by 33% in 2024, as demand from European governments for air defense and battlefield munitions lifted orders to a record.

Mach Industries and Heven Drones partner on defense production

Mach Industries and Heven Drones are teaming up, with previously undisclosed plans to produce the latter’s unmanned aerial vehicles at the former’s flagship factory, Forge Huntington.

Veteran

Velocity Restorations: The submarines, struggles and triumph behind these iconic vehicles

Getting out of the military can be more difficult than you might expect. It turns out that there aren’t as many headhunters handing out cushy six-figure jobs at your base’s front gate as the Transition Assistance Program counselors might have you believe. Sometimes, veterans land on their feet and slide right into a great job before their terminal leave paychecks run out. Other times, life delivers a swift kick in the teeth.