Hedlines — May 16

Military border zone spurs charges against hundreds of migrants

Several hundred immigrants have been charged with unauthorized access to a newly designated militarized zone along the southern U.S. border in New Mexico and western Texas since the Department of Justice introduced the new approach in late April.

Navy leaders look to expand munitions options as supplies run low

Navy leaders are looking for brand-new types of munitions to ensure they have enough firepower for future conflicts.

Air Force eyes longer range for F-47 as combat edge in Pacific theater

The Air Force plans for its sixth-generation F-47 fighter to be able to fly significantly farther than previous jets.

Puget Sound shipyard begins work to become homeport for USS John F. Kennedy

The Navy has begun a $145 million overhaul of the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard’s “electrical backbone,” the first step in preparing Naval Base Kitsap to homeport the new USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier.

Trump, Qatar sign agreements to go ahead with $2B MQ-9B, $1B counter-drone orders

President Donald Trump inked an agreement with Qatar today to move forward with two major defense deals in which Doha will pay nearly $2 billion for MQ-9B unmanned aerial vehicles from General Atomics and $1 billion for counter-drone capabilities from Raytheon.

Air Force

Air Force F-16’s collision with ducks in Alaska ended in ‘flameout landing’

The white-winged scoter is a northern migratory waterfowl — a duck — with what the ornithologist at AllAboutBirds.org call “velvety black” feathers, an “upturned comma of white around the eye” and an “orange-tipped bill.” It nests in northern lakes across Canada, where it feeds on freshwater mussels, holding its breath for up to a minute as it dives underwater to search for the shellfish.

Claims a fired Air Force general was sentenced to death have spread online. They’re not true.

Social media accounts have been spreading a claim that a former top official in the Air Force who was fired by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier this year was charged with treason and sentenced to be hung by the military.

Air Force general on Guam touts US readiness, warns adversaries against ‘miscalculation’

The Air Force on Guam has never been more ready for a fight — a quality that will prevent one from happening in the first place, the 36th Wing’s outgoing commander said this week.

Defense

Competitors for Spain’s future 6×6 armored vehicle face off in Madrid

Defense manufacturers eyeing a possible Spanish order for a new 6-wheeled armored vehicle flocked to Madrid this week for the biannual Feindef defense show, presenting new designs or agreeing to work together on armor for the country’s land forces.

EU may ease off defense-industry aversion in lending rules

The European Commission is evaluating easing restrictions within the bloc’s sustainability investment framework to grant defense companies access to more loans from financial institutions.

Lockheed expects June award of ‘combined’ F-35 production deal

Lockheed Martin now expects to finalize a contract for the next two batches of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets by the end of June, the company’s chief financial officer said today.

TUSAS and Airbus team up on jet trainer pitch for Spanish Air Force

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus and a group of 15 Spanish companies – “Team Spain” – to explore cooperation on Spain’s future jet trainer program.

Veterans

VA errors in benefits payouts down, but still total more than $1.3B

Veterans Affairs staffers made more than $1.3 billion in benefits payment errors last year. Watchdog officials said that’s actually good news.

Some veterans accruing debt from overpayments in VA benefits

Claims processors at the Department of Veterans Affairs were inadequately trained and unprepared for the influx of veterans seeking benefits under the PACT Act, leading to improper decisions and miscalculated payments, a federal watchdog told lawmakers on Wednesday.