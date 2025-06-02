Trilateral E-7A agreement marks new milestone with KC-46 certification

In a historic first, the U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force collaborated to rapidly improve global combat capability while gathering critical test data for future acquisition of the E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft.

This milestone certifies KC-46A Pegasus air-to-air refueling of the RAAF’s E-7A Wedgetail, while streamlining USAF and RAF E-7 Wedgetail certification efforts. The efforts are part of a broader vision of trilateral collaboration that identifies enhanced operational output through mutual support, shared resources, and commonality, ultimately achieving greater operational reliability through efficiencies of scale.

The testing occurred here under the 418th Flight Test Squadron, Global Reach Combined Test Force. Test teams brought together a deployed RAAF E-7A Wedgetail and a KC-46A Pegasus, marking the tanker’s first aerial refueling receiver certification for a unique foreign aircraft type. The RAAF E-7A’s ability to receive fuel from the USAF KC-46 fleet increases Australia’s combat reach by providing options beyond the traditional KC-135 Stratotanker and RAAF KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport.

While this enhanced combat capability will immediately benefit the Pacific theater, the unique partnership forged during this testing will also pay dividends as both the USAF and RAF field their own E-7 Wedgetails in the coming years.

“The RAAF is the original operator of the E-7A aircraft,” said Squadron Leader Owen Hamilton, flight commander, Aircraft Research and Development Unit. “We have already tested and overcome many early challenges typical of a new platform. This unique knowledge allows us to guide our allies in the U.K. and U.S. to field their own E-7A Wedgetail capability faster.”

Bringing three nations together for testing presented challenges, including understanding the required processes for secure data sharing between the KC-46 and E-7A, two platforms that had never interfaced. Boeing, the mission partner and KC-46 program office, assisted the 418th FLTS with breaking down these barriers.

“Sharing data and understanding how to dissect and utilize the information is just as important as the actual test certification,” said Maj. Matthew Daughtery, global reach test pilot, 418th FLTS. “There are no benchmarks or precedents for aligning these systems. The USAF and RAAF use different rules and nomenclatures. A key part of developmental testing is to find a path to success. Where there’s a will, there’s a way!”

An RAF representative also participated in the testing, as the RAF will soon operate a variant of the E-7 Wedgetail. This hands-on experience provided critical early exposure as they begin their own flight test campaign.

“This test event reflects the joint collaboration and interoperability between our three nations,” said Squadron Leader Angus Lilly, RAF test pilot. “We will soon begin flight testing our own E-7A aircraft, and this early collaboration will help us field our capability more efficiently.”

The robust testing over the Mojave Desert signals a new era in networked airborne early warning and control capability. Lessons learned are already informing future test planning as the RAF and USAF prepare to transition to E-7 Wedgetail operations.

Further, the KC-46 now has a data baseline for certifying unique foreign aircraft, a shining example of testing efficiency.

“The U.S. is demonstrating the impact of our trilateral engagement through this testing, with the ultimate goal of full interoperability for global defense,” said Michael Baker, E-7A chief of developmental test for the USAF. “E-7A interoperability will allow joint forces to focus on the fight, not on aircraft ownership. This also lays a path for future cooperation to enhance the E-7A for the future.”The USAF expects to start testing its first E-7A later this decade.