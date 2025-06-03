Former USAF Plant 42 air traffic control tower removed by Aerotech News • June 3, 2025 5:46 pm - Updated June 2, 2025 5:49 pm Workers cut the exterior of the former air traffic control tower before demolition at USAF Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, April 29, 2025. Removing excess infrastructure is a critical milestone in reducing waste and improving airfield safety. The tower, originally opened in 1958, was recently replaced by a modern and taller tower that allows safer operations at the production flight test facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Healy) Workers pull a former air traffic control tower off its foundation as part of a demolition at USAF Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, April 29, 2025. Removing excess infrastructure is a critical milestone in reducing waste and improving airfield safety. The tower, originally opened in 1958, was recently replaced by a modern and taller tower that allows safer operations at the production flight test facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Healy) A worker watches as a former air traffic control tower is pulled off its foundation as part of a demolition at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, April 29, 2025. Removing excess infrastructure is a critical milestone in reducing waste and improving airfield safety. The tower, originally opened in 1958, was recently replaced by a modern and taller tower that allows safer operations at the production flight test facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Healy)