News

City of Palmdale holds Memorial Day ceremony to close out Field of Honor

by Adrienne King Aerotech News - Edwards AFB
Members of the community stand while the presentation of the colors by the Antelope Young Marines and the Lancaster Baptist Church Choir sing the national anthem at the City of Palmdale’s Field of Honor during the Memorial Day Ceremony on May 26, 2025. (Photographs by Adrienne King)

PALMDALE, Calif. — With 1,000 flags blowing in the wind, several hundred people gathered at Pelona Vista Park on Memorial Day to honor fallen service members during the City of Palmdale’s closing ceremony for the Field of Honor.

Cadets from the William J. “Pete” Knight High School Air Force Junior ROTC conducted the POW/MIA Table of Honor Ceremony, paying tribute to prisoners of war and those missing in action at the City of Palmdale’s Field of Honor during the Memorial Day Ceremony on May 26, 2025.

Mayor Richard Loa served as master of ceremonies for the solemn event. Dignitaries in attendance included Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt, Councilmember Eric Ohlsen, Assemblymember Juan Carrillo, and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, who spoke on the importance of remembering those who gave their lives in service to the nation.

The ceremony featured a presentation of the colors by the Antelope Young Marines and a performance of the national anthem by the Lancaster Baptist Church Choir. During the anthem, the four-plane Salute Flight Formation Flying Team soared overhead in a Missing Man Formation, honoring fallen military personnel.

As the planes flew over, Loa remarked, “Those pilots flying have the honor of representing the legacy of every service member who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Cadets from the William J. “Pete” Knight High School Air Force Junior ROTC conducted the POW/MIA Table of Honor Ceremony, paying tribute to prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Ohlsen presented the 2025 Tom Hilzendeger Veteran of the Year award to Jeff Collins, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served from 1982 to 1986 as a communications and navigation technician for C-130 aircraft. Collins now serves as commander of American Legion Post 348 and leads monthly tours at the Antelope Valley Rural Museum for veterans and their families.

The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun rifle salute performed by representatives from VFW Post 3552 and the playing of Taps by a member of the 412th Force Support Squadron from Edwards Air Force Base.

The Field of Honor featured a sea of American flags, each dedicated to a military service member, first responder, or public safety professional. Proceeds from flag sales will benefit local veterans’ organizations, including American Legion Post 348, Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets, Point Man AV, VFW Post 3000, VFW Post 3552, Vets4Veterans, and the AV Boots on the Ground Alliance.

During the national anthem, the four-plane Salute Flight Formation Flying Team soared overhead in a Missing Man Formation, honoring fallen military personnel at the City of Palmdale’s Field of Honor during the Memorial Day Ceremony on May 26, 2025.
A powerful display of patriotism — 1,000 flags blow in the wind during the City of Palmdale’s closing ceremony for the Field of Honor, held on Memorial Day at Pelona Vista Park.
Members of the community stroll through the City of Palmdale Field of Honor during the Memorial Day Ceremony on May 26, 2025.
The Lancaster Baptist Choir performs the National Anthem during the City of Palmdale Field of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony on May 26, 2025.
2025 Tom Hilzendeger Veteran of the Year Jeff Collins speaks during the City of Palmdale Field of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony on May 26, 2025. Collins, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serves as commander of American Legion Post 348 and leads monthly tours at the Antelope Valley Rural Museum for veterans and their families.
