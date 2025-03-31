Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $4,937,045,400 firm-fixed-price contract for the Precision Strike Missiles Increment One. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-25-D-0010).

HDT Expeditionary Systems Inc., Solon, Ohio, was awarded a $450,000,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee, fixed-price with economic price adjustment) contract for the Improved Environmental Control Unit program. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2035. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-25-D-A002).

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $101,615,048 modification (P00007) to contract W58RGZ-24-C-0028 for logistics support for Apache airframe components. Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $101,615,048 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $47,666,848 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for logistics support and sustainment for the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2029. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Poland) funds in the amount of $47,666,848 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-25-C-0005).

Shaver Transportation Co., * Portland, Oregon, was awarded a $25,533,000 firm-fixed-price contract for towboat services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Walla Walla, Washington, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2028. Fiscal 2025, 2026 and 2027 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $25,533,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla, Washington, is the contracting activity (W912EF-25-C-0006).

Haydon Companies LLC, Phoenix, Arizona, was awarded a $17,419,100 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a new area maintenance support activity facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in San Tan Valley, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of May 4, 2027. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army reserve funds in the amount of $17,419,100 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-25-C-0011).

Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC, Quincy, Massachusetts, was awarded a $10,685,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2025. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $10,685,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-25-C-0007).

Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois (CAGE 26916), has been awarded a $175,646,426 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for an AN/ALQ-251 Radio Frequency Counter Measure system modified for use by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). This contract provides for design, test, production, repair, support, and program management to develop the new configuration AN/ALQ-251 required by the RAAF C-130J-30 program. The location of performance is Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and is expected to be complete by March 27, 2029. This contract involves foreign military sales to Australia. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $175,646,426, will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8523-25-C-0001).

Texas Workforce Commission, Austin, Texas, has been awarded a $86,462,623 indefinite delivery/requirements contract for full food services. This contract provides for full food services for a base ordering period of six months with four one-year ordering periods. Work will be to be performed at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and is expected to be complete Sept. 30, 2029, or when the final task order has been completed. Anticipated increases due to wage adjustments are projected not to exceed $1,500,000 annually, resulting in a potential overall increase of $6,750,000 through expiration of the contract. This direct award to the Texas Workforce Commission (the State Licensing Agency on behalf of the Department of Education) has been made under the Randolph Sheppard Act in accordance with 20 U.S. Code 107 implemented through 34 Code of Federal Regulations 395.33(d). A task order in the amount of $10,302,928 for the first six-month period will be issued immediately upon release of the contract. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,754,779 will be obligated with this order. Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Mallard Duck Bay Enterprises LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded an $80,000,000 ceiling firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). This contract provides for HVAC work involved for construction projects. The location of performance is Edwards Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be complete by March 27, 2030. This award is the result of a sole- source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $279,588 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Test Center, Edwards AFB, California, is the contracting activity (FA9301-25-D-0004).



Vertex Aerospace LLC,* Madison, Mississippi, has been awarded a $62,184,592 modification (P00019) to a previously awarded contract (FA8723-18-D-0003) for Cobra Dane recompete contract. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $508,574,502 from $446,389,910. Work will be performed at Shemya, Alaska, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2027. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $24,556,000 are being obligated at time of award. Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Rally Point Management LLC, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, has been awarded a $9,097,168 contract modification (P00010) to a previously awarded contract (FA4890-23-F-0023) exercising the second one-year option period providing Air Force Office of Special Investigations Locally Employed Person Screening Teams at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar; Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait; Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates; Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; and Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $24,106,428 from $15,009,260. The period of performance for this option is from April 29, 2025, to April 28, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,097,168 are being obligated at time of award. The Acquisition Management Integration Center, Langley AFB, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 27, 2025)

Defense Logistics Agency

US Foods Inc., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a maximum $91,905,974 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 371-day bridge contract. Location of performance is Texas, with an April 4, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-3011).

Navy

General Dynamics NASSCO, San Diego, California, is awarded a $63,877,252 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) fiscal 2025 selected restricted availability. The scope of this acquisition includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations Availability for critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $66,488,573. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,144,102 (94%); and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,733,151 (6%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $3,733,151 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-4422).

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is awarded a $31,305,211 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N6339424C0004) for design agent services and lifecycle sustainment services in support of the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by March 2027. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,513,491 (78%); Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,537,260 (14%); fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $470,00 (4%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $367,970 (3%); and fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $48,448 (1%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $2,007,260 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Woodland Hills, California, is awarded a $22,152,874 modification (P00002) to a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001924D0123). This modification increases the contract ceiling to procure an additional 13 UH-1Y Link 16 A Kits, 12 AH-1Z Link 16 A Kits, 19 Link 16 B Kits, and six Link 16 Flight Training Device B-Kits, as well as provides systems engineering, program management, and logistics support associated with spare parts testing for the Marine Corps UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters. Work will be performed in Woodland Hills, California (27.17%); Salt Lake City, Utah (17.82%); Des Plaines, Illinois (15.44%); Huntsville, Alabama (12.67%); Rancho Cucamonga, California (8.72%); San Diego, California (8.33%); Fort Worth, Texas (5.15%); Scottsdale, Arizona (1.58%); Rochester, New York (1.34%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1.78%), and is expected to be completed by August 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $13,528,218 modification (P00011) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F2603) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This modification exercises an option for engineering, management, and technical sustainment efforts for the on-site V-22 laboratories required to plan, develop, release and sustain the V-22 Avionics Systems software in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Special Operations Command. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,490,941; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,793,734; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Defense wide) funds in the amount of $2,398,054; fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $854,624; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $365,883; and fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $901,925; of which $12,805,161 will be obligated at the time of award, and $10,682,729 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

CIRCOR Naval Solutions LLC, Warren, Massachusetts, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $10,246,959 for a firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action for the repair of nine trim and drain pumps to be used on the Virginia-class submarines. This is a stand-alone contract with no options. All work will be performed in Warren, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $5,021,010 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-25-C-ZA09).

U.S. Special Operations Command

International Development Resources Inc., Centerville, Virginia, was awarded a $28,169,908 firm-fixed-price contract (H92239-25-C-0004) for Army Special Operations Command’s Special Operations Aviation Training Readiness management support for a base period of 12 months and four 12-month option periods. The base period of performance is April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. The work will be primarily performed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Performance locations also include Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia; Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington; and Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Defense Advance Research Projects Agency

RTX BBN Technologies Corp., Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $20,649,669 modification (P00008) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001123C0071 to award Phase Two for the Generating Communication Channels to Operate program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $25,754,292 from $5,104,623. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts (38%); Middletown, Rhode Island (2%); Rosslyn, Virginia (2%); Woburn, Massachusetts (21%); Arlington, Virginia (2%); Anaheim Hills, California (10%); Annapolis Junction, Maryland (4%); Lexington, Massachusetts (9%); Beavercreek, Ohio (1%); Columbus, Ohio (4%); San Antonio, Texas (4%); Chantilly, Virginia (2%); and Plano, Texas (1%), with an estimated completion date of June 2026. Fiscal 2025 research and development funds in the amount of $4,199,146 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

*Small business