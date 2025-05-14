Navy

General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is being awarded a $216,493,753 cost-plus-award-fee modification against a previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-4212), DDG-51 Planning Yard Services. Work will be performed in Bath, Maine, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $398,542 (<1%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $60,249,668 modification (P00008) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001923F0041) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification is to procure the non-recurring engineering, material, tooling, and labor required to complete the Integrated Functional Capability 4 change requests and engineering change proposals in support of the MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System air vehicle B11 for the Navy. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (34%); Palmdale, California (64%); and other various locations within and outside of the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed February 2029. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,249,668 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

SEACORP LLC,* Middletown, Rhode Island, is awarded a $29,504,050 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for continued Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III development, upgrade, and adaptation of the Extensible Markup Language Test Data Analysis Tool. This contract includes an ordering period of five years. Work will be performed in Middletown, Rhode Island (52%); Newport, Rhode Island (47%); and Port Canaveral, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed in May 2030. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $161,776 will be obligated on the first task order immediately following award of the basic contract and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is a SBIR Phase III sole source contract related to SBIR Topic N03-16, Intelligent Test Data Analysis Technology, and was not competitively procured on the SAM.gov website, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(5), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5, authorized or required by statute. Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity (N66604-25-D-G500).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minnesota, was awarded a $22,220,190 firm-fixed-price contract for MK 41 Vertical Launching System MK 29 Mod 0 and Mod 1 canister production MK 41 VLS canister production requirements. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $317,211,632. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. (52%); and the government of Japan (48%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Aberdeen, South Dakota (90%); and Minneapolis, Minnesota (10%), and is expected to be completed by July 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through July 2030. Fiscal 2024 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $11,554,499 (52%); and FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $10,665,691 (48%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with three offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-5315). (Awarded April 29, 2025)

Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California, is awarded a $20,346,231 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-4103) to exercise Option Year 2 for continued AN/USQ-82(V) program design agent and technical engineering support. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California (72%); Bath, Maine (13%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (10%); Annapolis Junction, Maryland (3%); and Tukwila, Washington (2%), and is expected to be completed by May 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,628,041 (18%); fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,999,888 (15%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,426,661 (12%); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,864,784 (9%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,594,655 (8%); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,582,229 (8%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,499,486 (8%); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,459,193 (7%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,249,380 (6%); Foreign Military Sales (Various) funds in the amount of $870,623 (4%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $507,983 (3%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $193,983 (1%); and fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 (less than 1%), will be obligated at time of award and $1,798,639 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, is awarded a $10,376,474 modification (P00009) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F0008) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0006). This modification exercises an option to extend services to continue to provide engineering and logistics support services for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Expeditionary/Medium Altitude Long Endurance in support of capability development and sustainment of the United States Marine Corps MQ-9A UAS. Work will be performed in Poway, California (42%); Indo-Pacific Command Theater (20%); Yuma, Arizona (13%); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (10%), Patuxent River, Maryland (7%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (7%); and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (1%), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,719,365; and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,000,000, and will be obligated at the time of award, $3,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $209,879,100 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for Nimbus. This task order provides for technical engineering services to facilitate command and control, communications, computer and intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, cybersecurity systems and missions by delivering information technology services to facilitate intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assurance and fielding missions while architecting, engineering, developing, integrating, testing, transitioning and sustaining systems into operational environments. Work will be performed at McLean, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 14, 2028. This task order was a competitive acquisition and 3 offers were received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $19,531,776; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $13,654,602; and fiscal 2025 aircraft and other appropriations funds in the amount of $2,209,710, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory/RIKE, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-25-F-B015).

Army

Solvus Global LLC,* Worcester, Massachusetts, was awarded a $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to apply high-deposition rate additive manufacturing technology to a wide range of defense applications. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 13, 2030. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-25-D-A001).

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $37,016,318 modification (P00053) to contract W9124G-17-C-0005 for initial entry rotary-wing flight training. Work will be performed at Fort Novosel, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 9, 2027. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Novosel, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

SGS LLC,* Yukon, Oklahoma, was awarded a $25,837,984 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a launcher-maintenance, missile-assembly support facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2028. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $25,837,984 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (W912PP-25-C-0003).



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Brymak & Associates Inc.,* Clarksville, Tennessee, was awarded a $19,601,556 firm-fixed-price contract for facilities investment services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912HP-25-D-1000).

Boeing, Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $17,501,463 modification (P00007) to contract W58RGZ-23-F-0120 for aircraft supplemental items. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 9, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Systems Applications & Technologies Inc., Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was awarded a $16,768,949 modification (P00031) to contract W9124G-21-C-0004 to provide ranges and training areas. Work will be performed at Fort Novosel, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of June 15, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $322,860 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Novosel, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Epic Foods LLC,* Columbia, South Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $25,585,000 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for pouched bacon. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a May 13, 2030, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE3S1-25-D-Z204).

Jo-Kell Inc. LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $24,463,614 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for Arleigh Burke destroyer class weapons systems circuit breakers. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year contract with no options. The performance completion date is May 13, 2028. Using military services are Army and Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7MX-25-D-0029).

Scott Technologies Inc., Monroe, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $16,799,125 firm-fixed-price contract for self-contained breathing apparatuses. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Sept. 4, 2025. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E5-25-C-0006).

Goodwill Services Inc.,** Richmond, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $8,851,284 modification (P00009) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SP4703-24-C-0013) with four one-year option periods for base supply store support services. This is a firm-fixed-price contract. The performance completion date is June 30, 2026. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office Richmond, Virginia.

*Small business