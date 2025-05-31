Pilot Officer Edward Horace Childs, RAF WWII, son of Lancaster’s War Eagle Field Polaris Flight Academy

by Bob Alvis

special to Aerotech News

Over the last few weeks, the subject of the Royal Air Force in World War II has come up as we learned the last surviving member of the RAF to fly in the Battle of Britain had died.

This past weekend I was working the California Capital Airshow and I was working with two famous aircraft that became legendary during the war years in Britain — the Supermarine Spitfire and a very rare Mosquito.

With that history surrounding me and being constant, I found it interesting when I got home a message from a young lady from England would be waiting for me. She had seen and read some of my posts I wrote on War Eagle Field/Polaris Flight Academy in Lancaster, Calif., where I live.

Lucy Childs was her name, and she shared her family’s history because all my research and storytelling had a very close connection to her great uncle’s participation in World War II. My stories of life for the contingent of RAF pilots who trained at our Lancaster field hit home, since her relative was stationed here.

I was always fascinated by the journey of those British cadets who came from England. They had to cross the Atlantic by ship to Canada, and then by train from the east coast of Canada all the way to Los Angeles, Calif.

Back in those days the trip must have felt like an eternity, and when Lucy shared some photos from his trips it really opened my eyes to just how long a trip it was.

Looking at the camaraderie of those soldiers, those trips must have created a real bonding. Leaving their families in England to face the horrors of war and living conditions of a nation reduced to very slim rations, must have been a constant worry in their minds; they pretty much had to rely on each other to keep their spirits up.

Once at War Eagle Field, few thoughts of home came up. The rigors of pilot training took up every minute of their days. The weekends and what leave they were allotted, was spent down in Hollywood and Los Angeles before they were back to the grind of pilot training in the desert.

When Lucy reached out to me this past week about her great uncle, I felt it was for a reason I just needed to embrace. The many times I walked around the old airfield researching and discovering, I know I was walking in the footsteps of hundreds of aviators and many of them shared similar stories to her uncle’s.

We always hope for a good outcome for those we honor and reflect on, but when I started to look into Ted’s wartime record, I found out it all came to an abrupt end on a January night in 1944 near Berlin, when a German night fighter targeted his Lancaster Bomber and sent it crashing to the ground.

After all the preparations for war and the pilot training, the cruel reality of air combat in World War II came to an end. Now all that was left of this one pilot officer’s life were the stories and remembrances he pinned and shared in his photo album, and his war record I’m sure he was looking forward to sharing with his family for many years after the war.

Looking at a photo of his headstone and wanting to visit it in person, I wish a conversation was possible. I could ask about those footsteps he walked at the old training base and all the other adventures an Airman from halfway around the world would like to share.

This is where Lucy has now stepped in and helped fill this void in my understanding of those RAF pilots of yesteryear, and at least it gives us an opportunity to give thanks to her family who gave of their own blood in defense of freedom in World War II.

I hope and pray future generations will also take the time to remember our fallen heroes from around the world and never forget that wherever they came from, we all share our time on earth here together and some are willing to give their all for the betterment of mankind.

Until next time, Bob out . . .