Defense Logistics Agency

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (SPRMM1-25-D-MC01); ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics LLC, Beltsville, Maryland (SPRMM1-25-D-MC02); Culmen International LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (SPRMM1-25-D-MC03); Fairwinds Technologies LLC, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland (SPRMM1-25-D-MC04); S&K Aerospace LLC, St. Ignatius, Montana (SPRMM1-25-D-MC05) and SupplyCore LLC, Rockford, Illinois (SPRMM1-25-D-MC06), are sharing a maximum $5,000,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPRMM1-25-R-T001 for various integrated weapons systems equipment and services in support of Virginia-class submarines and active surface ships. This contract vehicle will expedite the procurement process for high-priority requirements, ensuring the timely delivery of essential resources to Virginia-class submarines and active Surface ships. This is a competitive acquisition with nine responses received. These are five-year base contracts with five one-year option periods. Locations of performance are inside and outside the continental U.S., with a March 30, 2029, performance completion date. Using customers are Navy, Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Department, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2029 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Labatt Institutional Supply Co., doing business as Labatt Food Service, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $99,840,443 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 378-day bridge contract. The ordering period end date is May 30, 2026. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and National Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-3009).

UPDATE: EMIT Corp.,* Houston, Texas (SPE2DH-25-D-0019, $10,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R0002 and awarded on Feb. 10, 2022. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Missile Defense Agency

Raytheon Technologies, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a noncompetitive firm-fixed-price contract. The total value of this contract is $1,000,000,000. Under this contract, the contractor will procure and deliver a quantity up to 55 SM-3 Block IB All-Up Rounds that are manufactured, assembled, and tested in accordance with the SM-3 Block IB specifications. The work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona and Huntsville, Alabama with an expected completion date of March 31, 2031. The period of performance is from May 16, 2025, through March 31, 2031. Fiscal 2024 procurement funds in the amount of $443,645,069; and fiscal 2025 procurement funds in the amount of $56,354,931, will be obligated at the time of the award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ085124C0001).

Air Force

Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a $250,000,000 firm-fixed-price, firm-fixed-price level-of-effort, cost-reimbursement, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Center for Aircraft Structural Life Extension research and development support. This contract provides for engineering and research activities related to the degradation of systems and materials due to operational use. Work will be performed at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado and other locations throughout the U.S., and is expected to be completed by May 2032. This contract was a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The 10th Contracting Squadron, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA7000-25-D-0016).

Lead Builders Inc., Newbury Park, California, was awarded a $22,464,081 firm-fixed-price contract action for Repair and Renovate Security Forces Dormitory B2425 at Edwards Air Force Base. This contract provides for all management, personnel, vehicles, supplies, equipment, etc. required for renovation of the existing Security Forces Dormitory Building 2425 and incidental work. Work will be performed at Edwards AFB, California, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. This contract was a competitive acquisition with nine solicitations mailed and two offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $22,464,081 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center Contracting Directorate, Edwards AFB, California, is the contracting activity. There is no known congressional interest pertaining to this acquisition (FA9301-25-F-0120).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $20,595,168 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-reimbursable incentive contract for technical security team support services. This contract provides for program management, end use monitoring, technology security support, food services support, and facilities management support. Work will be performed in Pakistan and is expected to be completed by May 2026. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Pakistan. This contract was a sole source acquisition under the authority of Unusual and Compelling Urgency. FMS funds in the amount of $20,595,168 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Security and Assistance Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8630-25-C-B014).

LeoLabs Federal Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $14,086,053 firm-fixed-price contract for support to the advanced ultra-high frequency phased array radar. This contract provides for designing, building, and testing an operational ultra-high frequency 3-D pulse doppler direct radiating array radar to augment Space Force space domain awareness sensors. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 22, 2029. This contract is a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,518,918; and fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,159,082, are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA8820-25-C-B004).

Mile 2 LLC, Dayton, Ohio, was awarded a $9,308,319 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) phase III cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development under the Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence effort. This contract provides for researching, designing, developing, implementing, extending, and commercializing the work previously accomplished in the SBIR Phase II (AF222-0013). Work will be performed at Dayton, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by May 16, 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $300,000; and fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $995,000, are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory-Sensors Plans and Advanced Programs, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2377-25-C-B013).

Navy

Merrick-RS&H JV LLP, Greenwood Village, Colorado, is awarded a $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineer design and related services. The work to be performed provides for professional engineering services for the preparation of design-bid-build documents and design-build request for proposals. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast area of operations. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000 will be obligated at the time of award to satisfy the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Additional funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via contract opportunities on Sam.gov, with 16 offers received. NAVFAC Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-25-D-0033).

General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a cost type modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-2305) for shipyard infrastructure projects that will address critical infrastructure issues and enhance sailor and shipbuilder readiness. Award amount is source selection sensitive. Work will be performed in Bath, Maine, and is expected to be completed by January 2031. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Army

PingWind Inc,* Annandale, Virginia, was awarded a $16,322,159 fixed-price-level-of-effort contract for IT project management support. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 20, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W50NH9-25-F-0032).

*Small business