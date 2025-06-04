Navy

Deloitte & Touche LLP, Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded an $81,055,361 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00189-25-D-0010) in support of Naval Information Forces to provide Navy enterprise management and technical support services. The contract will include a five-year ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value of the contract to $90,000,000. Work will be completed by Aug. 2, 2030; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by Feb. 2, 2031. Work will be performed in Suffolk, Virginia (90%); and Arlington, Virginia (10%). Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds (Navy) funds in the contract’s minimum amount of $500,000 will be obligated at time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subsequent task orders under the resultant contract will be funded with appropriate fiscal year operations and maintenance (Navy) funds. The requirement was competitively procured through the sam.gov website as an unrestricted, competitive procurement with 11 offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Fleet Directorate, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-25-D-0010).

Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc., Kansas City, Missouri, was awarded a $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering (A-E) contract for electrical and mechanical engineering services. This contract provides for A-E design and engineering services required for a design support contract. Work will be performed at various military installations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of operations, to include California (87%), Arizona (5%), Nevada (5%), Colorado (1%), New Mexico (1%), and Utah (1%), and is expected to be completed by May 2030. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and option period, is $50,000,000. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with 10 offers received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-25-D-2713).

Helber Hastert & Fee Planners Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $49,500,000 indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract for multi-discipline architectural-engineering projects primarily in the Pacific and Indian Ocean areas. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), Pacific area of responsibility including, but not limited to the installations and bases belonging to: Hawaii (25%), Guam (20%), Japan (20%), Philippines (10%), Australia (10%), Micronesia (10%), Korea (3%), Singapore (1%), and Diego Garcia (1%), with an expected completion date of May 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) in the amount of $10,000 are obligated for the minimum guarantee of this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction and operation and maintenance funds. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with three proposals received. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-25-D-0200).

Professional Contract Services, Inc., Austin, Texas, is awarded a $20,576,632 modification to exercise an Option Year One contract line item number of a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N55236-25-D-0001) to support Southwest Regional Maintenance Center in sourcing and ordering maintenance material and parts, logistics, on-site material inventory management support, and material status reporting. The overall total contract value ceiling remains unchanged at $94,885,707. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and will be complete by May 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was not competitively procured via the System for Award Management; rather, through AbilityOne, a mandatory government source in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.002 (a) (2). Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Aviation Systems Engineering Co. Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $17,740,956 firm-fixed price contract to train the German Navy in both maintenance functions and flight operations for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft to assist German P-8A squadrons in achieving European military airworthiness requirements for aircraft maintainer various rates; as well as teach maintenance practices for conventional weapon loading and fiber optic wiring, teach P-8A pilots and aircrew, support the German Navy in maintaining pilot and aircrew proficiency and completing Naval Air Training and Operating Procedure Standardization check rides as well as emergency procedure check rides for the German Navy. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (50%); Nordholz, Germany (40%); and Berlin, Germany (10%), and is expected to be complete by May 2030. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $7,804,612 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract action was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925C0113).

Nagamine Okawa Engineers Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $17,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62478-20-D-5038 for architect-engineer services. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $47,000,000. The contract modification is for design and engineering services for various structural projects. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of responsibility, including Hawaii (95%); and other South Pacific Islands (5%), with an expected completion date of December 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance, Navy funds. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. NAVFAC Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62478-20-D-5038).

Fukunaga & Associates Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $12,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62478-20-D-5037 for architect-engineer services. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $42,000,000. The contract modification is for design and engineering services for various utility projects. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of responsibility, including Hawaii (95%); and other South Pacific Islands (5%), with an expected completion date of December 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance, Navy funds. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. NAVFAC Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62478-20-D-5037).

UPDATE: Kemron Environmental Services Inc., Atlanta, Georgia (N69450-25-D-0039), has been added to the multiple-award contract for remedial actions at environmentally contaminated sites at Navy and Marine Corps installations and other government agencies. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

University of Rochester Laboratory for Laser Energetics, Rochester, New York is being awarded a $34,914,959 modification (P00006) to a previously awarded contract (HQ0860-23-C-6000) to increase the base period scope and add two six-month option periods. The value of this contract is increased from $14,999,266 to $49,914,225 (including options). Under this modification, the contractor will define and conduct tests to collect anchoring data to benchmark/verify physics-based pulsed laser lethality modeling. Models, simulations, and lethality toolsets developed shall support analysis against a variety of Department of Defense threats and across ground, sea, air, and space domains. Upon government direction, models of relevant threats and threat support systems shall be combined with trajectories to inform a full continuity lethality and military utility picture. The work will be performed in Rochester, New York. The period of performance is from May 31, 2023, through May 30, 2028. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation; and Congressional Plus Up funding in the amount of $9,700,000, will be obligated on this modification; and an additional $2,375,000 fiscal 2025 Congressional Plus Up funding will be added in June 2025. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

M1 Composites Technology Inc., Quebec, Canada, was awarded a $34,283,857 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for B-1 nose radomes new manufacturing and repair. This contract provides for new manufacturing of the B-1 nose radomes and repair service for existing B-1 nose radomes. Work will be performed in Quebec, Canada, and is expected to be completed by May 29, 2026. This contract was a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. No funds will be obligated at the time of award as funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8119-25-D-0003).

Army

Longbow LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $19,156,942 modification (P00018) to contract W52P1J-16-D-0055 for the LONGBOW Fire Control Radar. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $8,480,647 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for an ammunition supply point and theater storage area. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Kuwait City, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $1,500,000.00 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-C-0029).

U.S. Transportation Command

UPDATE: Avelo Airlines Inc, Houston, Texas (HTC71125DCC37), is the 25th awardee to an $873,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price, multiple award contract, originally awarded on Jan. 29, 2024, providing air charter transportation services for one-time domestic passenger, cargo, and combined movements at both military and commercial airfields.

*Small business