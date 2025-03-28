Air Force

Rocket Lab National Security LLC, Long Beach, California (FA8811-25-D-B007); and Stoke Space Technologies Inc., Kent, Washington (FA8811-25-D-B006), have been awarded a multiple-award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum cumulative ceiling of $5,600,000,000 for the National Security Space (NSS) Launch Phase Three Lane One fiscal 2025 on-ramp. The contract is for launch services delivering NSS payloads into their intended orbits. The location of performance will be determined at the task order level. The contract will include a four-year, two-month ordering period, which will go through June 2029, with an option for an additional ordering period of five years. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition; the solicitation was posted to SAM.gov and three offers were received. Fiscal 2025 space procurement funds in the amount of $10,000,000 (the cumulative amount for the minimum guarantee) are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command Assured Access to Space, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $9,168,133 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00052) to a previously awarded contract (FA8808-20-C-0047) for the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications Rapid Prototyping Option One-Special Study Seven effort. This contract modification is for a special study for technical maturation and risk reduction performing trade space analysis with continued systems engineering support to evaluate and inform feasibility and function for Space Segment design. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be complete by May 9, 2025. Fiscal 2025 research and development funds in the amount of $9,161,113 are being obligated at the time of award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $398,735,538 from $389,574,425. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp.,* Atlanta, Georgia, has been awarded an $8,991,653 modification (P00025) to a previously awarded contract (FA8723-22-F-9008) for mission computer replacement requirements, design, development, testing, and fielding to connect to legacy signal processor and radar controller and radar diagnostics software due to stop work on signal processor upgrade project. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $37,073,394 from $28,081,741. Work will be performed at Atlanta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by June 1, 2026. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,991,653 are being obligated at time of award. Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 26, 2025)

Defense Logistics Agency

Supplycore Inc.,* Rockford, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair, and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 250-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with a Dec. 2, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-25-D-0014).

ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics LLC,** Fairfield, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 250-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are California, Utah, Arizona, and Nevada, with a Dec. 2, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-25-D-0015).

Valley Apparel LLC,* Knoxville, Tennessee, has been awarded a maximum $17,373,825 modification (P00009) exercising the second one‐year option period of a one‐year base contract (SPE1C1‐23‐D‐0016) with three one‐year option periods for extreme cold/wet weather jackets. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is March 27, 2026. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Federal Prison Industries Inc.,*** doing business as UNICOR, Washington, D.C., has been awarded a maximum $16,745,400 modification (P00008) exercising the second one‐year option period of a one‐year base contract (SPE1C1‐23‐D‐0017) with three one‐year option periods for extreme cold/wet weather jackets. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Kentucky, with a March 27, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Direct Energy Business LLC, Houston, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $16,399,082 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract to supply and deliver retail electricity and ancillary/incidental services. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Illinois with a May 31, 2027, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, and Department of Agriculture. The using customer is solely responsible for funding this contract and funds vary in appropriation type and fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE604-25-D-8006).

Navy

Surmet Corp.,* Burlington, Massachusetts (N00104-25-D-AW01); and Synovix Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (N00104-25-D-AX01), are being awarded a $48,000,000, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the manufacture of the optical dome for the air intercept missile sidewinder. Each contract will run concurrently and will include a five-year base ordering period with no options and ordering period will be completed by March 2030. Work will be primarily performed in the continental U.S., with locations that cannot be determined at this time. Individual delivery orders will be funded with appropriate annual working capital funds (Navy) at the time of their issuance and funds do not expire. This requirement was solicited as a full and open competition with three offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

ARK Construction Management LLC,* Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania is awarded a $15,474,908 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for paving maintenance and repair. This contract provides for excavation, removal or replacement of deteriorated paved surfaces. Work will be performed at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg and Philadelphia and is expected to be completed by March 2030. Fiscal 2025 regional sustainment funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the www.SAM.gov website, with five offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N4008525D2531) .



L-3 Chesapeake Sciences Corp., Millersville, Maryland, is being awarded $14,532,503 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 42 cable assemblies and 80 cable assemblies to be used on the Los Angeles class and the Seawolf class submarines. This is a stand-alone contract with no options. All work will be performed in Millersville, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by January 2031. Working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $14,532,503 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-25-C-NA18).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $12,943,999 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-25-F-YY1F) for the for the repair of the landing edge flap antenna used on the F/A-18 aircraft. The delivery order does not include an option provision. Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona (60%); Lansdale, Pennsylvania (31%); and St. Louis, Missouri (9%). Work is expected to be completed by March 2030. Working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $12,943,999 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is awarded a $12,440,388 firm-fixed price modification to previously awarded contract (N62473-22-D-1811) for environmental services. This modification provides for operation and maintenance of government-owned facilities for the processing and disposition of industrial and/or oily wastes. Work will be performed at Navy and Marine Corps installations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), Southwest area of operations with an expected completion date of March 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,440,388 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $12,412,980 modification (P00004) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001923F0387) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification adds scope to provide for the conversion of two-dimensional models to produce limited three-dimensional models of the BQM-34S Subsonic Aerial Target body in support of the overall BQM-34S Program for the Navy. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (85%); Melbourne, Florida (7%); Bethpage, New York (6%); and Los Angeles, California (2%), and is expected to be completed in September 2026. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,488,701; and fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,924,279, will be obligated at time of award, $10,924,279 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Army

Norfolk Dredging Co., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded a $27,512,650 firm-fixed-price contract for new-work dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 3, 2026. Fiscal 2010 civil construction funds in the amount of $27,512,650 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-25-C-A003).

TRAX International Corp., Las Vegas, Nevada, was awarded a $26,990,265 modification (P00113) to contract W9124R-18-C-0001 for non-personal test support services. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona, and Greely, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $16,165,816 were obligated at the time of the award. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, is the contracting activity.

Vistra Communications LLC, Lutz, Florida, was awarded a $12,818,455 firm-fixed-price contract for support services and technical expertise in business best practices, process engineering, full-spectrum communication, information technology operations, and management. Bids were solicited via the internet with 19 received. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., with an estimated completion date of April 3, 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $2,195,683 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-25-C-0007).

Torch Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded an $11,009,988 modification (P00158) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0052 for simulation support to the Systems Simulation Software and Integration Directorate. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 13, 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $1,275,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Transportation Command

Metropolitan Van & Storage Inc., Benicia, California (HTC71121DR038), is awarded an indefinite-delivery, requirements-type, firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00006) with a face value of $11,190,000. The modification of this contract brings the cumulative face value to $41,800,000. The locations of performance are Fairfield, California; and Suffolk, Virginia. The option period of performance is from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds will be obligated. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Small-disadvantaged business

***Mandatory source