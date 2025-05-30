Air Force

Pond Constructors, Peachtree Corners, Georgia, was awarded a $2,500,000,000 ceiling indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract for Department of Defense fuels infrastructure maintenance, repair, and construction. This contract provides for construction of new, additions to, repairs, or upgrades of Department of Defense petroleum, oil, and/or lubricant facilities or infrastructure, fuel facility-related utilities, and physical requirements within the fuel yard and a small amount of recurring maintenance to fuel infrastructure. Work will be performed at various federal installations worldwide as cited in each individual delivery or task order and is expected to be completed by March 25, 2035. This contract was a competitive acquisition and 23 proposals were received. Fiscal 2025 Defense Logistics Agency working capital reimbursable funds in the amount of $3,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The 772nd Enterprise Strategic Sourcing, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8903-25-D-0071).

CYE Enterprises Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (FA4830-25-D-0004); Vet Con Souza, Farmersville, California (FA4830-25-D-0005); Pyramid Contracting LLC, Irmo, South Carolina (FA4830-25-D-0006); MSAB LLC, Perry, Georgia (FA483025-D-0007); GQS-SAC JV LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, (FA4830-25-D-0008); Standard Contractors Inc., Valdosta, Georgia (FA4830-25-D0009); Coho Construction Management LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (FA4830-25-D-0010); MULE Engineering Inc., Winter Garden, Florida (FA4830-25-D-0011); and Benecorp Inc., Gulfport, Mississippi (FA4830-25-D-0012), were awarded a maximum $150,000,000 firm-fixed-price, multiple award, construction, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for multi-discipline construction task orders that may include a broad range of design-build, bid-build projects for maintenance, repair, and minor construction. Work will be performed at Moody Air Force Base, Grand Bay Range, Grassy Pond, Spence Field, and Valdosta Regional Airport, Georgia; and Avon Park Range, Florida, and is expected to be completed by May 27, 2032. These contracts were competitive acquisitions and 40 offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $250 are being obligated at time of award. The 23rd Contracting Squadron, Moody AFB, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. Poway, California, was awarded a $99,292,613 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hybrid-electric propulsion ducted fan next-generation intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance/strike unmanned aerial systems (GHOST). This contract provides for the advancement of the hybrid-electric ducted fan next-generation intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance/strike unmanned aerial systems to provide capabilities across a spectrum of contested environments. Work will be performed at Poway, California, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 26, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and appropriations funds in the amount of $26,867,479 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2931-25-C-B035).

Navy

Andromeda Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $69,110,575 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide enterprise-level reliability centered maintenance (RCM) analysis support services. The RCM will include an analysis of aircraft engines, weapons, aircrew escape systems, avionics, and electrical systems, support equipment, and depot plant equipment. RCM includes condition-based maintenance plus and integrated maintenance concept and plan support. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (82%); Lakehurst, New Jersey (2%); Orlando, Florida (2%); China Lake, California (2%); and Point Mugu, California (2%), and is expected to be completed in June 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured with one offer received. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N6852025D0001).

Web Business Solutions Inc., Fredericksburg, Virginia, is being awarded a $49,730,618 firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursement (travel only), indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for training and education services in the areas of wargaming in support of the Marine Corps University. The contract ordering period is from May 27, 2025, to May 26, 2030. This contract requires multiple performance locations across the Marine Corps University Campuses. The majority of the work will be done at the Marine Corps University facilities in Quantico, Virginia. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $631,692 will be obligated at the time of award for task order one and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subsequent task orders will utilize fiscal year operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds available at time of task order award. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with nine proposals received. The Marine Corps Installations National Capital Region-Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M00264-25-D-0003).

Alpha Marine Services LLC, Cut Off, Louisiana (N3220525C4019), is awarded a $14,619,710 firm-fixed-price contract for a time charter of seven continuously time-chartered tractor-like, U.S. flagged, and Jones Act compliant tugs; three in Kings Bay, Georgia, and three in Mayport, Florida. Additionally, this charter will include a one continuously time-chartered tractor-like tug that will operate out of Mayport, Florida; or Kings Bay, Georgia, to support movements requiring four tugs. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three one-year option periods, and a fourth 11-month option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $78,725,409. The contract will be performed in Kings Bay, Georgia; and Mayport, Florida. The contract is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by May 2030. The base period is incrementally funded. Upon award, working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $1,241,674 are added at award, supporting 31 days of charter hire. The remaining $13,378,036 will be added when funds become available. This contract was competitively procured as full and open competition with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and one offer was received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4019).

Alpha Marine Services LLC, Cut Off, Louisiana, is awarded an $11,436,180 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4021), for time charter of six continuously time-chartered U.S. flagged, and Jones Act compliant tugs in San Diego, California, to provide harbor support services and ship handling. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three one-year option periods, and a fourth 11-month option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $62,581,890. The contract will be performed in San Diego, California. The contract is expected to be completed if all options are exercised by June 2030. The Base Period is incrementally funded. Upon award, working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $1,911,252 is added at award, supporting 61 days of charter hire. The remaining $9,524,928 will be added when funds become available. This contract was competitively procured as full and open competition with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and one offer was received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4021).

Offshore Aviation Group LLC, Piney Point, Maryland, is awarded a $8,614,170 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements (N3220525C4027), for a time charter of one U.S. flag, Jones Act vessel used primarily for training purposes, more specifically, to launch and recover SEAL Delivery Vehicles, and their supporting surface safety boats, and Navy Divers. This contract includes a 180-day base period with one 180-day option period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $16,117,139. The contract will be performed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, with expectation of additional worldwide possibilities, and it is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by May 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $9,417,619 are obligated for fiscal 2025, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured as a total small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and three offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4027).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is being awarded a $7,967,764 cost-plus-fixed-fee term contract modification under contract (N00030-22-C-6007), for technical engineering and integrated facilities acquisition and engineering services in support of the nuclear-armed, Sea-Launched Cruise Missile Program. Work will be performed from June 1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2026. Work will be performed in Bangor, Washington (50%); Washington, D.C. (30%); Kings Bay, Georgia (19%); and Rockville, Maryland (1%). Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,967,764 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action is being awarded on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Army

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, Louisiana, was awarded a $14,403,000 firm-fixed-price contract for one fully crewed and equipped cutterhead dredge. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in New Orleans, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Aug 25, 2025. Fiscal 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,403,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-25-C-0016).

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, was awarded a $12,500,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for mission support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Irwin, California, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-25-C-0012).

Defense Logistics Agency

National Industries for the Blind,** Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $8,815,000 modification (P00014) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-B112) with four one-year option periods for physical fitness uniform pants. This is an indefinite-delivery contract. Locations of performance are North Carolina and Tennessee, with a June 9, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Blind Industries and Services of Maryland,** Baltimore, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $8,010,200 modification (P00005) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-24-D-B018) with four one-year option periods for physical training gear jackets. This is an indefinite-delivery contract. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a June 9, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military services are Air Force and Space Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-B018).

*Small business

**Mandatory source