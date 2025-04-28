Navy

Marine Hydraulics International LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded an $89,676,030 firm-fixed-price contract for USS New York (LPD 21) Fiscal 2025 Selected Restricted Availability. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $111,422,163. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2027. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $86,610,224 (97%); fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,974,530 (3%); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $91,276 (<1%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $3,065,804 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website, with three offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002425C4431).

Cianbro Corp., Pittsfield, Maine is awarded a $14,029,920 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N62470-25-C-4000) to provide a building envelope at the Dry Dock Two complex, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $14,900,646. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2025 other procurement, (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,652,920 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Astrotech Space Operations, Titusville, Florida, was awarded a $77,511,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the expansion of space vehicle processing. This contract provides for national security space launch space vehicle processing facilities. Work will be performed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $77,511,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8802-25-C-0002).

Autonodyne LLC, Boston, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $20,050,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity ceiling modification (P00001) to a previously awarded contract (FA2280-23-D-0003) for user interface development services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $25,000,000 from $4,950,000. Work will be performed at Boston, Massachusetts, and expected to be completed by July 10, 2028. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory AFWERX Enterprise Contracting, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Army

Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $74,335,541.00 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for equipment refurbishment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, and Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $36,424,415 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-25-F-0074).

Weeks Marine LLC, Covington, Louisiana, was awarded a $17,342,700 firm-fixed-price contract for a fully crewed and equipped cutterhead dredge. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Plaquemines, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of July 21, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,342,700 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-25-C-0013).

Barnard Construction Co. Inc., Bozeman, Montana, was awarded a $16,549,387 fixed-price-incentive contract for safety modifications at Whittier Narrows Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in South El Monte, California, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2027. Fiscal 2010 civil construction funds in the amount of $16,549,387 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (W912BV-25-C-A002).

Renk America LLC, Muskegon, Michigan, was awarded a $14,704,616 modification (P00072) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0124 for transmission control modules. Work will be performed in Muskegon, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2028. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds; and fiscal 2025 Army working capital funds, in the amount of $14,704,616 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Pond Constructors Inc., Peachtree Corners, Georgia, was awarded an $11,461,502 modification (P00023) to contract W912DY-21-F-0025 for minor and emergency repair. Work will be performed in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Delta Junction, Shemya Island and King Salmon, Alaska; Hilo, Wheeler Army Airfield, Pearl Harbor, Waianae, Ewa Beach, Honolulu, Kaneohe Bay, Wahiawa, and Barking Sands, Hawaii; and Peachtree Corners, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of July 29, 2025. Fiscal 2025 revolving funds in the amount of $11,461,502 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Direct Viz Solutions, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $10,085,262 modification (P00049) to contract W91RUS-19-C-0014 for information management services. Work will be performed in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,085,262 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Meggitt (Rockmart) Inc., Rockmart, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $22,648,212 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for KC-135 fuel cells. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year base contract with one six-month option period. Performance completion date is April 24, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-25-D-0015).

Meggitt (Rockmart) Inc., Rockmart, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $18,327,769 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for KC-135 fuel cells. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year base contract with one six-month option period. The performance completion date is April 24, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-25-D-0016).

Saft America Inc., Valdosta, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $7,542,506 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for storage batteries used in support of the H1, Seahawk and CH-52 helicopters. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. The performance completion date is April 24, 2028. Using customers are Air Force, Navy, Army, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-25-D-0045).