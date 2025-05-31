Burning of a piano marks aviators’ final sendoff

by Bob Alvis

special to Aerotech

It’s been a rough week with the loss of a well-liked acrobatic pilot Rob Holland. The many tributes from all sorts of aviation groups and outlets shows just how much he was liked and will be missed.

In reading many of the tributes, a couple of them recalled the tradition of burning a piano, and it got me thinking about when I was stationed at George Air Force Base, Calif. A pilot had lost his life and an empty field hosted an old piano set on fire at dusk, and a bunch of fellow airmen paid tribute to the pilot until the flames finally died out.

Looking back at history, many resources attempt to explain the tradition’s origin. We can pretty well say it was born in the Royal Air Force between World War I and World War II, and that the stories covered everything from the hatred of piano lessons to the last flight of a beloved aviator who was an accomplished piano player. The answer of the tradition’s beginning could very well be rooted in these two stories but with the passing of time, history can become a bit foggy.

One thing we do know is that the tradition carried on after World War II and even today is a way to pay homage to a fallen aviator. In World War II, with the Yanks and the Brits serving from airfields all over England, we must believe that the Yanks witnessed the RAF tradition and felt it had profound meaning and was a worthy way to send off a fallen pilots spirit.

In 2015, at Seymour Johnson United States Air Force base in North Carolina, a piano was rolled in front of a hanger and set on fire, pilots and aircrews gathered around, and the tradition played out to honor the lives lost from the RAF in the Battle of Britain in World War II.

The example above shows that the tradition has grown and become a part of our own Air Force traditions, and made its way into the private aviation world as a way to say goodbye.

Taking it all in, I can see why the tradition has grown to be so symbolic of the lost soul and those left behind. Like flight, the piano’s music can only be revealed when a man or a woman takes control of the art form, and their skills and personality make it a thing of beauty and a reflection of who they are.

A pilot, making music in the air with his or her ability to fly a plane with the skills of a master pianist, is the defining definition of who they are. When the end comes, so does the ability to make that art and give it the opportunity to carry on, as the two instruments of their artwork slowly burn away leaving only silence and the memories of who they were.

Yes, it’s a sad and solemn sendoff but it’s also a celebration of their spirit and who they were. Many times at these events there is no singing, music, or sound except the burning fire. Extinguishing the fire reflects the last sound of an aviator’s engine flying off into the sunset for the last time.

We have many traditions in our world of service and aviation. In the inherently dangerous world of flying the majority understand the risk but also understand the traditions that help us cope with the loss.

No matter how the tradition started, the only thing that matters in today’s world is that now we have a tradition that will bring value to lives well lived, in the pursuit of the true joy they found, making their own special brand of music in the skies.

The burning of a piano, more than just an act, it’s the perfect send off and a spiritual way to say goodbye to a fallen airman.

Peace my friends and until next time, Bob out …