Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $133,500,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to an order (N6134022F0001) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6134019G0002). This modification is adding scope to procure P-8A training systems phase two software development, integration and device installation for the government of South Korea, to include one operational flight trainer, one weapons tactics trainer, one maintenance electronic classroom, and one training system support center as well as associated electronic classroom instructor led training. Additionally, this modification provides logistics, engineering and management technical support required for the procurement, build, inspection and acceptance of the hardware for the P-8A training systems. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (80%); and Pohang, South Korea (20%), and is expected to be completed in October 2028. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $133,500,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This action was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Cardno TEC-Leidos LLC, Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded a $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architectural-engineering and environmental services. Work will be performed at ranges and installations throughout the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic area of responsibility. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award for the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was advertised on an unrestricted basis to allow maximum competition via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment Solicitation Module and www.sam.gov website, with one proposal received. NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-25-D-4006).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $24,115,758 modification (P00044) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0889) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises an option to provide continued sustainment and technical support in support of E-2C/D aircraft common and unique requirements for the governments of France, Japan, Taiwan, and Egypt. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (59.9%); Misawa, Japan (22.6%); Dayton, Ohio (4.4%); St. Augustine, Florida (4.3%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (8.8%), and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $11,500,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This action was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics LLC,** Fairfield, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $99,900,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 440-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Hawaii, Guam, and the Kwajalein Atoll, with a June 15, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-25-D-0016).

Air Force

Lead Builders Inc., Newbury Park, California, has been awarded a $8,704,103 firm-fixed-price contract for building renovations. This contract provides for all management, personnel, vehicles, supplies, equipment, and incidental work required for renovation of the existing Child Development Center. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 3, 2026. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,704,103 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Edwards AFB, California, is the contracting activity (FA9301-25-F-0096).

Army

Kenneth Hahn Architects Inc.,* Omaha, Nebraska (W912DQ-25-D-A002); Yaeger Architecture Inc.,* Lenexa, Kansas (W912DQ-25-D-A003); Blair Remy Merrick MP JV LLC,* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (W912DQ-25-D-A004); and Zapata Black & Veatch JV LLC,* Charlotte, North Carolina (W912DQ-25-D-A005), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 27 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Small-disadvantaged business