Defense Logistics Agency

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc.,* doing business as ADS, Virginia Beach, Virginia (SPE8EJ-25-D-0501); Caterpillar Inc., Peoria, Illinois (SPE8EJ-25-D-0502); Berger Cummins JV, Greenville, South Carolina (SPE8EJ-25-D-0503); Inglett & Stubbs International LLC, Atlanta, Georgia (SPE8EJ-25-D-0504); and Texas Power & Associates LLC.,* Palm Harbor, Florida (SPE8EJ-25-D-0505), are sharing a maximum $980,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE8EJ-23-R-0001 for the third generation of the Defense Logistics Agency Federal Emergency Management Agency generator program. This was a competitive acquisition with 14 responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. The ordering period end date is May 22, 2030. Using customer is Federal Emergency Management Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $10,408,382 delivery order (SPRRA2-25-F-0051) issued against a 20-year umbrella contract (SPE4AX-22-D-9000) under subsumable (SPRRA2-22-D-0011) with no option periods for missile spare parts. This is a firm-fixed-price, one-time buy contract. The performance completion date is May 31, 2029. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc., Horsham, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a maximum $7,500,000 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh bread and bakery items. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is South Carolina, with a June 3, 2028, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-W014).

UPDATE: Lovell Government Services Inc.,** Pensacola, Florida (SPE2DH-25-D-0018, $45,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Army

LOC Performance Products LLC, Plymouth, Michigan, was awarded a $153,329,604 modification (PZ0001) to contract W912CH-24-D-0025 for the procurement of the T158LL Track Shoe Assemblies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 13, 2029. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-D-0025).

Above Group Inc.,* Melbourne, Florida (W912HP-25-D-A001); Alliance Steelhead JV LLC,* Alexandria, Virginia (W912HP-25-D-A002); Apogee Consulting Group P.A.,* Cary, North Carolina (W912HP-25-D-A003); Spees-Davenergy JV, LLC,* Kent, Washington (W912HP-25-D-A004); and Spur Design LLC,* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (W912HP-25-D-A005) will compete for each order of the $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for multi-discipline, architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 20 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 22, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Torch Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $19,876,795 modification (P00025) to contract W31P4Q-23-F-C002 for technical services support. Work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of May 23, 2026. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Ashmore and Cartier Islands, Austria, Egypt, Greece, Guyana, Kuwait, Lithuania, Morocco, Niue, Poland, Qatar, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom) funds in the amount of $19,876,795 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

GP Strategies Government Solutions Inc., Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $10,766,515 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for logistics support, facilities operation services, and technical training. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 23, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity. (W519TC-25-F-0230)

Curtin Maritime Corp., Long Beach, California, was awarded an $8,628,228 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging at the Thimble Shoal Channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds, and fiscal 2025 Virginia Port Authority funds in the amount of $8,628,228 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-25-C-5013).

Promethean General Contractors LLC,* New Orleans, Louisiana, was awarded a $7,519,561 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish all plant, labor, materials and equipment, and construction of levee enlargement and berms. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work will be performed in Newellton, Louisiana with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,519,561 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W912EE-25-C-A006).



CORRECTION: The contract announced on May 14 for Solvus Global LLC,* Worcester, Massachusetts, (W911QX-25-D-A001) for $90,000,000 was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct date is May 19, 2025.

Navy

East Coast Repair & Fabrication LLC,* Portsmouth, Virginia (N3220525D4053); Fairlead Boatworks Inc.,* Newport News, Virginia (N3220525D4049); Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corp.,* Port Arthur, Texas (N3220525D4050); GMD Shipyard Corp.,* Brooklyn, New York (N3220525D4051); and Rhoads Industries Inc.,* Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (N3220525D4052), have been issued a $120,035,122 contract modification, increasing the contract ceiling from $128,728,618 to $248,753,750. The contract is a firm-fixed-price, multiple-award contract with an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity ordering type for a five-year base period to provide lay-berthing services to Military Sealift Command Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels. The contract is performed in Newport News, Virginia; Port Arthur, Texas; Brooklyn, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, beginning on Feb. 28, 2025, and will conclude on Feb. 27, 2030. This base contract was a competitive small business set aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website; five timely proposals were received. No other changes to the contract are being made at this time. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems, Rolling Meadows, Illinois, is awarded a $69,155,936 modification (P00011) to a previously awarded, fixed-price incentive (firm-target), cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0001923C0001). This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of the following weapon replaceable assemblies, system replaceable assemblies hardware and support equipment: 42 D(V)2 processors for the Navy; 170 D(V)2 antenna detectors (169 for the Navy and one for the government of Morocco); 119 D(V)2 radar receivers (117 for the Navy and two for the government of Morocco; 43 D(V)2 low band arrays (42 for the Navy and one for the government of Morocco; 34 D(V)2 battery handle assemblies for the Navy; 102 C(V)2 conversion kits (80 for the Navy, 10 for the government of the Czech Republic, four for the government of Canada, three for the government of Bahrain, two for the government of Austria, two for the government of Jordan, and one for the government of Australia; 12 quadrant receiver exciter circuit card assemblies for the Navy; and 15 super mux circuit card assemblies for the Navy in support of AN/APR-39 D(V)2 AN/APR-39 D(V)2 radar warning receiver/electronic warfare management systems. Additionally, this modification provides non-recurring engineering efforts required to meet the production capacity fielding requirements, repair of repairables, as well as engineering and logistic software support. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (48.34%); Woburn, Massachusetts (13.55%); San Leandro, California (10.98%); Lansdale, Pennsylvania (7.47%); Longmont, Colorado (6.51%); Lewisburg, Tennessee (4.71%); Verona, Wisconsin (1.95%); Newark, Delaware (1.44%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (5.05%), and is expected to be completed in December 2028. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,089,628; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $37,807,765; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,757,370; working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $380,129; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $1,121,043, will be obligated at the time of award, $1,757,370 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, is awarded a $39,730,416 modification (P00005) to a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6893624D0006). This modification adds scope to provide continued induction, diagnosis and repair of the Infrared Search and Tracking Block II system’s infrared receiver and processor weapon replaceable assemblies (WRAs), to include assessing failed test assets to determine their operational status and taking necessary repair actions on WRAs to ensure they are fully functional for future testing activities for the Navy. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (84%); St. Louis, Missouri (3%); Santa Barbara, California (3%); Tustin, California (2%); Thousand Oaks, California (2%); Mason, Ohio (2%); Tinley Park, Illinois (2%); and Salt Lake City, Utah (2%), and is expected to be completed by February 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract action was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity.

Corvid Technologies LLC,* Mooresville, North Carolina, is awarded a $10,421,576 modification to previously awarded contract (N6339425C0003) for the design, manufacture, and delivery of short/medium range sub-orbital vehicles configurations, including provision of ground test hardware, special test equipment, materials and required engineering support, and launch support services. Work will be performed in Moorestown, North Carolina (37%); White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico (24%); Glen Burnie, Maryland (20%); Benbecula, Scotland (6%); Las Cruces, New Mexico (4%); Woomera, Australia (3%); Conroe, Texas (2%); Huntsville, Alabama (1%); San Nicolas Island, California (1%); Kekaha, Hawaii (1%); and Wallops Island, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed by May 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,440,652 will be obligated at time of award, of which $6,440,652 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, White Sands Detachment, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

CORRECTION: The $379,779,763 contract modification (P00454) to a previously awarded contract (FA8807-10-C-0001) awarded to Raytheon, Aurora, Colorado, on May 21, 2025, was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct date is March 22, 2025.

*Small business

**Service-disabled veteran-owned small business