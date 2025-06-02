Air Force

Lockheed Martin, Littleton, Colorado, has been awarded a $509,759,501 modification (P00181) to a previously awarded contract (FA8807‐18‐C‐0009) for Global Positioning System III Follow-On Space Vehicles 21 and 22. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $4,102,235,382. Work will be performed at Littleton, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by November 2031. Fiscal 2025 missile procurement funds in the amount of $55,035,868 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles, California, is the contracting activity.

Able Aerospace Service Inc., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $10,553,162 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for UH-1N helicopter maintenance. This contract provides repair and overhaul services for the UH-1N helicopter’s main rotor hub assembly. Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, and is expected to be complete by May 27, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two responsive offers were received. No funds will be obligated at the time of award as funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8524-25-D-0004)

Army

BAE Systems and Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $79,588,804 modification (P00080) to contract W912DY-22-F-0105 for operations, maintenance, and management services for the Department of Defense Supercomputing Resource Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 17, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity.

HydroGeologic Inc.,* Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 27, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska is the contracting activity. (W9128F-25-D-0009).

Inland Dredging Co. LLC, Dyersburg, Tennessee, was awarded a $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for rental of a 24-inch cutterhead dredge with operator. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 28, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-25-D-0043).

Luhr Crosby LLC, Columbia, Illinois, was awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for stone repairs to revetments and dikes. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W912EE-25-D-A003).

Federal Constructors Inc., * Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was awarded an $8,871,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the renovation of Building 1040 at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $8,871,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (W50S8T-25-C-A011).

Allium US Holding LLC, Denver, Colorado, was awarded an $8,729,843 modification (P00002) to contract W519TC-24-C-0022 for subscription services for standards and specifications information. Work will be performed in Denver, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of May 28, 2027. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds, and fiscal 2024 and 2025 Army working capital funds in the amount of $8,729,843 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $49,706,208 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-2106) for supplemental work on the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Refueling Complex Overhaul. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded an $8,641,351 cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-2451) for LPDs 28, 29, and 30 fitting out availabilities and post shakedown availabilities. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,108,501 (88%); and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) in the amount of $796,160 (12%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Triman Industries, Morristown, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $10,830,519 firm-fixed-price, definite-quantity contract for transformer rectifier assemblies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The delivery order end date is April 14, 2028. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4A7-25-C-0100).

*Small business