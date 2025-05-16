aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
DOD offers reimbursements for breast milk shipping expenses

by Aerotech News
A mother and her newborn daughter snuggle following an evaluation of the infant, July 18, 2023, at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker).

In January of 2025, the Department of Defense approved an updated policy to cover additional expenses related to the transportation or shipment of breast milk for service members and civilian employees on Temporary Duty and service members during a Permanent Change of Station who are breastfeeding their child up to 12 months old.

Service members and civilians who are on TDY and service members on PCS may now be reimbursed up to $1,000 for disposable storage bags or non-durable containers, cold shipping packages, and refrigeration. These new expenses are in addition to commercial shipping, excess baggage fees, and dry ice or regular ice expenses, which were already authorized.

Authorization must be included on the TDY and PCS orders prior to any expenses being incurred by the Service member. Receipts must be submitted for all expenses, regardless of the amount (the “$75.00 rule,” which allows most expenses to be claimed without receipt for amounts under $75.00, does not apply).

For more information, see the JTR.

