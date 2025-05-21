Navy

General Dynamics NASSCO, San Diego, California, is awarded a $198,955,270 firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS America (LHA 6) Fiscal 2026 Docking Selected Restricted Availability. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $209,233,949. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by July 2027. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $181,196,632 (91%); and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,758,638 (9%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $17,758,638 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website, with two offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002425C4404).

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, is awarded a $38,988,581 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C2148) for 160-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry dock availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). This contract includes a base work package and three unexercised options for additional work and time which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $39,636,566. Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon, beginning Aug. 26, 2025, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 1, 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $38,988,581 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Governmentwide Point of Entry website and one offer received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C2148).

Quality Vision International Inc.,* doing business as Optical Gaging Products, Rochester, New York, is awarded a $12,528,703 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for optical comparator systems in support of the Naval Sea Systems Command Metrology and Calibration program. The Optical Comparator Systems are used to calibrate thread ring gages, thread setting plugs, thread plug gages, and screw thread micrometers among other test and measurement diagnostic equipment. Work will be performed in Rochester, New York, and is expected to be completed by May 2030. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $337,020 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with one offer received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, California, is the contracting activity (N6426725D1004).

Air Force

CAE USA Inc., Arlington, Texas, has been awarded a $49,395,247 fixed-price undefinitized modification (P00009) to a previously awarded contract (FA8621-23-C-0023) for the procurement of additional quantities of hardware, hardware and software development, integration, testing, and delivery of training devices for the F-16 Block 70 Training Simulators program for the Taiwan Air Force. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $58,290,077 to $66,667,729. Work will be performed at Arlington, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2028. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Taiwan. FMS funds in the amount of $8,377,652 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Simulators Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

The Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, California, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $31,617,525 modification (P00037) exercising the sixth and seventh option periods of a three-year delivery order (SPE4AX-18-D-9433), with seven one-year option periods, issued against a five-year base contract (SPRPA1-17-D-009U), with one five-year option period, for V-22 spare consumable and depot level repairable parts. This is a firm-fixed-price requirements contract. Locations of performance are Texas and Pennsylvania, with a May 10, 2027, performance completion date. Using military services are Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Army

Iron Mountain Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $22,578,150 modification (P00073) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-B001 for technical support for the Utility Helicopters Project Office. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of March 7, 2026. Fiscal 2025 Foreign Military Sales (Albania, Ashmore and Cartier Islands, Austria, Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Greece, Japan, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, New Zealand, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom); 2025 operation and maintenance, Army; 2025 Army Working Capital Funds; 2026 research, development, test and evaluation, Army; and 2026 and 2027 other procurement, Army funds, in the amount of $22,578,150 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

*Small business