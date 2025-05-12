Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $742,179,564 firm-fixed-price contract for production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-25-F-0031).

AECOM International Inc., Frankfurt, Germany (W912GB-25-D-0008); AE Alliance JV, Lynchburg, Virginia (W912GB-25-D-0009); Acradis Pond JV, Washington, D.C. (W912GB-25-D-0010); Coplan-Merrick JV LLP, Greenwood Village, Colorado (W912GB-25-D-0011); CDM Federal Services Europe JV, Bickenbach, Germany (W912GB-25-D-0012); Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp., Overland Park, Kansas (W912GB-25-D-0013); EXP Federal, Chicago, Illinois (W912GB-25-D-0014); HDR Engineering Inc., Omaha, Nebraska (W912GB-25-D-0015); Stantec Jacobs Buchart Horn JV, Charlottesville, Virginia (W912GB-25-D-0016); Tetra Tech, Marlborough, Massachusetts (W912GB-25-D-0017); and WSP USA Solutions Inc., Washington, D.C. (W912GB-25-D-0018), will compete for each order of the $248,400,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 8, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.

AECOM International Inc., Frankfurt, Germany (W912GB-25-D-0001); AE Alliance JV, Lynchburg, Virginia (W912GB-25-D-0002); Arcadis Pond JV, Washington, D.C. (W912GB-25-D-0003); Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp., Overland Park, Kansas (W912GB-25-D-0004); CDM Federal Services Europe JV, Bickenbach, Germany (W912GB-25-D-0005); HDR Engineering Inc., Omaha, Nebraska (W912GB-25-D-0006); Stantec Jacobs Buchart Horn JV, Charlottesville, Virginia (W912GB-25-D-0007), will compete for each order of the $248,400,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 15 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 8, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $114,612,912 contract for engineering, manufacturing, design and subsequent delivery of prototype RIG-360 units and EMD Qual-Representative RIG-360 adapted components. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $32,004,669 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-25-C-0026).

DRS Sustainment Systems Inc., Bridgeton, Missouri (W56HZV-16-C-0028), was awarded a $53,895,214 modification (P00158) to contract W56HZV-16-C-0028 for Joint Assault Bridge systems. Work will be performed in West Plains, Missouri, with an estimated completion date of May 11, 2026. Fiscal 2010 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $53,895,214 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Alltech Engineering Corp,* Mendota Heights, Minnesota, was awarded an $11,049,000 firm-fixed-price contract to replace hydraulic systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Hannibal, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2027. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $11,049,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W911WN-25-C-A007).

Defense Logistics Agency

Silver Oak Leaf Inc.,** Alpharetta, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $50,024,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cold weather parkas. This was a competitive acquisition with 10 responses received. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Puerto Rico, with a May 8, 2029, ordering period end date. Using customers are Navy and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0054).

SOFX Inc.,* Charleston, South Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $11,655,000 modification (P00009) exercising the second one‐year option period of a one‐year base contract (SPE1C1‐23‐D‐0046) with three one‐year option periods for extreme cold/wet weather jackets. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Tennessee, with a May 11, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Air Force

Odyssey Systems Consulting Group Ltd., Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $45,730,390 contract modification (P00054) to a previously awarded contract (FA8823-22-F-0008) for Space Domain Awareness technical acquisition and advisory services Option Year Three Award. This contract modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $150,787,872 from $105,057,482. Work will be performed at Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by May 9, 2027. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $7,242,077; fiscal 2025 missile procurement funds in the amount of $780,780; and fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $11,323,813, are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space, Sunnyvale, California, has been awarded a $22,475,060 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00153) to a previously awarded contract (FA8810-18-C-0005) for relay ground station Asia integration with Next Generation Geosynchronous Earth Orbit consolidated relay ground stations. Work will be performed at Longmont, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2029. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $8,025,397,091. Fiscal 2025 research, development, testing and evaluation funds in the amount of $20,300,000 are being obligated at the time of the award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, was awarded a $10,845,151 Foreign Military Sale (FMS) contract for MQ-9B protector in-service sustainment support. This contract will provide for sustainment support for the United Kingdom Royal Air Force. Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2028. This contract involves FMS to the United Kingdom. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Medium Altitude Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contract activity (FA8689-25-C-B009). (Awarded May 1, 2025.)

Navy

L3Harris Interstate Electronics Corp., Anaheim, California, is being awarded a $37,096,265 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00034) for new procurement options under a previously awarded and announced contract (N0003022C2001) to provide services and support for flight test instrumentation systems. The total value of the modification is $37,096,265 and the total cumulative face value of the contract, including all optional line items, is $416,429,327. Work will be performed in Anaheim, California (55%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (40%); and Washington, D.C. (5%). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 8, 2029. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,181,608; fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,375,253; and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount $246,606, are being obligated at time of award. The total amount incrementally funded under this award is $36,803,467, and $3,181,608 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding Division, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded a $19,999,999 cost-plus-award-fee delivery order (N69316-F-25-6000) against a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00024-25-G-2306) to provide program management, advanced planning, engineering, and design in support of the post shakedown availability for Ted Stevens (DDG 128). Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (70%); and Norfolk, Virginia (30%), and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2027. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $18,730,186 will be obligated at time of delivery order release and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is the contracting activity.

COLSA Corp., Huntsville, Alabama, is awarded a $10,183,813 modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus fixed fee, single award contract (N66001-21-D-3428) for engineering services supporting the development, maintenance, interoperability, and operations of the data link tactical tool, gateway systems, and mini-rack systems. Work will be performed at government facilities in San Diego, California (90%); and Huntsville, Alabama (10%). Work is expected to be completed by May 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); shipbuilding construction (Navy); and Navy Working Capital Funds. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Pacific Defense Strategies Inc.,* El Segundo, California, is awarded a $9,099,984 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Intelligent C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (iCMOSS) – artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enabled Electronic Warfare (EW) mission planning, orchestration and management efforts. The iCMOSS 2 effort is for the development, integration and demonstration of an AI/ML enabled common EW sensor-effectuator that shall lead to a whole new field of tactical sensors. This effort is aligned with the Future Naval Capability Ubiquitous Edge program. This contract provides for enhanced logistics, scheduling, data integration, and software practices for mission success. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed in November 2026. The total cumulative value of this contract, including an 18-month base period with no options, is $9,099,984. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,099,984 are obligated at the time of award. Funds in the amount of $9,099,984 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under long range broad agency announcement (BAA) N00014-24-S-B001 entitled “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.” Since proposals were received throughout the year under the Long-Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0001425C1110).

Cianbro Corp., Pittsfield, Maine, is awarded a $7,828,081 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N62470-25-C-4000) to provide a building envelope for Dry Dock Two complex, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $22,728,727. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement, (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,828,081 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Chandler, Arizona, is being issued a $25,700,000 modification to previously awarded contract HQ0147-11-C-0006 to manufacture and provide target systems for Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles (IRBM) and Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM), including the necessary execution, analysis, services and support thereof. This modification is required for the continuation of the current contract from December 2025 to September 2026 to avoid a gap in the schedule and performance until a follow-on contract is awarded. The value of this contract is increased from $1,897,000,000 to $1,922,000,000. Under this modification, this period will include the completion and execution of flight tests, planning and analysis for new test object development, and integration of the IRBM/ICBM targets and integrated logistics support. The work will be performed in Chandler, Arizona; and Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The performance period is from Jan. 1, 2026, to Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2026 research, development, test and evaluations funds will be used on this effort. A Justification and Approval (J&A) for other than full and open competition was approved by the Head of the Contracting Agency (HCA) on July 21, 2023. An Amended J&A for this effort was approved by the HCA on Feb. 14, 2025, that authorized this modification to contract HQ0147-11-C-0006. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Service-disabled veteran-owned small business