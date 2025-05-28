Navy

Austal USA LLC, National City, California (N0002425D4212); BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair Inc., San Diego, California (N0002425D4213); General Dynamics-NASSCO, San Diego, California (N0002425D4214); Continental Maritime of San Diego LLC, San Diego, California (N0002425D4215); Fincantieri Marine Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Florida (N0002425D4216); Delphinus Engineering, Inc.,* Newtown Square, Pennsylvania (N0002425D4217); East Coast Repair & Fabrication LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N0002425D4218); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia (N0002425D4219); Pacific Shipyards International LLC ,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N0002425D4220); Southcoast Welding & Manufacturing, LLC ,* Chula Vista, California (N0002425D4221); Standard Inspection Services,* National City, California (N0002425D4222); Propulsion Controls Engineering LLC ,* San Diego, California (N0002425D4223); Bay City Marine, Inc. ,* National City, California (N0002425D4224); Life Cycle Engineering Inc.,* Charleston, South Carolina (N0002425D4225); Integrated Marine Services Inc.,* Chula Vista, California (N0002425D4226); Neal Technical Innovations, LLC ,* Daphne, Alabama (N0002425D4227); AND Q.E.D Systems, Inc. ,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00024254228), are each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contracts utilizing both firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery orders for repair, maintenance, and modernization requirements of Littoral Combat Ships homeported in San Diego, California, with a total combined value not to exceed $2,647,482,126. Each awardee will be awarded $10,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) for an initial funding of $170,000. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. Work will be performed in the San Diego, California, homeport area and is expected to be completed by May 2030. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $170,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively awarded via the SAM.gov website, with 28 offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois, is awarded a $86,215,298 modification (P000022) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001922C0042). This modification procures the necessary hardware and systems engineering technical support, analysis, and studies to install the Department of Navy (DON) Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) system onto Department of Defense aircraft for DON and other customers. Hardware for this procurement includes the following weapon replaceable assemblies: 120 advanced threat warning sensors for the Navy and 22 for the Air Force; three control indicator unit replaceable replacements for the Navy and 27 for the Air Force; 62 DON LAIRCM processor units for the Navy and 26 for the Air Force; 26 guardian laser transmitter assemblies for the Navy; six high capacity cards for the Navy and 68 for the Air Force; 17 smart connector assemblies for the Navy and 23 for the Air Force and 36 battery kits for the Navy and 46 for the Air Force. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (36%); Goleta, California (16%); Longmont, Colorado (10%); Verona, Wisconsin (7%); Ashburn, Virginia (6%); Apopka, Florida (5%); Boulder, Colorado (5%); Salt Lake City, Utah (5%); Blacksburg, Virginia (4%); Carlsbad, California (2%); Tipp City, Ohio (2%); Lewisburg, Tennessee (1%); and Amherst, New York (1%), and is expected to be completed in January 2027. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $62,476,075; fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $10, 258,606; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $40,000; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,429,074; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,273,091; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,607,892; and Navy working capital funds in the amount of $4,130,558, will be obligated at the time of award, $4,607,892 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

National Security Innovations Inc.,* Natick, Massachusetts, is awarded a $64,714,214 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-with-no-fee pricing for research and support services for the Strategic Multilayer Assessment (SMA) program. SMA is a Department of Defense initiative designed to provide decision-makers with a deeper understanding of complex global challenges garnering input from a variety of fields to analyze problems and develop potential solutions. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. (30%), and additional locations nationally and internationally. Work is expected to be completed in May 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued utilizing operations and maintenance and research, development, test and evaluation funds. This contract was awarded as a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a) (1). Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-25-D-0012).

Solute Inc., San Diego, California, is awarded a $41,382,793 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-with-no-fee pricing to provide engineering support for Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services, including technical and programmatic services for networking, communications, and computer systems, as well as certification and information assurance for current operations, planned upgrades and new developments. This three-year contract includes two, two-year option periods which, if exercised would bring the overall potential value of this contract to an estimated $102,557,997. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (76%); Pearl City, Hawaii (4%); Washington D.C. (3%); Charleston, South Carolina (3%); Norfolk, Virginia (4%); Yokosuka, Japan (4%); Santa Rita, Guam (2%); Manama, Bahrain (2%); and Naples, Italy (2%). Work is expected to be completed by May 2032. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders and will be issued using other procurement (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); shipbuilding construction (Navy), and Navy Working Capital Funds. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command E-Commerce Central website, with two offers received. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-25-D-0029).

Raytheon Technologies, Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded an $18,376,198 order (N0001925F0046) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This order provides non-recurring engineering in support of providing a comprehensive and cost-effective redesign of the Tomahawk Fin Controller Electronics Unit Circuit Card Assemblies, as well as addressing parts obsolescence for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (51%); and Vergennes, Vermont (49%), and is expected to be completed in August 2028. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,277,690 and foreign military sales customer funds in the amount of $9,098,508 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., El Segundo, California, is being awarded $8,333,247 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-25-F-TQ16) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-23-G-TQ for the procurement of 50 rudders in support of the F/A-18 aircraft. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and work is expected to be completed by December 2027. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $8,333,247 will be obligated at time of award and the funds do not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), with one offer received. NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-25-F-TQ16).

Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $214,364,537 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for the recapitalization of the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) into the M270A2 configuration. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; Camden, Arkansas; and New Boston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2030. Fiscal 2025 missile procurement, Army funds; fiscal 2025 Foreign Military Sales (Finland) funds; and fiscal 2024 cooperative partner (United Kingdom and Italy) funds in the amount of $214,364,537, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-25-C-0007).

Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, California, was awarded a $169,433,270 firm-fixed-price contract for design and construction of a new ammonium nitrate solution tank farm facility at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Kingsport, Tennessee, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2029. Fiscal 2025 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $169,433,270 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-25-C-4007).

Laboratory Corp. of America, Burlington, North Carolina, was awarded a $117,029,021 modification ( P00011) to contract W81K04-21-D-0001 for clinical reference laboratory testing services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., San Jose, California, was awarded a $10,338,951 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for M2A4 and M7A4 fan speed controller and tachometer solutions. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in San Jose, California, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2026. Fiscal 2024 procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles, Army funds in the amount of $10,338,951 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-C-0072).

Defense Logistics Agency

Travis Association for the Blind,** Austin, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $21,667,500 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for trouser belts. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is May 22, 2030. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-B008).

Monument Chemical Houston LLC,* Houston, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $18,348,680 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for JP-10 and PF-1 propellants. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is June 15, 2030. Using customers are Air Force and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriations is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas (SPE601-25-D-1507).

Air Force

Data Link Solutions LLC, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $15,773,372 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, requirements contract for the multifunctional information distribution system low volume terminal and Block Upgrade 2 repairs. The contract provides for repair services for current configuration line and shop replaceable units to ensure terminal-to-terminal interoperability between MIDS and Link-16 terminal platform variants. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Wayne, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by May 22, 2028. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8539-25-D-0001).

*Small business

**Mandatory source