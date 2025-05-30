Headlines — May 30

News

Hegseth orders immediate changes to troops’ household goods program

With peak military moving season in full swing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered immediate changes to the system that moves troops’ household goods, in light of “recent deficiencies” in the performance of the new Global Household Goods Contract, according to a Pentagon memo.

Pentagon lost contact with Army helo that caused DC jet diversions

Military air traffic controllers lost contact with an Army helicopter for about 20 seconds as it neared the Pentagon on the flight that caused two commercial jets to abort their landings this month at a Washington airport, the Army told The Associated Press on Friday.

World War II bomber crash left 11 dead. Four are finally coming home.

As the World War II bomber Heaven Can Wait was hit by enemy fire off the Pacific island of New Guinea on March 11, 1944, the co-pilot managed a final salute to flyers in an adjacent plane before crashing into the water.

US spent $6B in the past 3 years to recruit and retain troops

The U.S. military spent more than $6 billion over the past three years to recruit and retain service members, in what has been a growing campaign to counter enlistment shortfalls.

Monthly pay bump coming for Army paratroopers, Hegseth says

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a financial boost for U.S. Army paratroopers during a May 22 address at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Air Force

F-15E spotted packing big laser-guided rocket arsenal ideal for drone hunting

A picture has emerged showing a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle loaded with at least three seven-shot 70mm rocket pods under its left wing. If the jet had three more pods on the right side, this would amount to a whopping 42 rockets, which could be carried together with eight traditional air-to-air missiles.

Body of missing airman recovered from New Mexico lake

The body of a U.S. Air Force member was recovered from a lake in southern New Mexico on Monday, two days after the airman assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base went missing at the popular recreation spot, military authorities said.

Deptula, Chilton earn Historical Foundation honor

The Air Force Historical Foundation honored a pair of storied Airmen with lifetime achievement awards at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center May 22.

F-35C jets join carrier-landing drills as USS George Washington preps for patrol

U.S. Navy pilots are preparing for the USS George Washington’s inaugural patrol from its new homeport in Japan, conducting carrier-landing drills that, for the first time, include F-35C Lightning IIs on this historic island.

Space Force

Raytheon secures $380M contract extension for GPS ground control system

The U.S. Space Force awarded Raytheon a $379.7 million contract extension to continue development of the long-delayed Next Generation Operational Control System (OCX), a critical software upgrade for the Global Positioning System (GPS) infrastructure now more than eight years behind schedule.



Defense

With Iveco Defence up for sale, Italy may lose a key military supplier

Prospective buyers are lining up to acquire Iveco Defence Vehicles – Italy’s biggest military vehicle maker – and the Italian government may struggle to stop it being sold overseas, a source has told Defense News.

UAE industrial trade show highlights defense localization push

The 2025 “Make it in the Emirates” industrial trade show this week was primarily a commercial affair, but saw a number of defense agreements signed meant to bring more defense systems manufacturing to the United Arab Emirates.

Maintenance costs will spike as militaries add advanced planes: Report

The costs of maintaining, repairing and overhauling military aircraft is likely to spike worldwide in years to come as advanced planes make up a growing portion of fleets, according to a new study from consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

New jet trainer in the cards as Japan seeks training fleet refresh

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) is in the process of recapitalizing its training aircraft fleet as it seeks to produce pilots for next generation combat aircraft.

MITRE: ‘We still have work to do’ to attract new defense contractors

Small and medium businesses are still skeptical of defense work despite years of effort and a raft of legislation aimed at accelerating acquisition and breaking down barriers for new entrants—though that perception is slowly improving, according to a new industry survey.

Veterans

Injured near Gaza, dead at VA: A soldier’s mother searches for answers

Just days before Sgt. Quandarius Stanley died in his Veterans Affairs hospital bed, his mother saw a glimmer of recovery.