Headlines — May 12

News

Up to 1,000 transgender troops being separated under new Pentagon memo

The Pentagon will immediately begin moving as many as 1,000 openly identifying transgender service members out of the military and give others 30 days to self-identify under a new directive issued Thursday.

Babysitter sentenced for baby’s death in Hawaii military housing

A former babysitter has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following her manslaughter conviction in the 2019 overdose death of a 7-month-old baby in privatized military housing in Hawaii.

Osprey safety investigation stalls in Congress, angering Gold Star families

Congress’ probe into the safety of the military’s V-22 Osprey last summer following multiple deadly crashes has been stalled for nearly a year, angering Gold Star family members who lost loved ones aboard the aircraft.

VA’s online legacy project adds names of 210,000 vets lost overseas

As the nation celebrates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, Veterans Affairs officials have added about 210,000 names of veterans killed or lost overseas — including about 93,000 WWII veterans — to the department’s expanding online memorial project.

Parents still struggle to get details on abuse at military day care centers despite watchdog probe

It started when Jennifer Glick, an Army criminal investigator, was told her nearly 2-year-old daughter Evie had tripped, fallen and hit her head at the Navy’s Ford Island, Hawaii, child development center in late summer 2022.

Air Force

How a retired rescue helicopter and a hot rod Mustang honor an airman

Logan Staib was a natural-born mechanic, which his father, David, realized when Logan was 12. That was when David bought yet another classic muscle car — a 1964 Ford Falcon this time, with a 302 V-8 engine — with plans to rebuild it, before a ruptured disc in his back got in his way.

New B-52 radar program has Nunn-McCurdy cost breach, may be reduced in scope

Rising costs on the B-52 Radar Modernization Program—one of the key upgrades that will take transform the B-52H into the B-52J configuration—have triggered a law requiring the Air Force to notify Congress, and the service is now considering reducing the scope of the program.

This 53-aircraft ‘elephant walk’ in Japan might be the largest we’ve ever seen

Like the rest of us, the Air Force’s tradition of “elephant walks” is apparently not immune to inflation, because last weekend’s display at Kadena Air Base in Japan is the largest we’ve ever seen.

Space Force

US Space Force narrows field in $100 million space laser terminal program

The U.S. Space Force has advanced three companies — CACI, General Atomics and Viasat — to the next phase of a $100 million program aimed at developing laser-based space communication terminals, narrowing the field from four as Blue Origin did not make the cut.

Defense

Boeing says it can deliver Air Force One in 2027—if requirements are relaxed

Boeing has told the Air Force it can deliver new Air Force One jets by 2027 if the service agrees to loosen some requirements, according to a service official.