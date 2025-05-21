Headlines — May 21

News

EXCLUSIVE: Allvin says Air Force must grow, even at ‘expense’ of other services

America’s shifting focus towards countering China demands increased investment in air power — which may ultimately require taking resources from other military services who are not as well suited to the challenge, according to Air Force Chief of Staff David Allvin.

Former VCNO Burke convicted of 4 charges in federal bribery trial

A jury convicted former Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Robert Burke of four counts related to what prosecutors call a bribery scheme to get Navy contracts in exchange for a post-retirement job.

10 soldiers receive Purple Heart for 2024 drone attack at Tower 22

The Army has awarded 10 New York Army National Guard soldiers the Purple Heart for injuries they sustained in a January 2024 drone attack while they were assigned to a U.S. military base in Jordan.

Congressional appropriators criticize VA’s unapproved funding moves

House Republicans offered a mild but public reprimand for Veterans Affairs leaders last week after department planners shifted hundreds of millions of dollars into outside health care accounts without seeking permission from congressional appropriators.

More than 600 child care slots coming to these military families

A Defense Department pilot program is opening up more than 600 additional child care spaces in three new child care centers for military families in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and the National Capital Region, helping to make a dent in a waiting list that exceeds more than 2,000 in those areas.

Air Force

McConnell Air Force Base evacuates tankers from tornado’s path

McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., conducted a major relocation of its tanker fleet ahead of the severe weather impacting the Midwest and Southern United States through May 19.

Additional F-15E Strike Eagles arrive in Diego Garcia

The U.S. Air Force has increased the number of F-15s sent to Diego Garcia to provide force protection, a U.S. defense official has confirmed to The War Zone. The fighters are there to defend the island and the bomber contingent that has called it home for nearly two months now Amid rising tensions with Iran.

Severely damaged Korean F-35 gets second life after crash thanks to novel repair

There is a new capability to repurpose a damaged F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter.

Air Force Academy graduation in limbo for 9 men’s soccer players

With less than two weeks until graduation, nine senior Air Force Academy soccer players and their families are unsure if they will march with their classmates after an alleged hazing incident that most reportedly did not witness.

Aviano holds remembrance for Texas airman who died after reported collapse

Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing who held a memorial Monday for a unit member who died last month recalled his ability to weather even the most adverse circumstances.



Space Force

Space Force FORGEing ahead with missile warning ground system

The Space Force is moving to finally put in place the long-troubled next-generation ground system for its missile warning constellations — with service officials now predicting the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) command and control (C2) system to be fully functioning in 2028.

Fight over Space National Guard fiery as Air Force plans to transfer units into active duty

When Colorado Air National Guard members deployed in the wake of the coup in Niger during late 2023 to help deny enemy communications as part of the 138th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, they brought their civilian expertise with them.

Space Force rocket-testing plans at Pacific Atoll stir controversy

Hawaii conservation groups are voicing their opposition to plans by the U.S. Space Force to conduct cargo rocket testing at Johnston Atoll, a national wildlife refuge in the Pacific.

Defense

Missile Defense Agency takes delivery of first THAAD radar to track hypersonics

Raytheon has delivered the first upgraded radar for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) capable of tracking hypersonic missiles to the Missile Defense Agency, the company announced today.

Far more powerful B61-13 guided nuclear bomb variant joins US stockpile

The first production example of the new B61-13 nuclear bomb has been completed roughly a year ahead of schedule, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The B61-13 is based on the preceding B61-12, but offers a higher maximum yield that U.S. officials say offers important additional capacity to hold hardened targets, such as underground command and control facilities, and ones spread across physically larger areas, at risk.

US and UAE ink agreement formalizing Major Defense Partnership

During President Donald Trump’s visit to the Gulf, the US and United Arab Emirates signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) formalizing the establishment of a “comprehensive U.S.-UAE Major Defense Partnership.”

Boeing resumes KC-46 deliveries after work to fix cracks

Deliveries of Boeing’s KC-46A Pegasus tanker to the U.S. Air Force have restarted following a roughly three-month pause imposed after cracks were found in at least two brand-new aircraft.

Commercial radar satellite firm eyes role in US missile defense

The Trump administration’s push to modernize missile defense could open new opportunities for the commercial remote-sensing industry, according to Eric Jensen, CEO of Iceye U.S., a subsidiary of Finnish radar satellite operator Iceye.

Veterans

VA to expand online memorial website to include veterans buried overseas

The Department of Veterans Affairs has added more than 210,000 veterans to its online memorial project for U.S. veterans, including pages for Americans buried in cemeteries overseas.

VA warned to better track the $1B spent to license software before making new acquisitions

Lawmakers are urging the Department of Veterans Affairs to do a more thorough job of tracking the commercial software licenses it holds — and actually uses — before acquiring additional software products.

Veterans’ VA referrals to private medical care will no longer require additional doctor review

The Department of Veterans Affairs has changed its process for veterans to get medical care from non-VA providers, removing a requirement that a referral to community care be reviewed by another VA doctor.