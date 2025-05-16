Navy

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded a $580,589,011 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract for the production and delivery of low rate initial production Lot V of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band ship sets, to include spares and data in support of ensuring that manufacturing technologies and processes are mature and will support full rate production decisions for the Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (53%); McKinney, Texas (41%); El Segundo, California (labor surplus area) (5%); and Andover, Maine (1%), and is expected to be completed in November 2028. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $353,267,179; working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $113,454,432; and RAAF cooperative funds in the amount of $113,867,400, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925C0104).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $188,584,592 modification (P00014) to a cost-plus fixed-fee contract (N0001924C0005). This modification exercises options to provide continued logistics and test support, and continued field service representatives technical support, as well as supports reach-back engineering support to ensure that the MQ-4C Triton air vehicle are mission-capable for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions in support of the Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). Work will be performed in San Diego, California (38%); Patuxent River, Maryland (13.5%); Jacksonville, Florida (6.8%); Apra Harbor, Guam (6.7%); Sigonella, Sicily Italy (5.3%); Whidbey Island, Washington (3.8%); Baltimore, Maryland (3.4%); Chantilly, Virginia (3%); Mayport, Florida (2.2%); Katherine, Australia (2%); Sierra Vista, Arizona (1.6%); Adelaide, Australia (1%); various locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (4.2%); and various locations outside of the CONUS (8.5%), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,201,834; fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,548,352; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000; and RAAF Cooperative partner funds in the amount of $6,384,601, will be obligated at the time of award, $16,548,352 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This effort was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Thales Defense & Security Inc., Clarksburg, Maryland, is being awarded a $31,095,570 delivery order (N00383-25-F-ZK01), under previously awarded contract (N00383-22-G-ZK01), for the repair of eight ventilated mounting units, 95 standard equipped helmets, 45 large equipped helmets, 10 processor helmets, 343 Head-U display units, and 255 Head-U display units in support of the H-1 aircraft. All work will be performed in Valbonne, France, and work is expected to be completed by May 2026. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $31,095,570 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Rhoads Industries Inc., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $20,109,026 cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for labor, incidental material, installation, and technical support services to maintain the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division compatibility test facility and other government sites located within the Philadelphia Naval Business Center. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by May 2030. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $308,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management (SAM) website, with one offer received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-25-D-4008).

JJR Solutions LLC,* Dayton, Ohio, is being awarded $16,737,418 for a firm-fixed-price task order (N00189-25-F-R077) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (FA8003-22-G-0001) to provide program management and other necessary contractor services to enable sustainment, maintenance and enhancement of the Navy’s Naval Autonomous Data Collection System functional and technical capabilities in support of Naval Supply Systems Command. The contract will include a one-year base period with four, one-year option periods, which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $62,456,678. Work will be performed in Tysons, Virginia (50%); and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (50%). Work is expected to be completed by May 2026; if all options are exercised, the ordering period will be completed by May 2030. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy)(OPN) funds in the amount of $7,157,555; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,067,902; and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) (OM&N) funds in the amount of $2,016,939, for a total of $12,242,396, will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2025 OM&N funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year; all other fiscal 2025 funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subsequent task orders will be funded with appropriate OM&N, RDT&E (Navy), and OPN funds. The requirement was solicited for this sole-source procurement pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(5) as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5 and one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Regional Directorate, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Army

Absher Construction Co., Puyallup, Washington (W9128A-25-D-0030); ContiFederal Services LLC Orlando, Florida (W9128A-25-D-0031); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California (W9128A-25-D-0032); Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co. Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0033); Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0034); Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0035); Nan Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0036); Nordic PCL Construction Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-25-D-0037); Stronghold Engineering Inc., Perris, California (W9128A-25-D-0038); The Haskell Co., Jacksonville, Florida (W9128A-25-D-0039); and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Towson, Maryland (W9128A-25-D-0040), will compete for each order of the $495,000,000 contract for construction services for the state of Hawaii. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 14, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Radise International L.C.,* Riviera Beach, Florida, was awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for quality assurance services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 14, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-25-D-0010).

Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., Westlake, Texas, was awarded a $28,695,642 firm-fixed-price contract for demolition and construction of bridge systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Gore, Oklahoma, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 20, 2026. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $28,695,642 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (W912BV-25-C-0012).

All Above Pavements Inc.,* Chatham, Illinois (W9128F-25-D-A002); Applied Pavement Technology Inc.,* Urbana, Illinois (W9128F-25-D-A003); Pavement Technical Solutions Inc.,* Broadlands, Virginia (W9128F-25-D-A004); RDM International Inc.,* Sterling, Virginia (W9128F-25-D-A005); and TR Consulting Services LLC,* Fort Collins, Colorado (W9128F-25-D-A006), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architectural and engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 14, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity.

Norfolk Dredging Co., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded an $18,645,765 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Wilmington, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2026. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,645,765 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912PM-25-C-A005).

Alltech Engineering Corp.,* Mendota Heights, Minnesota, was awarded an $8,449,260 firm-fixed-price contract for tainter valve repairs. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Inola, Porter, and Spiro, Oklahoma, with an estimated completion date of May 16, 2027. Fiscal 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,449,260 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (W912BV-25-C-0011).

*Small business