Headlines — May 14

News

Senate confirms Meink as next Air Force secretary

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Troy Meink as the next Air Force secretary in a 74-25 vote, with multiple Democrats breaking ranks to vote for President Donald Trump’s nominee.

Hegseth’s plan to trim top ranks could hit more than 120 officers

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s plans to slash the number of senior military leaders across the services would cut more than 120 high-ranking officer jobs in the active duty and National Guard, including as many as nine top general slots.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he will be waiting for Russian leader Putin in Ankara on Thursday for talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he will be waiting for his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Turkish capital this week to conduct face-to-face talks about the more than 3-year war, amid heavy pressure from the U.S. and European leaders to reach a settlement.

Navy seeks to fast track nuclear weapons systems

The U.S. Navy’s Strategic Systems Program is working to fast track the improvement and development of three critical weapons systems, Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe told members of the House Armed Services Committee.

Houthi ceasefire followed US intel showing militants sought off-ramp

Days before a surprise U.S. ceasefire agreement with Houthis, U.S. intelligence started picking up indications the Yemeni fighters were looking for an exit after seven weeks of relentless U.S. bombings, four U.S. officials said.

Air Force

Authorities respond to breach during festival at South Korea base, report says

South Korean police arrested two Taiwanese men over the weekend for allegedly entering Osan Air Base without authorization during a U.S.-South Korean military open house and filming the event, according to local media.

Air Force launching new artificial intelligence ‘center of excellence’

The Department of the Air Force will establish a new center for artificial intelligence development, building on existing partnerships with MIT, Stanford University, and Microsoft, according to outgoing Chief Information Officer Venice Goodwine.

Dozens of Air Force families disenrolled from daycare at New Mexico base as staffing woes grow

Dozens of families at a New Mexico Air Force base have been suddenly and unexpectedly warned their children will be disenrolled from the installation’s daycare later this month as part of widespread staffing issues seen across the military.

Nominee for Air Force manpower faces breezy Senate hearing

President Donald Trump’s nominee to oversee Air Force manpower and reserve affairs seemed to take a step closer to confirmation May 13 after a friendly hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Defense

AI company Helsing unveils swarming underwater surveillance drones

Germany-based Helsing has launched an underwater drone surveillance network powered by artificial intelligence for the detection of enemy submarines and ships out at sea for months at a time.



Fincantieri jockeying for position in US naval shipbuilding revamp

The CEO of shipbuilder Fincantieri has claimed the Italian state- controlled yard can be a catalyst in President Donald Trump’s shake-up of U.S. naval shipbuilding.

US envoy says the Trump administration insists NATO allies raise defense investment to 5%

The Trump administration wants to hear this week how NATO’s European member countries and Canada plan to boost defense investment to 5% of gross domestic product, new U.S. envoy Matthew Whitaker said Tuesday.

US agrees to sell Saudi Arabia $142 billion arms package

The United States agreed on Tuesday to sell Saudi Arabia an arms package worth nearly $142 billion, according to a White House fact sheet that called it “the largest defense cooperation agreement” Washington has ever done.

State Department approves $1.4B helicopters, F-16 parts sale to UAE

The State Department on Monday evening said the proposed sale, which was approved and notified to Congress, includes $1.32 billion for CH-47 F Chinook helicopters and $130 million for parts and support for F-16s.

Boeing has a contract to replace Air Force One. What’s the delay?

President Donald Trump’s confirmation Sunday that the United States may accept a presidential aircraft gifted from Qatar marked the latest escalation in his clash with Boeing, which is years behind on its government contract to build the new Air Force One.

Veterans

Wisconsin veterans voice concerns as Trump’s VA cuts loom

With 2,400 Veterans Affairs employees fired by the Trump Administration, and DOGE plans to cut about 80,000 more, the uncertainty of jobs and services has left Wisconsin veterans on edge.

Bill that includes expansion of medical marijuana access for vets approved by Texas House

A hefty expansion to the state’s narrow medical marijuana program won overwhelming approval in the Texas House on Monday, giving veterans broad access to THC treatments and raising the number of dispensaries allowed in the state.

‘I’m still alive:’ Florida veteran mistakenly declared dead by VA fights for benefits

An Army veteran in Florida is speaking out after being mistakenly declared dead by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), saying the error has left him without disability benefits, healthcare, or recognition from the very agency meant to support him.

Female veterans battling hair loss are reclaiming their natural beauty at a Bay Area restoration center

Many women who served in the military eventually fight hair loss but they are reclaiming their natural beauty thanks to a Bay Area woman.

Three charged in Veteran’s Day armed robbery, killing of Navy veteran in Asheboro

Three men are in police custody and are being charged in connection with a Veteran’s Day armed robbery that turned deadly last year, according to the Asheboro Police Department.