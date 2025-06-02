Headlines — June 2

News

USS Truman conducted largest airstrike in Navy history, official says

The U.S. Navy’s Carrier Air Wing 1 engaged in the largest maritime strike in Navy aviation history in terms of bomb tonnage earlier this year, a defense official confirmed to Military Times.

Navy fires admiral in charge of unmanned systems office after investigation

Navy Rear Adm. Kevin Smith has been fired as the program executive officer for unmanned and small vessels “due to a loss of confidence based on a complaint substantiated by an Office of the Naval Inspector General investigation,” service officials announced on Tuesday.

Pentagon leaders name new senior enlisted adviser

Defense Department officials on Tuesday announced plans to replace the military’s top senior enlisted adviser, marking the latest leadership shake-up at the Pentagon.

Medal of Honor upgrade for Vietnam-era Recon Marine part of new bill

A bill recently introduced in Congress would upgrade a Silver Star Medal to a Medal of Honor for a recon Marine who fought through severe injuries while under attack on a mission in the jungles of Vietnam in 1967.

Navy details new separation policy for sailors with gender dysphoria

Active-duty sailors diagnosed or displaying symptoms of gender dysphoria must leave the service by June 6 or they will be involuntarily separated, according to a policy released last week from the Navy.

Air Force

Airmen hold first training sortie for new electronic attack plane

Airmen this month conducted the first mission training sortie for the new EA-37B Compass Call, a milestone for the adoption of the Air Force’s new electronic attack aircraft.

Hermeus notches first flight of Quarterhorse high-speed aircraft

Hermeus, a venture capital-backed firm building high-speed aircraft, flew its Quarterhorse vehicle for the first time last week at Edwards Air Force Base in California, the company said.

Body of missing airman recovered from lake in New Mexico

The body of a U.S. Air Force member was recovered from a lake in southern New Mexico on Monday, two days after the airman assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base went missing at the popular recreation spot, military authorities said.

Jennifer Orozco named acting Air Force CIO

Department of the Air Force Deputy Chief Information Officer Jennifer Orozco will serve as acting CIO while leadership searches for a permanent replacement for the role, an official told DefenseScoop.

Bombers, fighters unite in rare 7-plane flyover

Spectators got a never-before-seen treat May 24 when representatives of the entire Air Force bomber fleet and most of its fighter inventory flew over the Hyundai Air and Sea Show in Miami, Fla., to mark the start of Memorial Day weekend.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Space Force

After delays, hundreds of full-time Air Force reservists preparing to transfer to Space Force

After delays, hundreds of full-time Air Force reservists are preparing to join the Space Force this year, while the plan for their part-time colleagues is still in the works.

Defense

Israeli defense firms lament a chill from erstwhile client Philippines

Israeli defense companies have begun questioning their government about a chill in relations with the Philippines, as officials in Manila appear to be turning away from a longtime supplier of defense equipment.

GCAP systems partners expect contract by year’s end

The Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) being pursued by the UK, Japan and Italy to develop a sixth-generation fighter by 2035 appears poised for a major step forward, with executives telling Breaking Defense they expect an initial contract award for subsystems by the end of the year.

Uncertainty over AN/TPY-6 Guam missile defense radar emerges

In January, the U.S. military moved to halt work on the new AN/TPY-6 radar, one of seven key elements of the huge new air and missile defense architecture taking shape on Guam, and its current status is now unclear.

Axil’s hearing protection, enhancement give users a range of options

A hearing protection company offers a host of products designed to help users speak and hear clearly even in extreme noise environments.

Missile Defense Agency preps $151B contract vehicle for Golden Dome

The Missile Defense Agency will kick off the acquisition of the Golden Dome missile shield with a 10-year, $151 billion multiple-award contract, according to agency documents posted last week.

ExoTerra delivers 21 propulsion modules for SDA satellites

Colorado-based ExoTerra Resources has supplied York Space Systems with 21 propulsion modules for the Space Development Agency (SDA) Transport Layer.

Jet-engine maker Pratt & Whitney’s machinists approve new contract, end strike

Connecticut-based machinists at jet-engine maker Pratt and Whitney voted Tuesday to approve a new contract, an endorsement that ended their three-week strike.

Malaysia to receive 28 helicopters in deal with Leonardo

Malaysia is set to undertake one of its most extensive helicopter fleet overhauls in recent history, following the launch of a major programme between defence giant Leonardo and Malaysian aviation company Weststar.

Veterans

Daughter finds army vet mother dead in homeless camp. Was it overdose or death?

The daughters of a U.S. Army veteran whose body was found in a homeless encampment on the edge of downtown are raising concerns about the Los Angeles Police Department’s handling of their mother’s case.