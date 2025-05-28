Headlines — May 28

News

Warren presses Hegseth about fluoridation’s impact on readiness

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has sent a letter pressing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for answers about how potentially ending fluoride use in drinking water, as recently championed by the Trump administration’s health care chief, could undermine military readiness.

Pentagon approves 1,100 more troops for southern border mission

The Defense Department has approved 1,115 more active duty troops to deploy to the U.S. southwestern border, adding to the military’s increased role in supporting immigration control under the second Trump administration.

Allvin: Air Force owns more tech on F-47, dodging F-35 mistake

The Air Force’s acquisition strategy shift on the F-47 sixth-generation fighter will give the service greater ownership of the jet’s technology and allow quicker and easier future upgrades, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin said Tuesday.

Private plane crashes into San Diego military housing neighborhood

A private jet crashed into a neighborhood of U.S. Navy-owned housing in San Diego during foggy weather early Thursday, igniting cars and homes and killing two people while injuring multiple others, authorities said.

Agreement ensures access to UK-US base on Diego Garcia for next century

The U.K. and the U.S. will continue to enjoy access to the ports, airfield, and workshops at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean for at least another century, under a deal inked between the U.K. and Mauritius May 22.

Air Force

Major new Air Force training center in Alaska will help boost defense of North America

Work will start this summer on a Pentagon “mega-project” in Alaska intended to boost the Air Force’s training capability to defend North America.

World’s most secretive 737 just made a very rare appearance

RAT55, U.S. Air Force Materiel Command’s extremely shy NT-43A/737-200 converted into a grotesquely modified radar cross-section measurement platform just flew across the country for an unknown reason. During its trip, it made two stops, one in Arkansas and one in Texas, the latter offering very rare close-up views of Earth’s most fascinating 737 going about its business.

B-52s kick off bomber deployment to Spain

B-52H Stratofortress bombers have arrived in Spain to kick off a new European deployment as the Air Force looks to make its nuclear-armed fleets more flexible.

‘SEEEYUH’ Huey: Air Force prepares to phase out UH-1N helicopters at Tokyo hub

The distinctive “whomp, whomp” of UH-1N Huey helicopters is set to fade from the skies over western Tokyo as the Air Force prepares to retire the aircraft after more than six decades of service.