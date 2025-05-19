Headlines — May 19

News

Pentagon silent, aviation experts baffled by Trump’s fighter comments

President Donald Trump’s comments Thursday in Qatar about future fighter jets planned for the U.S. military have baffled observers and been met with silence from the Pentagon.

Federal budget plans still in limbo as Memorial Day approaches

Congress will head into its Memorial Day recess at the end of this week with a host of unanswered questions about the annual budget process, including a detailed plan of what the White House hopes to fund — and cut — in fiscal 2026.

What’s going on with retirement and separation orders?

Airmen scheduled to retire or separate early next year may have to wait a little longer for their official orders to do so, as the Air Force is running low on cash to cover moving expenses.

Guard helo trespassed on Montana ranch to take deer antlers: citation

Three Montana Army National Guard members face trespassing charges after authorities said they landed a Black Hawk helicopter in a mountain pasture on a private ranch to take several elk antlers before flying away.

EA-37 Compass call electronic warfare jet completes first training mission

The Air Force’s new electronic warfare jet has flown its first training mission, a critical milestone as the service modernizes its aging fleet of jammer aircraft.

Ukraine situation report: Third F-16 Viper lost

A Ukrainian F-16 Viper pilot repelling Russian air attacks ejected before his donated aircraft crashed, the Ukrainian Air Force said Friday. The incident took place about 3:30 a.m. local time.

Republican says Biden started controversial negotiations for backup Air Force One

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., recently claimed that widely-criticized negotiations with Qatar over a $400 million Air Force One temporary replacement gift began under the Biden administration – not after President Donald Trump took office.

Air Force

F-15s deploy to protect Diego Garcia

The U.S. Air Force has sent a contingent of at least four F-15 fighters to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean to help provide force protection for the island and the assets currently deployed there, which includes B-52H bombers. TWZ explicitly raised this possibility in April in a piece touching on evolving threats to the highly strategic Indian Ocean outpost and the vulnerabilities they highlight.

Trump withdraws nomination of Air Force veteran to oversee special operations forces

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of retired Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Jensen to be assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, according to a notice posted on Congress.gov.

Meink swong in as Air Force Secretary

Dr. Troy E. Meink was sworn in as the next Secretary of the Air Force on May 16, placing a career civil servant with extensive experience in space intelligence at the helm of the Air Force and Space Force.



Space Force

Amid demand for satellite support, Space Force leans on commercial

The Space Force this week announced a new Joint Antenna Marketplace aimed at helping it leverage commercial capacity and relieve the strain on its Satellite Control Network.

Defense

Canada faces dense defense-acquisition docket as F-35 review looms

Self-propelled artillery, submarines and early-warning aircraft are on the purchasing docket for Canada’s new government as part of its agenda to strengthen the country’s military.

RTX deepens footprint in UAE with gallium project and counter-drone facility

After US President Donald Trump announced a string of high-dollar defense agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, there was relatively muted military-related news out of the United Arab Emirates. But at least one firm, RTX, came away with deeper ties to the small but rich federation.

Denmark receives four more F-35s; half of fleet now home after delays

Denmark received four more F-35 fighter jets on Thursday, with more than half of the country’s ordered fleet of stealth aircraft now stationed on Danish soil, after delivery had been delayed as manufacturer Lockheed Martin struggled to implement an upgrade for the plane.

Futuristic grenade launcher from Colt and Northrop Grumman seen being fired for first time

Northrop Grumman released a brief video clip showing an individual shooting a new 25mm precision grenade launcher it has been working on with gunmaker Colt. This appears to be the first time we’ve seen a working prototype of the weapon being fired.

Made in the USA: Foreign defense companies eye bigger slice of the American pie

Despite the Trump administration’s jarring shifts in foreign and trade policy, some international companies are laying plans to expand their defense business in the United States, executives said in interviews.

Beyond launch: SpaceX’s expanding role in US defense

SpaceX’s ascent from commercial launch provider to indispensable national security asset marks one of the most significant shifts in America’s defense industrial base in decades. As Elon Musk’s company extends its reach deeper into military space operations, traditional defense contractors are being forced to confront the reality that the Pentagon increasingly views SpaceX not merely as a supplier but as a transformative partner.