Moving overseas can be exciting, challenging

An overseas PCS can be an exciting opportunity for your family to live abroad.

While you may be focusing on the opportunities to experience new languages, foods and cultures, remember to include moving logistics in your relocation plans.

Planning and preparation are key to any military mission. An OCONUS PCS move is no different. Planning is very important. Keep in mind that although you can start planning early, you will need orders to take certain actions. Here are some things to consider:

• Command sponsorship: If you intend to take your family with you overseas, you’ll need to obtain command sponsorship. This designation, which will appear on your orders, ensures that your family will receive travel compensation, housing support and legal protection in your host country.

• Moving logistics: Your local transportation office can help you set up the logistics for your move as soon as you receive PCS orders. The office can provide help with understanding entitlements and moving allowances, scheduling household goods shipments and any problems you may encounter with your moving company during packing, moving and delivery. For specific contact information, each service branch has its own customer service contacts for your military PCS.

• Housing: Contact your new installation housing office to find out what housing will be available to you. They can also provide information about an Overseas Housing Allowance if installation housing is not available.

Resources to ease your move overseas

Even if this isn’t your first OCONUS move, remember there are resources available to assist you. Take advantage of these resources to help you with your move:

• Contact your installation Military and Family Support Center to talk to a relocation assistance service provider. They can offer comprehensive moving support, including one-on-one consultation as well as information and referrals to workshops, classes and other resources to meet your needs. Ask about newcomer programs — such as cultural offerings — to learn more about the language, customs and local community.

• Request a military sponsor. The military sponsorship program is different from command sponsorship. A military sponsor helps you and your family settle into your new duty station, and can be especially helpful if you are moving to a new country. Your unit will assign you a sponsor, typically a service member of similar rank and family status, to help you learn the ropes at your new location. For more information, check out the Sponsorship and You: Sponsorship Awareness course, which is now available on MilLife Learning in Word format for those in slow internet areas.

• Check out MilitaryINSTALLATIONS, an online directory of information about U.S. military installations worldwide, where you’ll find detailed information about your new installation, contact information for programs and services and more.

• Contact TRICARE to notify them of your move and discuss your options for health care at your new location.

Tips to prepare for your new home, community

Living overseas gives military families a wonderful opportunity to experience the world as very few others can. Even the most seasoned travelers may experience surprises when moving to a new country. It may take some work, but with the right preparation you can have the adventure of a lifetime.

• Prepare for a new culture: A new language, new food and different customs can take some getting used to. The Mango Languages application available from the DOD MWR Libraries offers online courses in more than 70 different languages and tips for adjusting to a new culture.

• Get to know your new community: Explore ways to lean on your military community to settle into your new home. Visit your Military and Family Support center or ask your sponsor.

Editor’s note: Information compiled from www.militaryonesource.mil.