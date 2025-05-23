Headlines — May 23

News

Trump estimates Golden Dome will cost $175B over three years

In an Oval Office reveal Tuesday, flanked by U.S. military generals and Republican senators, President Donald Trump offered new details about his ambitious Golden Dome missile shield project, which he expects to have a price tag of around $175 billion and be completed before the end of his term.

Hegseth announces accountability review of Afghanistan withdrawal

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a memo on Tuesday announcing a review of the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan “to ensure that accountability for this event is met.”

Senators demand new investigation into former Gen. Milley’s conduct

A pair of Republican senators are demanding another investigation into whether former Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley undermined civilian control of the military during his time in office, stating they are not satisfied with past findings.

Navy SEALs face disciplinary action after racist memes investigation

Two Navy SEALs based in Virginia are facing disciplinary action for racist conduct, and several of their platoon and team leaders are being disciplined for leadership failures, according to a defense official.

Marines sticking with JLTV after Army cancels future vehicle buys

The Marines are sticking with the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, even as costs may rise following the Army’s decision to halt the program.

Trump names Space Force Vice Chief to oversee Golden Dome missile defense project

President Donald Trump has named a four-star Space Force general to oversee the development of Golden Dome — the massively expensive space-based missile defense system promised during the first days of his second term.

Report to Congress: Hypersonic missile defense

The following is the May 15, 2025, Congressional Research Service In Focus report, Hypersonic Missile Defense: Issues for Congress.

Air Force

Both Air Force CCAs now in ground testing, expected to fly this summer

General Atomics announced Monday that ground testing of its YFQ-42A began earlier this month, and the collaborative combat aircraft is expected to have its first flight this summer.

Privatized lodging planned for dozens of Air Force bases by 2027

The Air Force plans to privatize on-base lodging at 58 installations across the U.S. and its territories, marking a shift in how the service maintains and manages its hotel facilities.

Meink vows security as Qatar-gifted jet turned into Air Force One

Making a Qatar-gifted Boeing 747 secure enough to serve as a presidential aircraft will require “significant modifications,” Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told lawmakers Tuesday.



Air Force Chief responds to possibility of buying new ‘Block 80’ F-16s

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin today responded to questioning regarding the potential of a new version of the prolific F-16, a so-called Block 80, as a way of increasing the combat mass of the service in the future.

Air Force Reserve pilots short $26M for flying hours, putting ‘proficiency at risk’

Air Force Reserve Command is running out of cash to give pilots the flying practice they need to stay ready for operations, the top Air Force Reservist told lawmakers.

Space Force

Space Force losing 14% of civilian workers as it faces ‘outsize impact’ of Pentagon job cuts

The Space Force, which ensures the U.S. military’s ability to operate in space, is facing a terrestrial challenge: a 14 percent cut to its civilian workforce.

Defense

RTX delivers first radar to MDA that can track hypersonic weapons

Raytheon has delivered the first missile defense radar to the Missile Defense Agency upgraded with the capability to track hypersonic weapons, the company announced Monday.

Israel buys $55M in helo protection systems from Elbit for Apaches, Black Hawks

The Israeli Ministry of Defense will acquire $55 million-worth of protection systems from Israel’s Elbit Systems for its fleet of Apache and Black Hawk helicopters, the MoD announced Monday.

Veterans

VA drops secondary review rule for community care medical appointments

Veterans Affairs leaders on Monday announced plans to eliminate secondary reviews for patients seeking health care consults outside of the department’s medical centers, a move that could dramatically speed up the time for booking those appointments.

Veterans mortgage assistance plan approved by House after VA ends rescue program

Veterans struggling to pay their mortgages could get help under a plan approved by the House to replace a mortgage rescue program the Trump administration ended this month.

Veterans seeking private medical care will no longer need a second referral from a VA doctor

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced it has streamlined the process for referring patients to clinicians in private practice to care for veterans when a timely appointment at the VA is not available.