Luke AFB Thunderbolt – May 2025

Digital Edition

by adriennek The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB
Digital Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the May 2nd, 2025 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  On this month’s cover 56th ARS KC-46 supports Luke AFB new F-35 training mission.

More highlights include:

  • Belgian air chief visits Luke AFB – Page 2
  • Alley’s evolution to lethal F-16 pilot – Page 3
  • Luke AFB Bulletin Board – Page 5
  • Haboob Havoc 2025– Pages 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.

