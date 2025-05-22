City of Palmdale to Honor Fallen Heroes During Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

PALMDALE, CA — The City of Palmdale will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 26, at 11 a.m. at Pelona Vista Park South Field, located at 37720 Tierra Subida Ave. in Palmdale.

“Memorial Day is a time to honor the selfless service and sacrifice of those who gave their lives for our freedom,” said Mayor Richard J. Loa. “This ceremony is a tradition for our community as we reflect on their profound impact on our nation’s history and our community’s values.”

The ceremony will be a moving tribute, beginning with patriotic remarks by Mayor Richard Loa, followed by a presentation of colors led by the Antelope Valley Young Marines. A new addition to this year’s ceremony is an awe-inspiring flyover that will provide a special homage to our nation’s heroes, accompanied by the National Anthem.

Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt will warmly welcome everyone and introduce the Pete Knight High School Air Force Junior ROTC members who are presiding over the Table of Honor, which pays tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The memorial wreath will then be presented before Councilmember Eric Ohlsen recognizes Jeff Collins with the Tom Hilzendeger Veteran of the Year Award

“Memorial Day serves as a poignant reminder of the cost of freedom and our enduring gratitude to those who served our country with honor and courage,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “Their legacy lives on in the values we uphold and the community we continue to build together.”

The event will conclude with thoughtful remarks by Councilmember Austin Bishop and final announcements before the playing of taps.

Parking is limited at Pelona Vista Park. Overflow parking with complementary shuttle service is available at the West Ave. S Park and Ride, located at 434 W. Ave. S, west of the Antelope Valley Freeway at Geiger St.

For more information, please contact the Parks and Recreation department at 661/267-5611 or ParksRec@cityofpalmdaleca.gov.