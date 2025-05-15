Making the move easier for children

Moving to a new home can be both exciting and overwhelming for adults and children alike.

Advance planning whenever possible helps ensure there will be plenty of time for transition and adjustment for your child. Connecting to friends, family and your military community can help ease the stress of uncertainty. Military OneSource offers a variety of resources and assistance to help make your next move a smooth one for the entire family.

• Tell your children about the move as soon as possible. Give your children time to adjust to the idea of moving and to say goodbye to their friends.

• Listen to your children. They may have lots of questions, or they may need some space during this transition.

• Answer their questions as best you can, and be patient with yourself and them.

• Allow everyone to express their feelings, and try to give everyone the time they need to adjust to upcoming changes.

Prepare for your move and anticipate your child’s needs and concerns. Planning ahead is key to a smooth move.

• Visit the Military OneSource Plan My Move page to create a personalized checklist for you and your family. Keep your list of tasks in one convenient location, organized by topic or timeline. Whether it’s locating a new school, securing new housing or preparing financially for the move, the Plan My Move checklist will help ensure you won’t forget a thing.

• The checklist includes tasks to help families with special needs find assistance at your new installation. Families can also consult the EFMP & Me tool to help with securing resources and assistance.

Let your children help.

• Let them contribute to the Plan My Move list.

• Have them research new schools, or read about school liaisons with them.

• Find your new home on a map, then zoom in to see what’s around it.



• Teens can search online for housing and scout out their new school or fun things to do on the new installation.

• Older youth and teens can help pack household goods, and younger children can pack their own belongings, favorite items or a “first day box.”

Reassure your children.

• Tell them you love them.

• Let them know that together the family will adjust to their new home.

• They’ll have a new home address, but the important things in life — such as how much you love each other — won’t change.

• Stay positive and keep them involved.

• Try to emphasize the exciting parts of change, such as learning about new places and meeting new people.

• Your children take their cues from you. Remind them that you’re a strong family and that new adventures await.

Celebrate your children’s favorite things.

• Before the move, visit the library, your favorite ice cream shop or the park.

• Have them take something special or a photo from one of those places to the new house.

• After the move, encourage your child to find a new favorite place in your new location, which can give them a sense of security and familiarity.

Moving is part of military life. The more you talk about your new home ahead of time, the easier the relocation will be for your children — and you.