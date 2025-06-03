aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
News

Former USAF Plant 42 air traffic control tower removed

by Aerotech News
Workers cut the exterior of the former air traffic control tower before demolition at USAF Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, April 29, 2025. Removing excess infrastructure is a critical milestone in reducing waste and improving airfield safety. The tower, originally opened in 1958, was recently replaced by a modern and taller tower that allows safer operations at the production flight test facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Healy)
Workers pull a former air traffic control tower off its foundation as part of a demolition at USAF Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, April 29, 2025. Removing excess infrastructure is a critical milestone in reducing waste and improving airfield safety. The tower, originally opened in 1958, was recently replaced by a modern and taller tower that allows safer operations at the production flight test facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Healy)
A worker watches as a former air traffic control tower is pulled off its foundation as part of a demolition at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, April 29, 2025. Removing excess infrastructure is a critical milestone in reducing waste and improving airfield safety. The tower, originally opened in 1958, was recently replaced by a modern and taller tower that allows safer operations at the production flight test facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Healy)

