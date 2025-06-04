Headlines — June 4

News

Army issues policy to discharge, disqualify transgender troops

The Army has issued its policy on the separation of transgender soldiers through an initial stage of voluntary separation followed by involuntary separation.

No clear plan for supporting Guam missile defense system, GAO finds

The Defense Department has yet to develop a clear strategy to guide the construction, deployment and long-term management of the missile defense architecture it is building on Guam, the Government Accountability Office has determined.

The Pentagon wants troops to change duty stations less often

The Pentagon is asking the services to come up with plans that would limit the number of moves that military families make every few years, officials announced.

Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after leading effort to slash federal government

Elon Musk is leaving his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump after spearheading efforts to reduce and overhaul the federal bureaucracy.

Hegseth, Collins promise fixes to post-military transition programs

Defense and veterans officials will examine post-military transition programs to see where reforms and overhauls are needed, part of a new review announced by leaders from both departments on Wednesday.

Air Force

These Air Force fighters and bombers just flew together for the first time

Attendees at a recent Miami airshow witnessed an unprecedented “Freedom Flyover” of three types of Air Force bombers and four types of fighters that had never been seen flying together before, said Charles Hoffman, a spokesman for Air Force Global Strike Command.

Hybrid-electric GHOST strike-recon drone in the works for USAF

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded General Atomics a contract for work on what is described as a “hybrid-electric propulsion ducted fan next-generation intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance/strike unmanned aerial system,” or GHOST.

Space Force

Space Force orders two more GPS IIIF satellites for $509.7M

The U.S. Space Force has ordered two additional Global Positioning System satellites from Lockheed Martin. The $509.7 million contract covers GPS III satellites 21 and 22, which are part of the advanced GPS III Follow-on constellation designed to provide enhanced positioning, navigation and timing services to both civilian and military users worldwide.

Defense

Leidos acquires cyber company Kudu Dynamics

Defense technology firm Leidos announced Wednesday it closed a $300 million acquisition of Kudu Dynamics, a company that develops AI-enabled cyber capabilities.

Saab Globaleye set to challenge Boeing E-7 as Canada’s new radar plane

Saab of Sweden is pitching its GlobalEye multi-sensor surveillance plane to Canada, which is searching for a new airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) capability, the first in its history.



Motorola Solutions to acquire defense radio maker Silvus Technologies for $4.4B

Telecommunications and defense tech company Motorola Solutions announced it acquired Silvus Technologies, a defense wireless-radio firm based in Los Angeles, for $4.4 billion.

First flight for Quarterhorse prototype that aims to lead to a reusable hypersonic jet

Aviation startup Hermeus has completed the first flight of its uncrewed Quarterhorse Mk 1, as part of its hypersonic test aircraft project.

Lockheed has path to pilot-optional F-35, CEO says

An upgraded “fifth-generation plus” version of the F-35 could include new stealth coatings, adjustments to the aircraft’s shape, and even a path toward making the jet optionally manned, Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet said today.

Everything we learned about Lockheed’s QuadStar missile aimed at replacing FIM-92 Stingers

Lockheed Martin has shared new details about its QuadStar surface-to-air missile, which is taking part in the U.S. Army competition to replace the venerable Stinger.

Rolls Royce picked for Canadian warship power systems

Rolls-Royce has secured a contract to supply advanced propulsion and handling systems for the first three ships in Canada’s River-class destroyer programme, part of the country’s multi-billion-dollar National Shipbuilding Strategy.